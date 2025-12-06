Most people reading DRIPA focus on Section 2, which deals with interpretation. But the real constitutional danger lies in Section 3—a single sentence that quietly hands enormous, undefined power to the executive branch.

Section 3 states:

“The government must take all measures necessary to ensure the laws of British Columbia are consistent with the Declaration.”

At first glance it sounds harmless—even supportive of reconciliation.

But legally? It is a loaded weapon pointed at the heart of parliamentary democracy.

Because the Legislature never defined:

• what “all measures necessary” actually means

• what counts as “consistency”

• what limits apply

• who supervises the process

• how First Nations are to be consulted

• how ministries are to comply

• what public accountability mechanisms exist

• whether unilateral executive action requires legislative approval

In other words:

DRIPA grants Cabinet open-ended authority to revise, reinterpret, or reshape BC law without returning to the Legislature.

This is textbook unlawful delegation.

And courts have struck statutes down for far less.

THE EXECUTIVE CANNOT BE GIVEN A BLANK CHEQUE TO MAKE LAW

Canada’s constitutional system is built on a strict separation within government:

• The Legislature makes law.

• The Executive implements law.

• The Courts interpret law.

Section 3 collapses this separation by giving Cabinet the power to determine—on its own—how laws must be altered to achieve “consistency” with UNDRIP.

This is not implementation.

This is not administration.

This is lawmaking through executive decree.

Under DRIPA, Cabinet can:

• rewrite regulations

• reinterpret statutes

• create binding obligations

• halt projects

• impose new consultation duties

• restructure administrative regimes

All without any statutory guidance or parliamentary oversight.

That violates the core principle of the Constitution:

No branch of government may exercise lawmaking power unless the Legislature grants it clearly, narrowly, and with safeguards.

DRIPA fails all three tests.

WHAT THE CASE LAW SAYS (AND WHY DRIPA FAILS IT)

Canadian administrative law is unambiguous:

Courts do not tolerate statutes that grant broad, undefined, or standardless discretion to the executive.

Two cases are especially relevant:

Westbank First Nation v. British Columbia Hydro (1999):

The Supreme Court warned against delegating lawmaking power without clear limits or guidelines.

Canada (Minister of Citizenship and Immigration) v. Vavilov (2019):

The Court emphasized that administrative decisions must have defined boundaries, intelligible standards, and meaningful constraints to prevent arbitrary governance.

DRIPA’s Section 3 violates both principles.

It provides no limiting criteria, no procedural safeguards, and no democratic control over what Cabinet may do in the name of “ensuring consistency.”

This isn’t just sloppy drafting.

It’s unconstitutional.

WHY THIS VECTOR IS A WINNER IN COURT

Because it reframes DRIPA not as an Indigenous rights tool, but as an executive power grab.

Judges are extremely sensitive to:

• separation of powers

• unlawful delegation

• rule of law constraints

• procedural fairness

• accountability in administrative governance

And they have struck down legislation—even well-intentioned legislation—when it transfers too much power to Cabinet without guardrails.

A challenge to Section 3 can argue:

DRIPA unlawfully delegates legislative authority to the executive by granting Cabinet open-ended discretion to alter or reinterpret BC law without oversight, direction, or limits.

This argument is:

• constitutionally grounded

• politically neutral

• legally strong

• publicly defensible

• insulated from accusations of anti-Indigenous sentiment

It attacks the machinery, not the mission.

THE PUBLIC-FACING MESSAGE:

“DRIPA Lets Cabinet Change Laws Without Asking the Legislature”

Most people do not follow constitutional doctrine.

But everyone understands abuse of power.

Section 3 lets ministers:

• revise the law behind closed doors

• impose new obligations on citizens without debate

• change regulatory frameworks without transparency

• freeze or approve projects at will

• create policy through interpretation instead of legislation

This becomes a political narrative any voter can understand:

“Cabinet should not have the power to rewrite laws without returning to the Legislature we elected.”

This is democracy 101.

It cuts across political lines.

It unites people who otherwise disagree.

THE STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE OF THIS VECTOR

This attack vector is uniquely potent because it:

• exposes DRIPA as a constitutional overreach

• reframes the issue as separation of powers, not reconciliation

• undermines the Court’s interpretation by highlighting procedural absurdities

• provides clean grounds for repeal or amendment

• positions a future government as restoring checks and balances

• appeals broadly to citizens wary of executive overreach

Even people who strongly support Indigenous rights can agree that Cabinet should not have blank-cheque powers.

This vector brings them aboard.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Section 3 of DRIPA hands the executive branch unbounded authority to reshape BC law without direction, oversight, or democratic accountability.

That violates:

• parliamentary sovereignty

• separation of powers

• the principle of non-delegation

• administrative fairness

• the Rule of Law itself

And that makes Section 3 one of the most vulnerable components of DRIPA—legally, politically, and strategically.

A future government, or a constitutional challenge, can use this vector to restore democratic control, legal clarity, and legislative sovereignty in British Columbia.

Next Up: Vector #5

Share