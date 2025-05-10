The BC NDP’s Bill 15 is a direct assault on local democracy. If passed, it will give the provincial government the power to override municipal councils, rewrite zoning laws, and fast-track developments without community input.

Why bother holding local elections if our elected officials can be bypassed with the stroke of a pen? In Peachland, this bill could make our mayor and council irrelevant—mere figureheads with no authority.

Are we now waiting for a dissolution notice for our town council? Will the City’s Administrative Office soon answer only to Victoria?

This isn’t progress—it’s centralization. And it’s happening without meaningful consultation. Residents across B.C. should be alarmed.

If Bill 15 passes, local government dies. And with it, the voice of the people.

British Columbians are standing at a dangerous crossroads. The NDP government, through Bill 15, is attempting a quiet coup against local democracy—seizing powers that rightfully belong to communities like Peachland. This legislation would allow the province to override your elected mayor and council, rewrite municipal zoning laws, and push forward development projects without your input, your vote, or your consent.

If this bill passes, local councils become window dressing—stripped of authority, bypassed by bureaucrats in Victoria, and rendered irrelevant. This isn’t democracy. It’s centralization by stealth, and it signals the death of local decision-making. We didn’t vote for this. We weren’t consulted. And now, the very foundation of representative government in our town is under attack by a rogue administration that no longer acts in the interests of the people it claims to serve. It’s time for communities to rise—organized, united, and loud—before our voice is erased.

That’s why we’re forming the Peachland Citizens’ Congress—a grassroots body created by and for the people, to reclaim the voice that Bill 15 threatens to silence. This Congress isn’t symbolic. It’s a real-world mechanism for civic engagement, public oversight, and democratic resistance.

We will speak where our council has been gagged, organize where our province has overreached, and act where our institutions have failed. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a new voice in our valley, your participation matters. Join us. Sign the declaration. Attend the town hall. Help shape the future of Peachland before it’s shaped for us by unelected technocrats in Victoria. The time to push back is now—because if we don’t defend our community, no one else will.

Join The Citizen's Congress

What You Can Do Today

• Read and Sign the Peachland Declaration of Autonomy

• Join the Congress by attending our upcoming Town Hall (Date & Location TBD)

• Share This Post with friends, neighbours, and local business owners

• Volunteer for a subcommittee or help with public outreach

• Contact Us at [your email or link] to get involved or ask questions

Option 1: Terminate Mayor and Council, Redirect Budget

How it plays out:

• This path acknowledges what Bill 15 effectively does: neuters local elected leadership.

• It could lead to dissolving the local government structure voluntarily or under public pressure.

• Funds from the mayor/council budget could be diverted to infrastructure or essential services.

• But: without local representatives, decisions would default to the provincial appointees or bureaucrats in Victoria.

Risks:

• Residents lose their voice entirely in town governance.

• No legal mechanism currently exists to force budget reallocation without new legislation or reclassification.

• Could accelerate a transition to centralized technocratic rule.

Outcome:

• Leaner government—but only if citizens organize a strong watchdog system.

Option 2: Unincorporate the Municipality

How it plays out:

• You would initiate a legal and procedural process to revert Peachland from an incorporated municipality to an unincorporated community.

• Governance would transfer to regional districts, which are typically less intrusive and lower cost.

• Residents could retain more control through advisory planning commissions and community boards.

Benefits:

• Eliminates bloated municipal bureaucracy.

• Reduces exposure to provincial overreach like Bill 15.

• Could open the door to a bottom-up system of governance where residents set priorities.

• Tax savings and less red tape.

Challenges:

• Complex and rare process; few precedents.

• Regional districts might not be responsive unless tightly managed by citizens.

• Requires a public campaign, petitions, and legal clarity.

Forming a Citizens’ Congress

Why it matters:

• A local Citizens’ Congress could act as an unofficial yet powerful voice for the town.

• You gain moral authority by filling the void left by disempowered elected officials.

• Could organize referenda, publish community mandates, and directly negotiate with regional or provincial powers.

Benefits:

• Community-driven governance with direct accountability.

• Acts as a check on provincial intrusion.

• Could become a model for other towns facing similar threats.

Strategic Recommendation

Form the Citizens’ Congress now. Don’t wait for Bill 15 to pass. Launch it as a civic engagement body. Use it to:

• Educate the public on Bill 15.

• Collect signatures/petitions for unincorporation or budget redirection.

• Draft a “Peachland Declaration of Autonomy” and demand a town referendum.

Join The Citizen's Congress

(EXAMPLE:) PEACHLAND CITIZENS’ CONGRESS

Restoring Local Voice in the Age of Centralization

1. Mission Statement

We, the people of Peachland, form this Citizens’ Congress to preserve our town’s autonomy, protect our democratic voice, and resist top-down mandates like BC’s Bill 15. We assert the right to self-governance and community consultation in all matters affecting our land, homes, and future.

2. DRAFT: Peachland Declaration of Autonomy

WHEREAS the Province of British Columbia, through Bill 15, seeks to centralize control by overriding local councils and fast-tracking developments without meaningful public input;

WHEREAS this legislation directly undermines democratic governance at the municipal level, rendering local councils ineffective and silencing the voices of communities like Peachland;

WHEREAS the people of Peachland have the right to self-determination and expect their elected officials to represent them—not be bypassed by provincial technocrats;

THEREFORE, we declare:

The people of Peachland are the rightful stewards of this land and community. Any attempt to override or replace local democratic processes without a town-wide referendum shall be considered invalid and non-binding by this Congress. We reserve the right to call for: • The suspension or dissolution of municipal offices rendered redundant by Bill 15. • The redirection of municipal budgets toward direct infrastructure and community needs. • The unincorporation of Peachland, returning governance to regional or citizen-led oversight. This Congress shall stand as the voice of Peachland until full local governance is restored.

Signed this day,

[Insert Date]

Peachland Citizens’ Congress

3. Immediate Action Plan

Step 1: Formation

• Host a town hall (in person or virtual) to introduce the Congress.

• Elect temporary stewards (not “officials”) to serve as organizers.

• Use petitions and sign-up forms to build membership.

Step 2: Public Engagement

• Create a Facebook page and email list for updates.

• Publish the Declaration online and invite citizens to co-sign.

• Mail or hand-deliver copies to the mayor, council, and MLA.

Step 3: Strategic Pressure

• Send a formal letter to Peachland Council asking for a response to Bill 15.

• Demand a local referendum on Peachland’s path forward (remain incorporated, disband council, or begin unincorporation study).

• Launch public education campaigns on what “unincorporation” means.

4. Suggested Structure of the Congress

Subcommittees

• Zoning & Land Use Watchdogs

• Finance & Budget Oversight

• Community Infrastructure & Safety

• Legal Affairs & Provincial Relations

Transparency Principles

• All decisions made by vote, with public input.

• Regular open forums; decisions recorded and shared.

Join The Citizen's Congress