As a seasoned business and data analyst, I can tell you that what I’ve exposed is not just a failure of procedure—it is a systemic breakdown of governance, accountability, and operational intelligence in British Columbia’s health care infrastructure. If this were a business, leadership would be replaced, systems overhauled, and funding redirected immediately. But in the public sector, failures are tolerated until they trigger lawsuits, media exposés, or mass public backlash.

The Pre-Emptive Highlights

Executive Diagnosis: BC Health System Failures

1. Systemic Management Disconnect

The provincial health bureaucracy is run like a spreadsheet, not a service. Strategic decisions are made far from the front lines, based on outdated metrics, politically palatable narratives, and assumptions that don’t match reality.

2. Lack of Operational Integration

There is no centralized coordination ensuring that doctor orders, dietary services, housekeeping, nursing, pharmacy, and discharge planning operate as one synchronized unit. Departments operate in silos, with catastrophic inefficiencies, especially in patient transitions.

3. Absence of Frontline Feedback Loops

No credible mechanism exists to receive, analyze, and act on input from nurses, patients, or support staff. This causes chronic misdiagnosis of internal problems, and it prevents innovation from within.

4. Bed Occupancy Mismanagement

Bed-blocking caused by poor discharge planning, dietary miscommunication, or medication delays cripples throughput. This leads to hallway medicine, surgery delays, and ER bottlenecks.

5. Staffing-to-Need Mismatch

Resource deployment is blind to patient complexity. Nurses are managing 42:1 ratios in high-needs wards while admin-heavy offices sit fully staffed. There is no dynamic allocation based on acuity.

6. Failure to Prioritize Systemic Hygiene and Sanitation

Filthy conditions like those I reported would be grounds for closure in a private facility. This reflects both staffing shortages and a cultural devaluation of support services.

7. Politically Distorted Budgeting

Government priorities have shifted toward international aid, global causes, and institutional virtue signaling—while domestic infrastructure like health care and housing crumbles.

High-Level Reform Recommendations

1. Create a Provincial Health Operations Command (PHOC)

A centralized, non-political, data-driven unit responsible for operational oversight, performance benchmarking, patient throughput, infection control, and staffing logistics across all major hospitals. Think of it like a "Mission Control" for health care.

2. Deploy AI-Powered Systems for Bed & Staff Allocation

Leverage predictive analytics to dynamically assign beds, nurses, and resources based on patient condition severity and expected discharge timelines.

3. Introduce a Real-Time Hospital Feedback App

Every patient and family should be able to log concerns, delayed orders, or unclean conditions. These are auto-triaged and escalated to department heads instantly. This brings accountability to the ground level.

4. Mandate Performance-Linked Funding for Administrators

Health authority executives must be financially accountable for preventable overstay rates, code escalation frequencies, and ward sanitation scores. Tie a portion of their pay to metrics that reflect patient-centered outcomes.

5. Reinstate the Value of Domestic Services

Housekeeping, dietary, and maintenance must be re-classified as critical clinical support—with training, performance tracking, and language fluency requirements. Poor cleaning is a health risk, not a cosmetic problem.

6. Audit and Curtail Foreign Aid Budgets Until Domestic Benchmarks Are Met

Yes, it is absolutely reasonable to demand that provincial and federal governments stop donating billions to international programs while Canadian hospitals operate in crisis mode. A conditional moratorium on international aid—until specific domestic health care KPIs (like ER wait times and bed turnover) are met—would be fiscally responsible and morally justifiable.

7. Legislative Mandate for Spending Prioritization

Introduce a Public Services Prioritization Act requiring that any discretionary foreign funding must be matched by equal or greater investment in domestic health, housing, or emergency services. This ties international generosity to internal responsibility.

We Are Not Asking for the Moon

We are asking for functioning bathrooms, clean sheets, pain medications that match prescriptions, and dignity for our elders in the final chapter of their lives.

The system isn’t broken because of money alone—it’s broken because of how money is managed , how feedback is ignored , and how leadership is unaccountable .

We have every right—and every moral authority—to demand that our government prioritize its citizens first. Not as a political position, but as a matter of basic decency and national responsibility.

The Heart of the Report

Setting the Stage

This report is a citizen-level examination of a health system long suspected of systemic failure. I did not enter the hospital as a journalist. I entered as a critically ill patient. What followed was nine days inside one of British Columbia's busiest regional hospitals. I assume, with no cynicism, that most people working in healthcare are doing their best. They want to help. But the system? It's something else entirely.

My entry trigger was a health emergency caused by two bleeding stomach ulcers following a reaction to over-the-counter pain medication. This was compounded by a prescription error from Penticton General Hospital, where I'd recently had a hip replacement. That experience led me to start documenting everything. And what I saw—from exceptional ICU staff to chaotic ward-level miscommunication—revealed a tale of two hospitals under the same roof.

Entering the Intensive Care Unit

I was admitted directly into ICU as my hemoglobin levels were dangerously low. The ambulance paramedics were outstanding—professional, efficient, and skilled. Once in the ICU, I was stabilized with two units of blood and placed under the care of a phenomenal team. Their attention, communication, and professionalism set the bar for what healthcare should be.

After 4 days, I was moved to a regular patient ward. Within 15 minutes, the service and operational contrast was undeniable. The ICU felt like a disciplined military unit. The ward felt more like a sinking ship with good-hearted sailors doing their best with broken tools.

Hygiene and Housekeeping

The first thing I noticed was the state of the bathrooms. They were filthy - much like a campground outhouse in July. The socks provided to patients had silicone grips that stuck to the urine-coated floor. The edges of the toilets were stained. Trash cans overflowed. Paper towels ran out regularly. And when housekeeping staff made an appearance, they often couldn’t speak or understand English. Communication was minimal, and cleaning was inconsistent at best.

I very quickly began using other bathrooms in the hospital just to avoid returning to that state of filth.

Ward Culture and Communication Breakdown

My room held four patients, including myself. One woman suffered from severe shoulder pain and some sort of lung lesion. Another patient was a bright older woman born in 1937, was battling pneumonia. I quickly learned that each bed had a call button, but pushing it was mostly symbolic. Calls for help would beep for twenty minutes before canceling themselves. Rarely did anyone respond in a timely fashion. The fellow across from me just laughed when I pushed the button. He told me he had waited an hour earlier that day.

This wasn’t about lazy staff. It was a failure of structure. The woman with pneumonia coughed like a freight train yet repeatedly told doctors she wasn’t coughing. Her oxygen levels dropped dangerously low, yet treatment decisions were based on her incorrect self-assessments.

The communication protocol was flawed from start to finish. The staff weren’t reading between the lines, and the patient wasn’t giving accurate information. The result? A patient caught in limbo.

The other woman—the one with the lung lesion—had her pain medications repeatedly miscommunicated or improperly administered. I listened as doctors, nurses, and even her husband agreed on a protocol, only to have a different nurse walk in 25 minutes later with the wrong dosage.

The husband had to send her back for a correction. It happened more than once.

Then came the MRI for this poor gal. The plan was to sedate the patient appropriately so she could endure the pain and remain stable. Instead, they over-sedated her one day and under-medicated her the next. In both cases, the scan couldn’t be completed. If this is how they manage, then no wonder people must wait so long for an MRI!

On the day that they finally got partial images, a doctor delivered a possible cancer diagnosis in a booming voice—while her husband was away, and without any effort to maintain privacy.

I was emotionally wrecked watching and listening to this happen.

My Own Setbacks

I wasn’t just a bystander. I had my own experience of breakdowns. On the night before my colonoscopy, I was handed a gallon of liquid that might as well have been radiator fluid. It made me run to the bathroom every seven minutes all night long—but there was no toilet paper, no paper towel, and no one answering call buttons.

Eventually, I dragged myself into the hallway and refused to return until basic sanitary needs were met. I got the supplies. But only because I forced the issue.

The same night, I asked for an extra blanket. My only covering had been a flannel sheet, and I was freezing. The call button went unanswered for 30 minutes. When someone finally came, I was labeled “rude” for insisting on warmth. I apologized the next day, but the entire situation was preventable.

Lab Tech Roulette

Throughout my stay, blood draws were frequent. But only one nurse out of several managed to find a vein on the first try. Most had to stab me four to six times. That’s a systems issue. Training, tools, and patient profiling should allow better allocation of experienced staff for difficult draws.

The Pharmacist Encounter

A pharmacist visited me one day and quickly began talking statin drugs. I tested her knowledge on the subject and found that she was unaware of decades of research on cholesterol and homocysteine. When I asked about Dr. Kilmer McCulley’s work at Harvard, or nattokinase as a natural arterial cleanser, she had never heard of it.

She was kind, but clearly only trained in what the pharmaceutical companies taught her. I asked her, respectfully, not to bring up statins again. I wasn’t interested in becoming a long-term client of big pharma.

Discharge Delay: A Costly Oversight

The biggest failure came at the end. I was ready for discharge once my hemoglobin stabilized and internal bleeding stopped. The doctor ordered dietary fiber to help trigger a bowel movement—a necessary final step to verify I was no longer bleeding.

Three days later, no fiber had shown up in any of my meals. The kitchen kept serving Jell-O and broth. Eventually, I had to find a sympathetic nurse who helped me locate crackers and fiber from another source. The next morning, I passed a clean sample. Only then was I discharged.

What’s the cost of a three-day unnecessary stay?

Hospital Bed Management

Kelowna General Hospital has 497 operational beds. It averages 69 admissions and 69 discharges per day. Let’s say just 5% of patients overstay by three days due to communication breakdowns.

That’s 100 patients a month overstaying. Three days each. That’s 300 bed-days lost per month. Ten full beds, perpetually occupied by people who should be home.

Those 10 beds could accommodate 300 new patients a month. That’s surgeries not delayed. ER hallways not crammed. Families not left waiting.

All because someone didn’t pass along a dietary order for fiber.

But Let’s Look at the Entire Province!

Province-Wide Estimate of Bed-Days Lost Due to Preventable Overstays

When I said:

“That’s 100 patients a month overstaying. Three days each. That’s 300 bed-days lost per month. Ten full beds, perpetually occupied by people who should be home.”

This was based on Kelowna General’s 2,100 monthly inpatients and an estimated 5% overstay rate, which is reasonable given communication failures and discharge delays.

Now let’s scale that to all hospitals in British Columbia.

Step-by-Step Breakdown:

Total acute care beds in BC:

According to the BC Ministry of Health, there are approximately 9,300 acute care beds in the province. Average turnover rate:

Assume 1 patient per bed per week = ~4 patients per month per bed

So: 9,300 beds × 4 patients = ~37,200 inpatients/month province-wide Apply same conservative 5% overstay rate:

5% of 37,200 = 1,860 patients per month experiencing preventable overstays Average overstay of 3 days each:

1,860 patients × 3 days = 5,580 lost bed-days per month Convert to full bed equivalents:

5,580 ÷ 30 days = 186 full beds lost across BC every single day

That’s 186 hospital beds tied up all month long by patients who should have been discharged.

Summary Statement for My Report:

If the overstay patterns observed at Kelowna General Hospital are occurring system-wide—and all evidence suggests they are—then British Columbia is losing the functional equivalent of 186 fully staffed hospital beds every single day due to preventable discharge delays, communication breakdowns, and failure to implement basic patient flow protocols.

That's nearly 2 entire medium-sized hospitals worth of capacity wiped out—not by funding shortages, but by systemic mismanagement.

What Needs to Change

Unified Communication System: Orders need confirmation protocols. Doctor’s instructions should be traceable through every department. Accountability Swamper: Each ward needs a dedicated staff member responsible for verifying that orders, tests, protocols, and treatment plans are followed through. Housekeeping Standards: It is unacceptable for bathrooms to be left filthy or unstocked. Cleanliness must return to being a priority, even under staff strain. Language Comprehension Requirements: All staff interacting with patients must understand basic English. It is not discriminatory to expect comprehension in a safety-critical environment. Patient Feedback Loop: Every patient should be encouraged to document or record their care. Transparency protects everyone. Patient Responsibility - Every patient must understand that it is a privilege to receive this kind of top-level care and that truthful responses are required.

A Second Voice from the Front Lines – Langley General Hospital

My experience at Kelowna General wasn’t unique.

A friend recently shared a deeply moving account from her own family’s ordeal at Langley Memorial Hospital. On July 24, 2024, her 86-year-old mother collapsed in pain and was rushed to emergency. While the ambulance and fire response was exemplary, what followed in the hospital echoed everything I witnessed in Kelowna: overwhelmed ERs, insufficient bed space, patients stacked in hallways, and nurses doing their absolute best while under relentless pressure.

She described one nurse caring for 42 patients, supported only by student nurses covering another 20. Her mother, in agony, was left in the hallway for over 24 hours while awaiting a necessary procedure delayed by a blood thinner interaction. The daughter, forced into the role of advocate, called the family doctor herself to escalate care—and succeeded. But she did not blame the staff. She praised them.

Her words were clear: “They did the best with what they were given.”

She noted the daily abuse nurses endure—from rude patients and families who’ve lost patience with a broken system. Her final plea was not one of outrage, but of clarity: the blame does not lie with the staff. It lies with the government. Years of underfunding, skyrocketing immigration with no proportional health expansion, and political posturing have gutted the system from the top.

She urged others to reconsider their anger. “Maybe it’s time to pass the blame squarely on where it lays: the provincial and federal government.”

This isn’t just Kelowna. It’s Langley. It’s everywhere. A chorus of patients, family members, and healthcare professionals are saying the same thing: We are at the breaking point.

The ICU showed what this hospital is capable staff with skilled, caring professionals working in sync. The regular ward, on the other hand, exposed what happens when communication systems fail, housekeeping deteriorates, and staff are too stretched to follow up on critical care details.

I didn’t want to be there. But now that I have been, I believe this story must be told. The failure isn’t individual. It’s systemic. And the cost isn’t just financial. It’s human.

Based upon this insider field report and the realities that were witnessed firsthand, here are additional recommendations Kelowna General Hospital could implement to improve services, reduce bed demand, and prevent systemic breakdown:

Expand Proactive Discharge Planning

Start planning for patient discharge the moment they arrive—not the day they stabilize. Assign a case coordinator who tracks dietary needs, medication clearances, physiotherapy progress, and patient comprehension of at-home protocols. This ensures no patient remains longer than necessary simply because a box wasn’t checked.

Create a “Rapid Response Clean Team”

Hygiene failures destroy patient morale and increase infection risk. A dedicated on-call cleaning team should be available 24/7 to respond to flagged washrooms, spills, or trash overflows within 10 minutes. QR-code-triggered service alerts in every patient washroom would make this immediate and trackable.

Add a “Ward Communications Officer”

Every patient ward should include a single staffer whose job is ensuring verbal orders become documented actions. This person acts as the live bridge between doctors, nurses, dietary, pharmacy, and housekeeping. They carry the clipboard. They chase the signatures. They close the loops.

Translate Medical Protocols Into “Plain Language Cards”

Many patients lie or give incomplete answers because they don’t understand how critical accurate answers are—or they fear repercussions. A one-page laminated “Why Your Answers Matter” card, customized for each procedure (MRI, oxygen use, GI bleeding, etc.), could increase truthfulness and cooperation.

Implement Redundant Medication Checks at Shift Change

Too many med errors result from verbal misunderstandings or assumption. Mandate that at every nursing shift change, a double-check of each patient's current medication protocol is reviewed and signed off digitally by outgoing and incoming nurses. Let AI handle the checklist; let humans confirm it.

Train and Deploy “Patient Advocates”

Non-clinical staff trained in communication and empathy could visit each patient once per shift, just to hear concerns. They would not offer medical advice, but escalate patient feedback, track unresolved problems, and help reduce patient frustration—especially for those without family support present.

Integrate AI Triage to Prioritize Bed Urgency

Artificial intelligence can triage who most urgently needs discharge prep or ICU transfer. Pair AI insights with human judgment to speed up room turnover. For example: if five patients are equally stable, but one has family waiting and transportation arranged, move them out first.

Replace Paper-Based Meal Requests with Tablets

Orders lost between doctor, ward, and kitchen cause real harm, as in my fiber delay. Install tablet-based meal and supplement tracking that confirms receipt of dietary changes and flags when instructions are missed. This could prevent dozens of unnecessary extended stays each month.

Encourage Patients to Monitor Their Own Care

My experience as a citizen journalist should become the norm. Hospitals should hand every patient a “personal health logbook” on arrival with tips: record what you’re told, ask questions, track when meds are given, note what was promised and what was missed. Empowered patients prevent mistakes.

Create a “Smart Discharge Checklist”

Before leaving, a nurse should review a discharge checklist with the patient and log it digitally. Confirm that they understand medication schedules, dietary rules, red flags to watch for, and follow-up appointments. Ensure they have transportation, prescriptions in hand, and someone checking in.

If these were implemented, Kelowna General Hospital could significantly improve both patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

Given my firsthand account and the high number of Code calls—especially Code White (violent/aggressive persons), Code Blue (cardiac/respiratory arrest), and Code Yellow (missing patient)—there are several critical interventions Kelowna General Hospital can implement to dramatically reduce the frequency, severity, and disruption caused by these emergencies.

Here’s a clear and actionable framework:

1. Predictive Flagging at Intake

Implement a risk-based triage system at Emergency and Admitting that proactively flags patients likely to trigger a Code White (violence or aggression). Use indicators such as:

History of substance abuse

Repeat ER visits for psychiatric issues

Known mental health flags in the system

Aggression or incoherence on intake

Flagged patients can be routed to secure rooms, monitored zones, or seen by specialized crisis teams.

2. Dedicated Mental Health & De-escalation Units

A significant percentage of Code Whites and even some Code Yellows involve patients with psychiatric conditions or altered mental states (e.g., drug psychosis). Create secure mental health assessment rooms staffed by personnel trained in:

Verbal de-escalation techniques

Non-violent crisis intervention (NVCI)

Trauma-informed care

These staff can defuse situations before they escalate.

3. On-Call Rapid Response Behavioral Teams

Create specialized behavioral response teams trained in psychiatry, security, and communication. When a patient begins escalating, they respond before a Code White is triggered.

Include:

A psych nurse or psychiatrist

A trained security officer with de-escalation certification

A patient advocate or social worker

Response in under 3 minutes can neutralize most threats before a full-blown incident.

4. Staff Training and Rotation

Many nurses and aides lack advanced training in how to spot early warning signs of patient aggression or cardiac risk. Provide quarterly workshops on:

Signs of impending violence or delirium

Body language cues

Early signs of cardiac distress or hypoxia

How to document and escalate concerns before crisis hits

Also: regularly rotate staff away from high-stress wings like ER or psychiatric wards to prevent burnout—burned-out staff can trigger Codes themselves through mishandled interactions.

5. Digital Incident Heatmap Tracking

Track all Codes digitally and overlay them on a heatmap of hospital zones, times, and departments. Identify where most Codes are happening and when:

Is it weekends?

Certain rooms?

Specific types of staff?

Repeated patients?

Once mapped, deploy staff or systems specifically to those hotspots.

6. Portable Panic Buttons for Staff

Install wearable panic buttons on lanyards or bracelets for all frontline staff (or expand the "Siri" system)—nurses, orderlies, and aides. If a situation escalates too quickly to reach a wall button, they can discreetly trigger a rapid response. This also reduces false Code Whites since staff will feel safer and less reactive.

7. Code Blue Prevention via Proactive Monitoring

Many Code Blues are preventable with proper telemetry and real-time vitals monitoring. Equip high-risk patients with:

Wearable wireless vitals monitors

Remote alerts that go to a nurse’s mobile device if heart rate, oxygen, or blood pressure drops below threshold

Daily cardiac risk reviews by a rotating on-call cardiac nurse for flagged patients

8. Better Communication with At-Risk Families

Many aggressive incidents stem from family members frustrated with delays or poor communication. Deploy a family liaison—a calm, professional communicator—who visits frustrated families and explains delays, answers questions, and offers help before tensions explode.

9. Staff Mental Health & Emotional Exhaustion Support

Stressed-out, overworked staff are more likely to misread patients, react poorly to verbal aggression, or ignore warning signs. That fuels Code escalation. Provide:

Regular mental health check-ins and anonymous burnout reporting

Rotational “wellness days” for staff who've dealt with violent incidents

Training in emotional regulation under pressure

10. Post-Code Review Protocols

After every Code White or Code Blue, hold a debriefing with involved staff to answer:

What triggered it?

Could it have been prevented?

Who missed the early warning signs?

What needs to change?

Make this process non-punitive but rigorous—it's how you stop it from happening again.

Reducing Code incidents requires a mix of prediction, prevention, and proactive training. It’s not just about more security—it’s about smarter systems, better communication, and healthier staff.

Listening to Those Who Know the System Best

One of the most striking realizations during my stay—and in the conversations I had with nurses, aides, and technicians—is that staff feel chronically unheard. Some said they’d been raising the same concerns for years, only to be met with silence or subtle retaliation. Others had simply given up trying to speak up. Not because they don’t care—but because they know no one’s listening.

This is not just a morale issue. It’s a management failure.

There is no consistent, protected mechanism within the health authority to safely gather, process, and act on internal feedback from frontline staff. When the very people holding the system together can’t speak freely without fear of career consequences, the system is guaranteed to deteriorate. We are squandering the insights of the very individuals who best understand where the cracks are forming.

Every hospital should establish a confidential, professionally managed feedback channel—accessible to all staff—where suggestions, concerns, and warnings can be submitted without risk. These reports must be reviewed monthly at the executive level, with published summaries showing what actions were taken or considered. This is not just policy—it’s how you rebuild trust and recover valuable insight from the inside.

Until leadership actively listens, meaningful reform will remain out of reach. The answers are already here. They're just being ignored.

MLA Briefing note on next page....



Briefing Note to BC Members of the Legislative Assembly

And To: BC Minister of Health - Josie Osborne

Subject: Reducing Emergency Code Calls at Kelowna General Hospital – Systemic Solutions to Improve Patient and Staff Safety

From: Nick Walsh - Concerned Citizen, Patient Witness, & Health Advocate

Date: August 8, 2025

Summary

Kelowna General Hospital is experiencing an unsustainable volume of emergency Code events, including Code White (violence/aggression), Code Blue (cardiac/respiratory arrest), and Code Yellow (missing patient). These incidents are disruptive, dangerous, and costly—not only in human terms, but in staffing hours, ER congestion, and preventable bed-use.

The root problem is not bad people. It’s broken systems. I observed this firsthand during a nine-day stay as a critically ill patient. This briefing outlines clear, scalable reforms to address these emergency codes and restore functional order to frontline care.

Problem Overview

In just over one week, I personally witnessed: 6 Code Blues 21 Code Whites 1 Code Yellow Additional unclassified codes not publicly explained

Frequent emergency codes reflect serious dysfunction: Preventable cardiac arrests due to monitoring gaps Violent incidents involving unflagged psychiatric patients or drug toxicity Missing patients due to poor supervision or disorientation Staff emotionally overwhelmed, escalating rather than de-escalating Public confidence in hospital safety deeply shaken



Strategic Recommendations

1. Predictive Flagging at Intake

Use triage protocols to pre-identify high-risk patients—those with psychiatric, addiction, or aggression histories—and route them to controlled environments. This reduces violent outbursts before they begin.

2. Establish Dedicated Mental Health Response Units

Create secure, purpose-built psychiatric assessment spaces within the hospital, staffed with clinicians trained in crisis intervention, not just general nursing. This prevents Code White escalation in general wards.

3. Deploy Rapid-Response Behavioral Teams

Form interdisciplinary de-escalation squads to handle volatile patients early. Each team includes:

A psychiatric nurse

A trained hospital security officer

A patient advocate or family liaison

This preempts many Code Whites.

4. Mandate Regular Staff De-Escalation Training

Equip all frontline staff with the skills to manage volatile situations calmly and competently. Emotional regulation, trauma-informed care, and verbal jiu-jitsu should be standard.

5. Introduce Digital Code Tracking & Heat Mapping

Use AI and visual dashboards to track where, when, and why Code calls happen. Focus interventions on high-risk wards and timeframes.

6. Equip Staff with Portable Panic Buttons - Or Expand the "Siri" System

Empower nurses and aides with discreet, wearable panic buttons to call for help without shouting or escalating a situation. A 2-second press could save lives.

7. Upgrade Cardiac Monitoring to Preempt Code Blues

Many Code Blues result from missed warning signs. Deploy wearable vitals trackers on high-risk patients. Alert staff if oxygen, BP, or heart rate slips outside thresholds.

8. Provide Post-Code Emotional Support for Staff

Every Code call is traumatic. Create immediate debrief protocols and mental health supports to prevent burnout and future conflict escalation.

9. Introduce Family Communication Officers

Many aggressive confrontations involve frustrated families. A calm, informed liaison can defuse tension and provide updates during long wait times or difficult diagnoses.

10. Require Code Review Protocols

Make every Code call a teachable moment. After-action reviews (non-punitive) can identify breakdowns in communication, training, or supervision and prevent repeat events.

Why This Matters

The spike in Code events is a canary in the coal mine. The hospital system isn’t just stressed—it’s nearing system failure at the ward level.

Every unnecessary Code event:

Ties up critical staff for 30–60 minutes

Exposes other patients to trauma

Forces surgical delays due to staff redeployment

Deepens ER congestion as wards back up

Damages morale and contributes to staff turnover

And most importantly—it puts lives at risk.

Your Role as an MLA

As an elected representative, you are in a position to demand accountability, fund smart reforms, and bring attention to preventable systemic collapse.

You can:

Advocate for operational reviews of Code events in all major BC hospitals

Push for emergency investment in predictive tech, AI triage, and psychiatric care integration

Demand a performance audit of staff-to-patient ratios and code incident trends

Call for pilot projects implementing the reforms listed above at KGH and scale from there

Closing Thought

The staff at Kelowna General Hospital are doing their best under impossible conditions. But no amount of heroic effort can overcome a broken system. We owe them better tools, better training, and better protocols.

Reducing Code emergencies is possible. The time to act is now.

Respectfully,

Nick M. Walsh

Citizen Witness & Patient Advocate

Kelowna, British Columbia

