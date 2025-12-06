Every law in British Columbia—every tax, every regulation, every administrative process—rests on a single foundational constitutional rule:

Only the Legislature can make law.

Courts can interpret.

They cannot create.

They cannot transform.

This isn’t abstract theory.

It is the bedrock of parliamentary democracy.

And this is precisely what the Court of Appeal violated in the Gitxaala decision.

The judges claimed that DRIPA gives UNDRIP “immediate legal effect” across the entire province. But when we examine what the Legislature actually said when passing DRIPA, the contradiction is staggering.

WHAT THE LEGISLATURE ACTUALLY SAID (THE REAL SMOKING GUN)

Hansard—the official record of everything said in the BC Legislature—makes one thing unambiguously clear:

No one in the government that passed DRIPA believed it was incorporating UNDRIP as binding law.

Here are the statements recorded:

• No MLA supporting DRIPA ever said UNDRIP would have “the force of law.”

• The Premier reassured the House that DRIPA was not binding.

• The Attorney General told MLAs the Act was aspirational, not transformational.

• The Minister of Indigenous Relations repeated it multiple times:

“DRIPA does not change existing law.”

This is not political spin.

It is written into Hansard.

In parliamentary systems, Hansard is a key interpretive tool because it reveals legislative intent—the single most important factor guiding courts when a statute’s meaning is unclear.

So what happens when the Legislature says one thing…

…and the Court declares the opposite?

A constitutional fault line opens.

THE PRINCIPLE THE COURT BROKE

Parliamentary sovereignty is clear:

If the Legislature does not choose to transform the law, courts cannot do it for them.

Courts can clarify.

They can interpret.

But they cannot override or contradict the stated purpose of a statute.

The Court of Appeal did exactly that.

It invented a transformative effect where none existed, effectively rewriting DRIPA into a law the Legislature never intended to create.

This is not a minor overstep.

This is a structural breach.

A court cannot take an aspirational statute and treat it as a binding constitutional instrument—especially when the government clearly stated it was not doing so.

WHY THIS IS A DEVASTATING WEAK SPOT

Because if the Legislature did not intend UNDRIP to be binding law, then the Court’s interpretation is legally unsustainable.

This opens multiple attack routes:

Judicial review:

A higher court can be asked whether the Court of Appeal ignored or misapplied legislative intent.

Legislative override:

The Legislature can explicitly state that DRIPA is interpretive only.

Corrective statute:

A new law can reverse the Gitxaala interpretation entirely.

Constitutional clarification:

A future government could amend the BC Constitution Act to expressly prevent judicial incorporation of external documents without legislative enactment.

Selective repeal:

A reform government could repeal Sections 2–5 of DRIPA without affecting Indigenous rights or existing agreements.

Every one of these options is politically viable because they are not anti-Indigenous.

They are pro-democracy.

The target is not UNDRIP.

The target is judicial activism.

WHY THIS VECTOR IS PERFECT FOR PUBLIC MESSAGING

This angle resonates across political lines because it reframes the issue:

This isn’t about rights.

This is about Who makes the law in a democracy?

• MLAs elected by citizens?

• Or judges making policy from the bench?

Most British Columbians—even if they support reconciliation—do not support courts rewriting legislation behind closed doors.

This vector exposes the Gitxaala decision as a breach of democratic norms, not an advance of Indigenous justice.

It becomes safe, focused, and strategically powerful.

THE POLITICAL INVITATION HIDDEN INSIDE THIS VECTOR

A future government, including OneBC, can position itself as:

• restoring parliamentary sovereignty

• restoring democratic accountability

• restoring clarity in the legal order

• restoring the Legislature’s exclusive power to make law

This places DRIPA repeal or correction on moral high ground.

It’s not ideological.

It’s constitutional.

It’s not anti-Indigenous.

It’s anti–judicial overreach.

It’s not a step backward.

It’s a reset back to democratic norms.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Hansard proves it.

The Premier confirmed it.

The Attorney General admitted it.

The Minister of Indigenous Relations repeated it.

DRIPA was never intended to make UNDRIP binding law.

The Court of Appeal contradicted the Legislature.

And that mistake can be undone.

This is the second major attack vector—and it is a political, legal, and public opinion goldmine.

Next up: Vector #3

