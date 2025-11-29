I feel badly that every time I create an article, your inbox gets slammed. Here’s the issue:

This topic is huge and complicated. I get messages from readers every day, and they ask important questions and make critical observations. As a result, I have about 20 articles already backed up and ready to publish. Each one addresses issues that readers have raised. If I release them one per day, we’ll never cover the full process or the information needed for everyone to get up to speed.

So I’ve decided to accelerate the publishing schedule for the sake of getting critical data into the hands of the people who need it. If the posts ever overwhelm you, please simply delete the ones you’re not ready for. You can always come back and read them later.

