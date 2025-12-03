Over the past year, British Columbia has been thrown into an unprecedented legal, political, and constitutional storm. People feel it. They sense the ground shifting under their feet. Institutions that once felt steady now seem uncertain. And in moments like this, the loudest voices tend to be the most chaotic.

That is why I want to acknowledge something important today.

The OneBC Party just released their film Making a Killing, and in doing so they demonstrated something rare in BC politics:

—> a calm, steady, professional voice of sanity.

I’ve been urging this direction privately for months, and I’ll say it openly now:

OneBC must become the calm, steady, professional voice of sanity in a province that feels upside-down. Every message should be strong, factual, and clear — never angry, never fringe, never confusing. We are building confidence, not chaos.

For the first time, I saw that emerging in their film today.

The Courage They Showed — and the Restraint

What stood out to me wasn’t just the content of the documentary.

It was the tone.

They could have easily descended into the kind of reactive, accusatory, or incendiary rhetoric that dominates so much of our political landscape. They didn’t. Instead, they presented:

grounded evidence

first-hand documentation

clear sourcing

real-world implications

and most importantly, respect for the people they were talking about

They did not denigrate individuals.

They did not traffic in hysteria.

They stayed on target.

That matters.

When a political group tackles a subject as volatile as the “reconciliation industry” — an industry generating billions for consultants, lawyers, and political gatekeepers — they are guaranteed to be attacked. Every party, corporation, and NGO profiting from the current system will work overtime to discredit them.

OneBC presented their case without flinching, and without losing their composure.

That is the hallmark of leadership.

The Attacks Are Coming — But They’re Proof the Film Hit Home

Let’s be honest.

Anyone who exposes the financial and legal machinery behind the modern reconciliation industry will immediately be met with:

accusations

smear campaigns

emotional manipulation

misrepresentation

and efforts to silence the debate

That is not a sign of wrongdoing.

It is a sign that someone has disrupted the business model.

The film does not attack Indigenous people. It attacks the political and bureaucratic system that has weaponized reconciliation to enrich itself while destabilizing the province and harming both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

And they expressed this without anger, without contempt, and without dehumanization.

That’s why the film is dangerous to the establishment.

Why I Am Speaking Up Now

My readership has grown to over 22,000 people — with 3,000 new readers arriving yesterday alone — because British Columbians are desperately searching for clarity in a time of confusion.

I do not like to endorse political parties.

I try not to.

But I will support good work, wherever I see it.

And this was good work.

It deserves recognition, especially from those of us who have been fighting to restore competent jurisdiction, constitutional coherence, and transparent governance in this province.

If OneBC continues in this tone — measured, fact-driven, confident — they have a real opportunity to stand out as the only conservative-based political group in BC that understands the moment we are living through.

My Support Moving Forward

I will continue to analyze legislation, treaties, court rulings, and governance failures. That is my lane, and I will stay in it. But when someone produces meaningful work with integrity — in this case, Making a Killing — I will not stay silent.

British Columbia needs adults in the room.

The people are exhausted by theatrical politics, anger-based messaging, and parties that seem more interested in internal conflict than public service.

If OneBC remains disciplined, thoughtful, and factual, they can fill that void.

And I’ll offer my help — publicly and privately — to keep them on that path.

