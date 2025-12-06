Every province in Canada—BC included—derives its legal authority from one source:

Section 92 of the Constitution Act, 1867.

It defines what provinces can do.

It defines what they cannot do.

It defines the boundaries of provincial lawmaking forever.

No province can legislate outside those boundaries.

No province can modify them.

No province can surrender or expand them by statute.

This is not a political position.

This is constitutional law.

And this is the precise point where DRIPA—as interpreted by the Court of Appeal in Gitxaala—collides head-on with the Constitution.

WHAT THE COURT’S INTERPRETATION OF DRIPA ACTUALLY DOES

By giving UNDRIP “immediate legal effect” in British Columbia, the Court effectively imposed:

• new consent requirements

• new obligations regarding Indigenous governance

• new constraints on Crown land management

• new limits on provincial regulatory authority

• new expectations around resource development

• new standards binding future legislatures

• new cross-jurisdictional implications that bleed into federal powers

But Section 92 is not optional.

It is not flexible.

And it cannot be altered through ordinary legislation.

If DRIPA (as interpreted) imposes obligations that go beyond provincial authority, then those parts of DRIPA are:

ultra vires — beyond the province’s power to enact.

This is not just a weakness.

This is a constitutional kill switch.

THE DIVISION OF POWERS PROBLEM

The Court’s interpretation of DRIPA pushes BC into jurisdictions it does not control, including:

• Indigenous affairs (federal)

• “Indians and lands reserved for Indians” under s. 91(24)

• fisheries (federal)

• navigation and shipping (federal)

• natural resources where federal interests are involved

• international issues arising from UNDRIP

BC cannot legislate in federal areas.

It cannot bind Ottawa.

It cannot unilaterally alter the Crown–Indigenous fiduciary relationship.

Yet the Gitxaala interpretation effectively requires BC to change its entire approach to Indigenous governance, consultation, resource management, and Crown title.

That alone is enough to trigger constitutional invalidity.

THE PROVINCE CANNOT GIVE AWAY WHAT IT DOES NOT OWN

A core doctrine in Canadian federalism:

A province cannot give away, diminish, or transform its constitutional powers without a constitutional amendment.

But DRIPA, as interpreted, does exactly that:

• It creates consent requirements not previously part of provincial law.

• It imposes supra-constitutional standards derived from UNDRIP.

• It constrains future legislatures.

• It alters the nature of Crown title in BC.

• It binds BC to obligations that exceed Section 92 limits.

A province simply does not have this authority.

Only a constitutional amendment—approved by Ottawa and a supermajority of provinces—could generate this transformation.

DRIPA is a mere statute.

It cannot do what the Constitution does not permit.

WHY THIS VECTOR IS LETHAL IN COURT

Canadian constitutional jurisprudence is crystal clear:

• Provinces cannot legislate outside Section 92.

• Provinces cannot legislate in federal domains.

• Provinces cannot bind future legislatures beyond ordinary parliamentary rules.

• Provinces cannot unilaterally alter Indigenous–Crown relationships.

• Provinces cannot enact laws inconsistent with the Constitution.

• Any statute inconsistent with the Constitution is automatically void to the extent of inconsistency.

This means a litigant can argue:

DRIPA, as interpreted by the Court of Appeal, purports to alter the constitutional division of powers and is therefore ultra vires and invalid.

No political argument is required.

No emotional argument is required.

This is pure architecture-of-the-Constitution logic.

It cuts through everything.

THE PUBLIC-FACING MESSAGE:

“BC Cannot Change the Constitution Through a Backdoor Statute.”

This vector is extremely easy to explain to the public:

“A province can’t change the Constitution by passing a normal law.

It can’t surrender powers it doesn’t have the authority to give away.

DRIPA, as reinterpreted by the courts, tries to do exactly that.”

This frames the fight not as anti-Indigenous, but as pro-Constitution, pro-stability, and pro-democratic accountability.

It positions OneBC—and reform efforts generally—as defenders of:

• the rule of law

• constitutional order

• democratic sovereignty

• parliamentary integrity

Even people who support DRIPA’s goals can accept that you cannot break the Constitution to achieve them.

THE STRATEGIC POWER OF THIS VECTOR

This is your constitutional strike point because it:

• cannot be dismissed as political

• cannot be defended through virtue signaling

• forces courts to grapple with their own limits

• reveals the structural impossibility of the Gitxaala approach

• strengthens the case for legislative correction or repeal

• justifies a reference question to the Supreme Court of Canada

• anchors your entire repeal framework in constitutional necessity

• makes opposition look unserious or reckless

It also aligns you with every other province in Canada, because none of them want courts or local legislatures altering the division of powers through vague interpretive statutes.

This vector forms the backbone of a pan-provincial argument for constitutional stability.

THE BOTTOM LINE

DRIPA, as interpreted in Gitxaala, attempts to do something legally impossible:

Transform the constitutional structure of British Columbia through an ordinary statute.

The province cannot:

• impose supra-constitutional consent regimes

• redefine Crown title

• alter Indigenous governance structures

• bind future legislatures

• legislate in federal domains

• expand or diminish s. 92 jurisdiction

Therefore:

DRIPA, to the extent that it purports to alter the division of powers, is ultra vires the province and constitutionally invalid.

This is your strongest constitutional vector and the most formidable argument for repeal, clarification, or judicial correction.

Next up: Vector #6

