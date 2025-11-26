Something extraordinary is happening in British Columbia. For decades, we’ve suspected that something was fundamentally wrong with how this province was claiming authority. Then came the Cowichan ruling, and it shattered the myth of unquestioned governmental jurisdiction. It confirmed what the legal scholars tiptoed around for years: the Province never completed the legal foundations required for competent jurisdiction.

The Government of British Columbia now governs only because people assume it can. It “exercises” authority without having properly acquired it. The Cowichan decision didn’t just change the legal landscape. It opened a door that has never existed before. For the first time since Confederation, citizens have standing to demand proof of lawful authority.

It’s time to use it.

I’m going to be initiating a legal strategy known as a Writ of Quo Warranto. This is the ancient remedy used to demand that public office holders prove that they have the lawful authority they claim. If they cannot prove it, the court can strip them of that authority. This is the very mechanism designed to challenge governments whose foundations are weak or defective.

But we are not going to rush into court. We are going to do this correctly, carefully, and transparently. This entire strategy depends on something most legal actions overlook: non-response is not acceptable. Silence will count against them, not for them.

The Core Legal Question

At the heart of this case is a single issue:

By what lawful mechanism does the Province of British Columbia claim competent jurisdiction to enact and enforce the BC Elections Act (and all other legislation) after the Cowichan ruling?

Think about what this means. The BC Elections Act is the gateway statute. It controls who holds public office and how the legislature is formed. If the Elections Act rests on defective jurisdiction, then the legitimacy of the entire government falls into question. This is why I am focusing the Quo Warranto on this Act. It gives every citizen universal standing. Everyone is governed by it. Everyone is affected by it.

The Strategy Will Unfold in Clear Phases



✅ Phase One: Establish the legal argument in plain language and publish a short briefing note that explains how competent jurisdiction has been lost and why this affects every citizen.

🔥 Phase Two: Put the officials who claim authority on notice. We will give them the opportunity to answer specific, serious questions about their jurisdiction. No hostility, no threats. Just accountability.

Those letters will go to:

• The Lieutenant Governor

• The Attorney General / Minister of Justice

• The Chief Electoral Officer

• The Premier

Copies will also go to opposition leaders and Indigenous leadership institutions. This is too important to happen in the dark.

🔑 Phase Three: We offer a reasonable period of time for a written response. The questions will be clear and specific. The response window will be reasonable and fixed. After that, silence will not be tolerated.

If they decline to answer, dodge the questions, or simply claim “authority because government says so,” then that silence becomes evidence.

😂 Phase Four: If there is no meaningful answer, a final notice will be issued warning of our intention to seek a Writ of Quo Warranto in the BC Supreme Court.

Every step is on the record. Every refusal to answer counts. Every unanswered question demonstrates an inability to justify authority.

🔑 Phase Five: We move. Not in secret. Not with speculation. Not with vague accusations. But with documents, legal argument, and a transparent paper trail that the public has already seen.

This isn’t just legal. It’s civic. It’s educational. It’s historic.

Why I’m Telling You All of This

In a single week, this Substack has exploded from 7,000 readers to nearly 15,000. People are awake. They are ready. And they want to know exactly how this process works and how they can participate.

I’m not doing this alone or in the shadows. I want you to watch every step. This is about restoring lawful government, lawful authority, and lawful democracy in British Columbia.

If this succeeds, it changes the conversation permanently. If they respond, they prove their authority. If they cannot respond, they confirm something far worse: that the province has been pretending to hold power it never secured.

Either outcome brings clarity.

In the coming days, I will publish the first Briefing Note and the first set of questions that will be sent to the officials who claim authority. You will see them before they do. You will see their responses, or lack of response, as they arrive.

This is how we reclaim competent jurisdiction, and this is how a Writ of Quo Warranto is supposed to begin.

Stay tuned. The letters go out soon.

Share