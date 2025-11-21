HOW TO FORM LOCAL OVERSIGHT CIRCLES IN BC
A Practical Guide to Preparing for Grand Jury Action After Cowichan
The people of British Columbia are stepping into a new constitutional moment. If the Province’s competent jurisdiction is fractured, the responsibility naturally shifts back to the communities themselves. This guide explains exactly how BC residents — Indigenous and non-Indigenous — can begin preparing lawful, effective oversight groups rooted in common law, truth, and community duty.
Why Oversight Circles Matter Now
After the Cowichan ruling, British Columbia entered a jurisdictional transition that the public is only beginning to understand.
The Province is showing clear signs of:
weakened competent jurisdiction
collapsing public trust
inconsistent enforcement
contradictory claims of authority
captured oversight bodies
ongoing administrative abuses
no reliable avenues for citizens to seek accountability
In moments like this, the common law does not leave a vacuum.
It defaults back to the people.
Oversight Circles are the modern first step toward the grand jury process — a community-based, lawful, organized method for gathering evidence, documenting public wrongs, and preparing for the formal reactivation of citizen-led oversight.
This is how British Columbians reclaim lawful authority — not through rebellion, but through inherited constitutional rights.
What Exactly Is an Oversight Circle?
An Oversight Circle is a small, disciplined group of 8–12 citizens who come together to:
gather verifiable evidence
document public wrongdoing
support affidavits
prepare petitions
liaise with Indigenous leadership where appropriate
ensure accuracy, integrity, and seriousness
organize a jury pool for when the time comes
Oversight Circles are not political.
They are not activist cells.
They are not protest groups.
They are lawful preparatory bodies operating under BC’s inherited common-law framework.
Historically, this is exactly how grand jury processes began: with small groups of citizens documenting evidence before bringing it before a wider jury.
Oversight Circles Are for Everyone — Not Just “Legal People”
You do NOT need:
a law degree
a political background
experience in research
a large network
court knowledge
Oversight Circles rely on ordinary citizens acting with:
integrity
precision
transparency
truthfulness
In fact, the participation of ordinary people is what gives these groups legitimacy.
Choosing Your Group: Who Should Be in an Oversight Circle?
You want people who are:
✔ trustworthy
✔ level-headed
✔ reliable
✔ committed
✔ discreet
✔ capable of handling serious information
✔ not attached to controlled-op groups
✔ not attempting to collapse the system
✔ not drawn to chaotic or “sovereign citizen” tactics
You also want diversity of strengths:
a researcher
an organizer
a writer
a detail-checker
a communicator
someone with technical skills
community members respected locally
ideally, someone connected to Indigenous communities
What matters most is character, not credentials.
Step-by-Step: How to Form an Oversight Circle
Step 1 — Identify Your Core Group (3–5 people)
Start with your strongest, most reliable contacts.
This “core” forms the backbone.
Meet once, either in person or securely online, to confirm:
purpose
expectations
confidentiality
commitment
The tone must be serious, calm, lawful, and focused.
Step 2 — Expand to 8–12 Members
Invite only people who will strengthen — not weaken — the group.
Red flags include:
people who want confrontation
people who insist “The Charter is the only real law”
people promoting despair, collapse, or passivity
New Age “wait for the system to fall” groups
people who reject Indigenous rights outright
people who claim “we don’t need any law at all”
individuals seeking personal power or ego validation
Oversight Circles must stay grounded.
Step 3 — Choose Your Focus Areas
Each Circle should focus on one major issue. Examples:
COVID-era public health misconduct
policing failures
election irregularities
municipal overreach
CFIA or PHO regulatory abuses
smart meter coercion
land-use corruption
Indigenous rights violations
infrastructure failures
misuse of public funds
If you try to do everything at once, you will burn out.
Pick one.
Step 4 — Begin Evidence Gathering
This is where Oversight Circles shine.
Evidence can include:
documents
emails
videos
witness statements
financial records
FOI results
expert reports
timelines
public statements from officials
contradictory rules or orders
violations of rights or process
The key is accuracy — no speculation.
Truth is more powerful than outrage.
Step 5 — Draft Sworn Affidavits
Affidavits are the backbone of any grand jury petition.
Each affidavit should include:
who you are
what you witnessed
evidence attached
dates, times, places
your oath or solemn affirmation
your signature
a commissioner’s signature (in person or virtual)
You do not need a lawyer for this.
Any commissioner of oaths or notary is enough.
Step 6 — Build a Local Jury Pool (20–25 names)
This is not the grand jury — it is a pool of potential jurors.
Criteria for pool members:
ordinary residents
mixed backgrounds
no political party dependence
no conflicts of interest
willingness to serve
commitment to moral duty
When the time comes, 12–23 will be chosen from this pool.
Step 7 — Prepare a Petition to the Superior Court
This is the formal request for a writ of precept.
Your petition includes:
a cover letter
your affidavits
your evidence
your reasoning
your jury pool
your request for the traditional writ
If the court refuses, the refusal becomes part of your record.
Step 8 — Outreach to Indigenous Leadership
Cowichan changed the jurisdictional landscape.
Any meaningful oversight process must recognize that:
Indigenous law
Indigenous title
Indigenous governance
are not optional — they are now legally relevant.
Reaching out creates:
legitimacy
moral grounding
community unity
lawful strength
protection from accusations of bias
a bridge between legal traditions
This step is powerful.
Step 9 — Document Everything
Your Oversight Circle keeps:
meeting notes
timelines
refusals from officials
evidence developments
Indigenous feedback
procedural steps
This becomes your institutional memory — and later, evidence.
Step 10 — Prepare for Jury Activation
When ready, your Circle transitions from:
Oversight Circle → Presentment Committee → Grand Jury
This is the natural evolution under common law.
What If Officials Try to Interfere?
If government actors attempt to stop this process, three things happen:
They expose their own fear
They implicate themselves in obstruction
Their interference becomes evidence of system failure
Oversight Circles do not require permission from those being investigated.
What Oversight Circles Are NOT
They are not:
protests
political parties
activist networks
militia groups
sovereign citizen operations
anti-Indigenous movements
anti-government in ideology
theories, fantasies, or pseudo-law
They are lawful, disciplined, evidence-based groups preparing for real oversight.
Why This Process Is Gathering Momentum in BC
Because for the first time in decades:
the public sees the system’s weaknesses
institutions are losing legitimacy
Indigenous and non-Indigenous people both feel unprotected
people want a lawful mechanism, not chaos
BC’s jurisdictional framework is cracking
grand juries offer a constitutional path forward
Oversight Circles give ordinary people something practical to do
This is not collapse.
This is restoration.
Final Message
Oversight Circles are the first structured step toward bringing grand juries back into action in British Columbia.
This is not rebellion.
This is not fantasy.
This is not illegal.
This is not chaos.
This is the return of the citizen’s constitutional role in a time when the Province’s authority is increasingly unstable.
British Columbia is shifting.
The people are rising into the space left behind.
Oversight Circles are how it begins.
Now that you know the steps —
your community can begin today.
