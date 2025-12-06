Most British Columbians have never read the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). Even fewer realize that the province’s entire legal landscape has been transformed on the basis of language that simply does not support the Court of Appeal’s interpretation in Gitxaala.

This is not a political opinion.

It is a statutory fact.

DRIPA contains five core sections. Only three of them are operative. And none—absolutely none—state that UNDRIP is binding law in British Columbia.

Here’s what DRIPA actually says:

Section 1 sets out general purposes. These are aspirational and non-binding.

Section 2 says BC laws must be interpreted in alignment with UNDRIP “as appropriate.”

Section 3 says government must “take all measures necessary” to ensure laws are consistent with UNDRIP.

Section 4 calls for an action plan.

Section 5 requires annual reports.

That’s it.

No section says:

“UNDRIP is hereby enacted as law in British Columbia.”

“UNDRIP has binding legal force.”

“Courts must apply UNDRIP directly.”

In other words:

DRIPA never transformed UNDRIP into statutory law.

The Court did.

And that is the precise weak point that a future government—or a legal challenge—can drive a wedge into.

THE CORE STRATEGIC ARGUMENT

DRIPA is, by design and by text, an interpretive statute.

Its purpose is to guide government behavior and encourage alignment with UNDRIP principles. It was not crafted as a transformative statute, meaning the Legislature did not intend to instantly rewrite the entire legal order of British Columbia.

The Court of Appeal, however, treated DRIPA as if it did transform BC law. It interpreted Sections 2 and 3 not as interpretive guidance, but as immediate legislative incorporation.

That leap in interpretation creates a massive opening.

If a statute is vague, silent, or ambiguous about legislative intent, courts must not rewrite it. They must interpret it narrowly—especially if a broader interpretation would have sweeping consequences across constitutional, administrative, and territorial law.

The Gitxaala decision ignored that boundary.

It did something courts are explicitly not allowed to do:

it filled legislative silence with transformative meaning.

A future OneBC government can reverse this.

But more importantly:

A constitutional challenge can force the Court to defend the indefensible.

WHY THIS IS THE #1 WEAK SPOT

Because it strikes at the foundation.

If DRIPA never formally incorporated UNDRIP into BC law, then the Court’s reliance on UNDRIP as binding law is:

• judicial overreach

• a breach of legislative intent

• a violation of the separation of powers

• an improper method of statutory interpretation

This does not attack Indigenous rights.

It attacks improper judicial reasoning.

And that’s a crucial distinction for public messaging.

The position is simple:

You cannot change the legal order of an entire province through ambiguous wording and interpretive generosity.



If the Legislature intended to make UNDRIP binding law, it would have said so.

It did not.

That is the vulnerability.

WHAT THIS OPENS THE DOOR TO

Because the weakness is textual and constitutional, it supports multiple pathways of challenge or reform. A future government—or citizen advocates—can leverage this flaw in several ways.

Constitutional challenge:

A petition can argue that the Court overstepped its role by expanding DRIPA beyond its statutory scope.

Legislative revision:

A new government could amend DRIPA to clarify that it is not a direct incorporation of UNDRIP.

Political messaging:

This becomes a case study in judicial activism overtaking democratic intent.

Reference question:

A future Cabinet could send a formal reference to the BC Court of Appeal or Supreme Court of Canada asking:

“Did the Court of Appeal err in interpreting DRIPA as conferring binding legal status to UNDRIP?”

This puts the Court on the defensive and brings the issue into public light.

WHY THIS IS THE FIRST VECTOR ON THE ATTACK LIST

Because every other vulnerability flows from this one.

Jurisdictional collapse arguments depend on the Court’s reasoning.

Administrative chaos stems from the Court treating principles as binding rules.

UNDRIP’s vague standards only matter if they are legally enforceable.

Electoral, regulatory, and land governance impacts all depend on this single judicial insertion.

If DRIPA is clarified or corrected, the structure built on it collapses.

The current government’s position is built on sand.

This is the shovel.

THE BOTTOM LINE

British Columbia is not trapped.

UNDRIP has not been irreversibly welded into BC law.

DRIPA is not what the Court said it was.

The Court cannot enact law through interpretation.

Only the Legislature can do that.

And because the Legislature did not say what the Court claims it said, DRIPA’s ambiguity becomes the central fault line for repeal, reform, or judicial correction.

This is the ground on which OneBC—or any future reform government—can build its case for restoring competent jurisdiction and stabilizing BC’s legal order.

This is the first attack vector.

And it’s the one that makes the rest possible.

Next up: Vector #2

