I’ve supported Donald Trump since 2016. I’m Canadian, so I’ve never had a vote in an American election, but I believed Trump represented something that extended well beyond the United States. He represented a challenge to an entrenched political establishment, a corrupt system of government, and an increasingly arrogant ruling class that considered itself above the law.

For ten years, I watched. I listened. I defended him. I gave him the benefit of the doubt when others walked away. I believed that somewhere beneath the political theater was an actual strategy to restore accountability, expose corruption, and deliver justice.

After this midterm election, I’m done.

Not because the Democrats won. Not because the Republicans lost. Not because I suddenly have sympathy for the political establishment Trump promised to dismantle.

I’m done because I’ve finally had enough of being told that justice is always coming, that everything is part of some elaborate plan, and that ordinary citizens are simply too stupid to understand what is happening behind the curtain.

The Never-Ending Theater of the Two-Week Promise

How many times have we heard it?

John Solomon appears with another extraordinary revelation. Important information is about to be released. Documents are coming. Arrests are imminent. Within the next two weeks, Americans will finally understand what has been happening.

And two weeks later?

Nothing.

Then comes another revelation, another deadline, another promise, another dramatic announcement about something supposedly happening behind the scenes.

We’ve been subjected to ten years of this nonsense.

Then there is the endless language of “central casting,” “the actors,” “the movie,” and “the stage being set.” We’re told to enjoy the show, trust the plan, and understand that the public must be carefully prepared before the truth can be revealed.

Bullshit.

The American people did not elect a theater director. They elected a president.

They did not vote for an elaborate psychological operation designed to keep them entertained while the political establishment continued doing business as usual.

They voted for action. They voted for accountability. They voted for justice.

And what did they get? Another episode of the same never-ending political soap opera, with the next great revelation always just around the corner.

Q, the Great Awakening, and the Art of Endless Waiting

I recently read yet another elaborate interpretation of the Q drops, this time attempting to explain the November 3 midterm election as part of a carefully orchestrated trap.

Apparently, Trump deliberately allowed the Democrats to win so that they would remain in the country, believing themselves victorious, while secret election audits and mass arrests were being prepared.

Kansas is supposedly the starting point. November 4 is supposedly actionable. The National Guard is supposedly positioned for the next phase.

Sound familiar?

The original Q drop from November 1, 2017, promised extraordinary developments, including the anticipated arrest of John Podesta, temporary military control, and emergency communications to the American public.

That was nine years ago.

Nine years.

And here we are, still watching people rearrange the same cryptic phrases, attach them to new political events, and insist that this time the plan is finally coming together.

Every failed prediction becomes proof of a more sophisticated strategy. Every political defeat becomes a deliberate trap. Every absence of evidence becomes evidence that the operation is working perfectly.

How convenient.

This is a belief system in which nothing can ever be disproven because every failure is simply another necessary part of the plan.

I have a much simpler explanation.

There is no justification for asking citizens to wait indefinitely for accountability that never arrives.

Whether Q was an intelligence operation, an elaborate deception, an online movement, or simply a collection of people creating their own mythology is almost beside the point now.

The practical result has been the same: millions of frustrated citizens encouraged to remain patient, remain loyal, and do absolutely nothing while waiting for someone else to deliver justice.

That is not political empowerment.

That is political paralysis.

Epstein Was the Test. The Administration Failed It.

Of all the promises of accountability, the Epstein scandal should have been the clearest test of whether this administration was serious.

Here was a case involving the sexual exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable young girls, connections to powerful individuals, and years of unanswered questions about who participated, who facilitated the abuse, and who protected those responsible.

If ever there was a matter requiring uncompromising investigation, complete disclosure, and aggressive prosecution wherever the evidence justified it, this was it.

So where are the prosecutions of everyone against whom sufficient evidence exists?

Where is the comprehensive public accounting?

Where is the visible determination to follow the evidence regardless of whether it leads to wealthy donors, politicians, intelligence figures, foreign interests, or influential friends?

Nobody should be convicted simply because their name appeared in a document, photograph, or contact book. But neither should wealth, influence, political connections, or institutional embarrassment prevent a proper investigation and prosecution.

If the evidence supports criminal charges, bring them. If the accused are convicted, impose the penalties authorized by law, including the most severe penalties where legally applicable.

Justice is not a press conference. Justice is not a document dump. Justice is not another promise of explosive revelations next Thursday.

Justice is an investigation, charges supported by evidence, a fair trial, a verdict, and an enforceable sentence.

The Epstein matter was an opportunity to demonstrate that the powerful are subject to the same law as everyone else.

Instead, citizens are still demanding answers.

One System of Justice for Them. Another for Us.

This is what infuriates me more than anything else.

If an ordinary American were credibly accused of serious financial crimes, trafficking offenses, obstruction of justice, or comparable criminal conduct, would the government spend ten years explaining that the public wasn’t emotionally prepared for an arrest?

Would prosecutors tell everyone to enjoy the show?

Would law enforcement explain that the accused needed to remain free because their eventual prosecution would be more dramatic if carefully timed with an election?

Of course not.

Ordinary citizens are investigated, arrested when legally justified, prosecuted, and sentenced. They do not receive an endless parade of television appearances explaining why their accountability must be postponed until the political atmosphere is just right.

Yet when allegations concern the political class, the standards seem to change.

We get congressional hearings. We get referrals. We get carefully worded press releases. We get promises of classified evidence and explosive disclosures.

And we get remarkably little visible criminal accountability.

I have no interest in seeing Democrats imprisoned simply because they are Democrats. I want every credible allegation of criminal conduct investigated, regardless of party, and every provable offense prosecuted without political interference.

That includes Republicans, Democrats, intelligence officials, bureaucrats, and anyone associated with Donald Trump himself.

Justice must be seen to be done. It must be timely, impartial, and final.

If the evidence is insufficient, say so. If the evidence is sufficient, prosecute.

But stop using alleged criminality as a political fundraising mechanism while declining to deliver the accountability promised to voters.

Republicans Had the Power. What Did They Do With It?

For years, Republicans argued that they couldn’t act because they lacked political power.

They needed the presidency. They needed the House. They needed the Senate. They needed sufficient control of government to implement their agenda.

Then they had those institutions.

And what happened?

Where was the legislative urgency? Where was the determination to deliver on immigration, administrative reform, government accountability, and the commitments made to the people who elected them?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently expressed precisely the frustration that many Republican voters have been experiencing.

He challenged Republican senators over their failure to pursue meaningful conservative reforms, asking why they had not seriously addressed H-1B visas, codified Trump’s immigration executive orders, or attempted the legislative changes they had repeatedly discussed.

His most damaging observation was that they hadn’t even attempted much of what they claimed to support.

That is the issue.

A political party cannot spend years promising fundamental change, obtain the power to pursue that change, and then insist that the voters must give it another election cycle before anything meaningful can happen.

There are legitimate institutional obstacles, including Senate procedures, constitutional limitations, and the courts. But those obstacles do not excuse a failure to propose, debate, vote, and establish a public record of who supports reform and who obstructs it.

If legislation fails, let the voters see who defeated it.

If the Senate refuses to act, name the senators responsible.

If the administration lacks the courage to challenge the establishment, stop pretending that another election will somehow manufacture that courage.

Political power that is never exercised for its promised purpose is political power wasted.

Jared Kushner, Israel, and America’s Priorities

One of Trump’s most serious mistakes, in my opinion, was allowing Jared Kushner such influence over matters of government and foreign policy.

My objection is political, not religious. I oppose the influence of Zionist political interests over American policy when that influence places the objectives of the Israeli government ahead of the interests of American citizens.

Criticizing Zionism as a political ideology or opposing the policies of the Israeli government is not inherently antisemitic. Jewish Americans are not a political monolith, and they should never be held collectively responsible for decisions made by governments or political movements.

But that distinction must not become an excuse to prevent legitimate scrutiny of foreign-policy influence.

Trump campaigned on America First.

Not Israel First. Not donor interests first. Not the strategic ambitions of foreign governments first.

America First.

That principle should apply to every foreign government and every political lobby, without exception.

I did not support Trump because I wanted another administration entangled in foreign commitments while American citizens were told to be patient about the problems in their own country.

I supported him because I believed he understood the difference between serving a nation and serving an establishment.

I am no longer convinced that distinction guides the administration’s decisions.

The Midterms Were a Verdict on Inaction

Following this election, we’re hearing stories of White House infighting, accusations against senior staff, and suggestions that Pete Hegseth may be positioned to take the blame for Republican losses.

Some commentators are pointing directly at Susie Wiles and the political decisions made within Trump’s inner circle.

Whether those particular allegations are substantiated remains a separate question. What matters politically is that the administration appears increasingly concerned about allocating blame rather than accepting responsibility.

And responsibility begins at the top.

Trump cannot claim personal credit for every success while assigning every failure to advisers, congressional leaders, political operatives, or an electorate that supposedly failed to understand his strategy.

He was elected to lead.

The voters were not obligated to continue supporting a government simply because the alternative might be worse.

Nor were they obligated to accept that every failure was part of a brilliant strategy too complicated for ordinary people to comprehend.

If Republican voters stayed home because they were frustrated, disappointed, or convinced that their representatives had accomplished too little, that should be taken seriously.

It is not betrayal.

It is accountability.

Voters do not owe politicians unconditional loyalty. Politicians owe voters performance.

Stop Telling Us the Criminals Are About to Be Arrested

Now we’re being told that the election itself might be part of a trap.

That Trump’s subdued response is deliberate. That Democrats are celebrating because they have no idea what is coming. That a new intelligence report will expose everything. That election audits will trigger a cascade of revelations followed by mass arrests.

And, once again, the faithful are being told to trust the plan.

I refuse.

If there is evidence of election fraud, present it through lawful, transparent investigative and judicial processes.

If there are criminal conspiracies, identify the evidence and bring legally supportable charges.

If government officials have committed crimes, prosecute them.

But stop demanding that citizens treat speculation as evidence and failed predictions as strategic victories.

An administration that claims to possess extraordinary evidence of criminal wrongdoing has an obligation to pursue that evidence through lawful institutions, not rely on influencers to circulate increasingly imaginative explanations for why nothing has happened.

We have moved beyond reasonable patience.

We are now watching the normalization of perpetual anticipation as a substitute for government performance.

I Didn’t Support Trump to Become a Spectator

This may be the greatest disappointment of all.

Trump’s original appeal was that he challenged the political establishment and rejected the conventional rules of Washington.

He appeared to understand that government had become increasingly disconnected from the people it was supposed to serve.

For a Canadian watching from outside, that message resonated. Our own political institutions suffer from many of the same problems: concentrated power, party discipline, institutional self-protection, and a political culture in which accountability is frequently discussed but rarely imposed.

I believed the Trump movement might demonstrate that the relationship between citizens and government could be fundamentally changed.

Instead, I watched the movement become increasingly dependent on the personality of one man, while supporters were encouraged to interpret every setback as another reason to trust him.

That is precisely the kind of political dependency I thought the movement was supposed to challenge.

A genuine citizens’ movement must be able to hold its own leaders accountable.

It must be able to demand evidence, measurable outcomes, and explanations for failure.

Above all, it must be prepared to withdraw its support when the people entrusted with power fail to exercise it responsibly.

Otherwise, it is not a movement for reform.

It is a fan club.

The Plan Is Not a Substitute for Justice

Ten years is enough.

Enough of the secret operations. Enough of the cryptic messages. Enough of the supposedly imminent arrests. Enough of the two-week revelations that disappear without explanation.

Enough of central casting, actors, stages, movies, and elaborate theories about why the public cannot be trusted with the truth.

Enough of treating ordinary citizens like children who need to be entertained while the adults conduct some mysterious operation behind closed doors.

If Trump has evidence of criminal conduct, his administration should act within the law. If he doesn’t have it, he should stop encouraging expectations that cannot be fulfilled.

If Republicans want the support of their voters, they should earn it through legislation, institutional reform, effective government, and visible accountability.

And if their promises cannot be delivered, they should have the integrity to explain why.

I supported Donald Trump for ten years because I believed he represented a chance to change the conditions under which political decisions were made.

I now see an administration and a political movement that have become far too comfortable explaining away inaction.

The objective was never supposed to be replacing one collection of powerful people with another. It was supposed to be changing a system in which powerful people escape accountability.

That is the standard by which Trump should be judged.

Not by his speeches. Not by his rallies. Not by his ability to dominate the news. Not by the theories of anonymous internet personalities.

By what he actually accomplished.

I’m a Canadian. I never had a vote in this fight. But I invested ten years of attention, conviction, and public support in the belief that something fundamentally different was possible.

I can no longer defend the gulf between what was promised and what has been delivered.

I’m done trusting the plan.

I’m done waiting for the next two weeks.

I’m done being told that another political defeat is actually a secret victory.

Show me the evidence. Show me the legislation. Show me the prosecutions. Show me the institutional reforms.

Show me something beyond another performance.

Because after ten years, I have reached a very simple position.

I don’t want to watch the movie anymore.

I want my money back!

POSTSCRIPT: THE NEXT GREAT AWAKENING WON’T COME FROM Q. IT WILL COME FROM THE CITIZENS.

There is another consequence of this political disillusionment that I believe is about to become much more significant. The elaborate network of political influencers, anonymous accounts, automated bots, and professional narrative managers that has sustained the Trump mythology for years may be approaching the limits of its effectiveness.

You can only tell people that the trap has been set, the criminals are cornered, and justice is two weeks away so many times before even the most loyal supporters begin asking whether they have been deliberately misled.

I suspect the days of unquestioned loyalty to political influencers are coming to an end. Whether these accounts are financially supported, ideologically committed, or simply profiting from engagement, their influence depends on an audience willing to believe them.

Once that trust deteriorates, the entire machinery of anticipation begins to collapse. People stop waiting for anonymous sources to explain what is supposedly happening behind the scenes and start demanding evidence of what is actually happening in front of them.

And that is where something potentially revolutionary enters the picture.

For the first time in history, ordinary citizens are acquiring investigative and analytical capabilities that were once largely the exclusive domain of governments, major news organizations, intelligence agencies, and well-funded institutions.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing that equation. Citizens can now examine legislation, analyze public records, compare contradictory statements, investigate financial disclosures, review hours of government proceedings, and publish detailed findings without requiring the resources of a major media organization.

A determined citizen with access to public information and capable AI tools can accomplish research that once required an entire professional team.

Imagine thousands of independent citizens across North America documenting events in their own communities, examining government decisions, testing political claims against primary-source evidence, and publishing their findings for everyone to scrutinize: A World Citizen’s Congress!

Not waiting for Fox News, CNN, political operatives, or anonymous intelligence personalities to tell them what to believe, but establishing their own transparent records of what governments actually say and do.

AI will not make every citizen report accurate, and it certainly won’t eliminate propaganda. But when properly used, it can make independent investigation more accessible, more rigorous, and far more difficult for political institutions to ignore.

This is what I believe the next genuine political awakening will look like. Not another mysterious Q drop. Not another secret military operation. Not another carefully staged revelation promising arrests in two weeks.

It will be citizens building independent networks of evidence, documentation, analysis, and public accountability, operating outside the traditional political and media establishments.

Those networks will make mistakes, and they will have to earn trust through transparency and correction. But unlike the anonymous prophets of the last decade, their credibility can be measured against information that others can independently verify.

The political class has grown accustomed to controlling the narrative because it has traditionally controlled much of the machinery through which that narrative reaches the public.

That advantage is eroding.

The real threat to institutional secrecy may not come from another politician promising to drain the swamp. It may come from ordinary citizens who no longer need political permission, institutional sponsorship, or a television network to investigate what their governments are doing.

The next great awakening won’t require citizens to trust another plan. It will require citizens to stop outsourcing their judgment.

And perhaps that is the most important lesson of the last ten years. We have spent far too long waiting for powerful people to expose other powerful people, hoping that someone at the top would finally deliver the accountability we were promised.

The future may belong instead to citizens who decide that waiting is no longer an acceptable strategy.

Don’t merely replace the people making decisions. Change the conditions under which decisions are made.

That is how citizens reclaim their power.

And unlike the last ten years of promises, this is something we can begin doing ourselves, right now.

An opinion from a Canadian observer and former Trump supporter, November 2026.