British Columbia is about to feel the consequences of a judicial shift that most citizens know nothing about — and yet it will shape everything from land title and resource development to the very question of who governs this province.

A reader recently asked me about an “Indo-Asian AG” who, during the “waning days of our Boy Wonder’s government,” appointed an unprecedented number of judges across the country — including 13–14 appellate judges in BC. The implication was clear: the system was being ideologically seeded.

The truth is both simpler and more consequential.

The Attorney General in question was Arif Virani, Justin Trudeau’s final Minister of Justice. Since assuming the role in July 2023, Virani oversaw one of the fastest judicial appointment periods in Canadian history, with more than 220 federally appointed judges added during his tenure, all under a federal system that now openly emphasizes “diversity,” “social-context education,” and mandatory training on systemic racism and discrimination.

This is not speculation — this is stated Justice Canada policy.

And on March 3, 2025, British Columbia received a major wave of new justices, not just on the Supreme Court, but on the Court of Appeal, the very court that handed down the Gitxaala ruling — the decision that elevated UNDRIP from “aspirational statement” to binding interpretive law with immediate legal effect.

In other words: the judges being appointed now will be deciding the future of DRIPA, UNDRIP, Aboriginal title, Crown authority, and provincial jurisdiction.

And once you examine their backgrounds — especially Judges Mark Underhill and Andrew Mayer — the implications become unmistakable.

The Appointees: What Their Careers Reveal

Let’s begin with the seven judges appointed in the March 2025 announcement. Their CVs tell a story very different from the simplistic “wokester” label people throw around. They represent distinct legal cultures — some institutional, some rights-oriented, some prosecutorial — but the mix is strategic, not random.

Justice Lisa A. Warren – Elevated to the Court of Appeal

Warren is a doctrinal, institutional judge. Before her 2013 appointment to the Supreme Court, she worked as litigation counsel and then as director of legal services for the Health Employers Association of BC. She represents the “orthodox, careful” judicial approach — methodical reasoning, respect for precedent, attention to administrative structure.

She is not an Indigenous-rights specialist, but she is also not a judge who will casually disregard the Court’s own precedent in Gitxaala.

She is the stabilizer on any panel.

Justice Andrew P. Mayer – Elevated to the Court of Appeal

Mayer spent years inside the Prince Rupert Port Authority navigating the most complex aspect of modern administrative law: consultation, accommodation, and long-term agreements with Indigenous nations affected by infrastructure expansion.

His “most significant contribution” to law, by his own account, was negotiating major impact-benefit agreements with five Tsimshian nations, including revenue sharing, employment guarantees, and the settlement of two active judicial reviews.

He has lived the real-world implementation of Haida, Tsilhqot’in, and what UNDRIP ultimately demands: shared decision-making, benefit-sharing, and consent-based project development.

He is the bridge between institutional governance and Indigenous rights.

Justice Mark G. Underhill, K.C. – Appointed to the Supreme Court

This is the most consequential appointment in the entire batch.

Underhill is one of the country’s most accomplished Indigenous-rights litigators. He worked directly on:

Hupacasath First Nation v. Canada , a case that explicitly argued UNDRIP as a binding interpretive tool

R. v. Desautel (SCC 2021) , the landmark cross-border Aboriginal rights case

Nisga’a v. Malii , involving overlapping title and reconciliation between nations

Multiple SCC interventions for the Lummi, Cree, Nuchatlaht, and other nations

He has spent years arguing that UNDRIP is not symbolic — it is a standard courts must take seriously.

With Underhill now on the bench, UNDRIP has one of its most skillful architects sitting in judgment rather than at counsel’s table.

The Remaining Four Appointees

These appointments add important texture:

Justice C. Richard Hewson – military background, rural judicial experience, and deep exposure to Indigenous communities in northern circuits

Justice Lorianna Bennett – family-law practitioner with heavy legal-aid experience and significant work on health-system boards

Justice John N. Walker – career Crown prosecutor specializing in organized crime, terrorism, and wiretap appeals

Justice Richard S. Fowler, K.C. – veteran defence lawyer with major SCC-level experience and a long record of advocacy for civil liberties and legal-aid reform

This is not ideological monoculture. It is a deliberately mixed judiciary, but one with two decisive pressure points: Indigenous rights and social-context frameworks.

Why Underhill and Mayer Matter More Than Anyone Realizes

The key question is simple:

How will these judges interpret DRIPA, UNDRIP, and the Gitxaala precedent?

To answer that, you must look at their professional DNA.

Mark Underhill spent a career arguing that:

UNDRIP is not optional

courts must use Indigenous law and international principles when interpreting s.35

consultation failures can invalidate or restrain state action

overlapping Indigenous claims require judicially supervised reconciliation, not extinguishment

colonial borders do not limit Indigenous rights (Desautel)

In Hupacasath, he argued directly that UNDRIP forms part of the normative structure courts must apply.

In Desautel, the SCC adopted a worldview very close to the one he advanced: Indigenous identities and rights are not confined by settler-created borders.

In Nisga’a v. Malii, he pressed for a relational, multi-nation understanding of Aboriginal title consistent with UNDRIP’s co-existence model.

It is hard to overstate this:

Underhill is the kind of jurist who will read DRIPA as Parliament intended — as a real constraint on the Crown, and a real mechanism for aligning BC law with UNDRIP’s standards.

Andrew Mayer comes from the implementation side — not theoretical, but operational.

He has negotiated:

revenue-sharing

co-management structures

employment guarantees

inter-nation overlap protocols

consultation-based judicial-review settlements

In other words, Mayer understands UNDRIP as a practical governance framework.

Where Underhill provides the rights-heavy jurisprudential architecture, Mayer provides the administrative and regulatory reality of how governments survive in a post-UNDRIP world.

Put them together, and you get a panel mindset that understands:

UNDRIP not as a lofty aspiration but as the operating system

DRIPA as a binding legislative command, not political window dressing

Gitxaala as a jurisdictional reset that must now be applied consistently

How a DRIPA Challenge Will Look Before a Panel Like Warren–Mayer–Underhill

Imagine a future challenge to BC’s Mineral Tenure Act, Forest Act, Emergency Management Act, or any statute alleged to violate UNDRIP’s minimum standards.

Here is how such a panel would likely respond.

Underhill will insist:

DRIPA explicitly requires BC to “ensure consistency with UNDRIP”

UNDRIP rights are not optional guidelines

the honour of the Crown requires structural remedies, not symbolic declarations

Gitxaala already closed the door on the “aspirational only” argument

He will push for real-world consequences: invalidity, suspended declarations, or mandatory co-development.

Mayer will take a pragmatic approach:

Yes, DRIPA has legal force

Yes, statutes inconsistent with UNDRIP must be remedied

But the remedy must be implementable without collapsing ongoing regulatory systems

He will favour structured timelines, mandatory consultation, or staged compliance plans

He will aim for functional transformation rather than abrupt shutdown.

Warren will provide doctrinal discipline:

She will ground the decision in statutory text and Gitxaala

She will ensure the remedy is legally coherent and immune to appeal

She will narrow overly broad claims while still affirming DRIPA’s binding nature

Think of her as the “institutional legitimacy” pillar.

The result?

A panel that will not overturn Gitxaala.

A panel that will not pretend DRIPA is symbolic.

A panel that will not rubber-stamp Crown authority simply because “that’s how it’s always been.”

This is not the old BC judiciary.

Old-Guard vs. New Bench: The Difference Is Night and Day

An old commercial bench viewed UNDRIP as:

soft law

aspirational

external to domestic law

useful for preambles, not for remedies

incapable of invalidating legislation

But the new BC Court of Appeal — especially with judges like Underhill and Mayer — is positioned to interpret DRIPA and UNDRIP as:

enforceable

remedial

constitutionally coherent

binding on the legislature

a true framework for shared governance with Indigenous nations

This is not speculation.

The Court of Appeal already signalled the shift in Gitxaala.

The appointments only reinforce that direction.

So Was My Reader’s Instinct Correct? Yes — But Not for the Reason They Thought.

The judiciary has not been “infiltrated by wokesters.”

It has been reshaped by:

explicit federal policy

historic-volume appointments

a shift toward judges comfortable with UNDRIP

expertise in Indigenous rights, environmental law, and consultation

a recognition that reconciliation is a legal, not political, mandate

BC’s constitutional order changed on December 5, 2025, when Gitxaala held that UNDRIP has “immediate legal effect.”

These appointments deepen that shift.

They are the judiciary of a post-UNDRIP British Columbia — one in which:

provincial statutes can be struck down for inconsistency with international Indigenous rights norms

Indigenous governance structures have increasing legal standing

co-management becomes the norm

and the supremacy of the BC Legislature is no longer unquestioned

This is the new legal reality.

And the province has not yet begun to grapple with its implications.

Share