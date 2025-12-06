The Rule of Law is not a slogan.

It is the foundation of every functioning legal system.

And at its centre is one non-negotiable requirement:

Laws must be clear, predictable, and knowable in advance.

A law that creates uncertainty—where no one can know their rights, obligations, or risks—is not a law that upholds justice. It is a law that invites chaos.

This is exactly where BC now finds itself after the Gitxaala ruling transformed DRIPA into a de facto incorporation of UNDRIP.

What DRIPA once was—a symbolic, aspirational framework—has now been reinterpreted into a legally binding regime with no definitions, no procedures, no timelines, and no boundaries.

And this is where the Rule of Law breaks.

WHAT DRIPA NOW REQUIRES — BUT DOES NOT DEFINE

Under the Court’s interpretation, every law, permit, regulation, policy, land use plan, mineral tenure, forestry approval, administrative decision, and government action must be “consistent with UNDRIP.”

But DRIPA provides:

• no test for determining consistency

• no definition of obligations

• no procedure for assessing compliance

• no guidance to ministries

• no timelines

• no dispute resolution framework

• no enforcement mechanism

• no remedies or consequences for non-compliance

• no definition of “Free, Prior, and Informed Consent” in BC law

This is not a small oversight.

This is a structural failure.

UNDRIP itself is aspirational, global, contextual, and drafted at a high level of generality. It was not designed to be directly applied as binding domestic law without detailed legislative implementation.

BC has now attempted to do the impossible:

Use an undefined international declaration to govern every action of a provincial state.

The outcome is inevitable:

Uncertainty.

Unpredictability.

Arbitrary interpretation.

Administrative paralysis.

This is the very opposite of the Rule of Law.

WHY LEGAL UNCERTAINTY IS GROUNDS FOR A CHALLENGE

Canadian constitutional doctrine is clear:

A statute (or judicial interpretation of a statute) that creates unpredictability, arbitrariness, or unbounded discretion can be struck down or constrained.

Courts have repeatedly ruled that laws must:

• provide clear standards

• offer predictable outcomes

• limit arbitrary decision-making

• give fair notice of obligations

• offer procedural pathways for compliance

DRIPA, as reinterpreted by the Court, fails every one of these tests.

It leaves ministries guessing.

It leaves courts improvising.

It leaves citizens uninformed.

It leaves investors deterred.

It leaves First Nations with vague expectations and no reliable enforcement mechanism.

It leaves the entire provincial legal order in a permanent state of suspended animation.

This is not reconciliation.

This is administrative dysfunction.

THE RULE OF LAW ARGUMENT — SIMPLE, POWERFUL, WINNABLE

A court challenge can now argue:

DRIPA, as interpreted by the Court of Appeal, violates the Rule of Law because it imposes obligations that are undefined, unknowable, and impossible to apply consistently across government.

This is not a political argument.

It is a constitutional argument grounded in:

• the requirement of certainty

• the prohibition against arbitrary power

• the need for procedural fairness

• the right of citizens to know the law

• the separation of powers (courts cannot create law where none exists)

A future government or litigant can demonstrate that the current interpretation has made DRIPA:

• administratively unworkable

• legally incoherent

• jurisdictionally destabilizing

• incompatible with established doctrines of statutory clarity

This vector is a legal scalpel—not a hammer.

It is technical, powerful, and directly attacks the internal logic of the Gitxaala decision.

THE PUBLIC MESSAGING ANGLE

Most British Columbians instinctively understand this argument:

“If no one knows what the rules are, how can anyone follow them?”

This vector lets you highlight:

• bureaucratic paralysis

• increased costs

• delayed permits

• frozen land use decisions

• ministerial confusion

• economic uncertainty

• legal disputes

• conflicting interpretations between ministries

• the absence of clear procedures

It becomes a relatable argument, especially for:

• small business owners

• resource workers

• municipal officials

• farmers and ranchers

• real estate developers

• First Nations negotiating agreements

• anyone affected by land use decisions

This vector is the bridge between elite legal reasoning and real-world consequences.

WHY THIS VECTOR MATTERS STRATEGICALLY

Vectors #1 and #2 strike at the legitimacy of the Court’s interpretation.

Vector #3 strikes at its functionality.

Even if someone supports DRIPA or UNDRIP in principle, they cannot defend a legal regime that is:

• undefined

• unpredictable

• unworkable

• arbitrary

This creates a powerful coalition opportunity.

You can bring together:

• constitutionalists

• industry stakeholders

• First Nations seeking clarity

• municipalities seeking stability

• civil servants overwhelmed by conflicting directives

Everyone benefits from clear law.

No one benefits from legal chaos.

This is the most unifying vector of the entire repeal strategy.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The Court’s new interpretation of DRIPA has created a legal environment where:

• no one knows the rules

• no one knows the process

• no one knows the standards

• no one knows the consequences

• no one can operate with confidence

This is a textbook violation of the Rule of Law.

And that makes this vector one of the strongest, cleanest, and most compelling attack angles available—for litigation, legislation, and public persuasion.

Next Up: Vector #4

