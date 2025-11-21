The people of British Columbia are stepping into a new constitutional moment. If the Province’s competent jurisdiction is fractured, the responsibility naturally shifts back to the communities themselves. This guide explains exactly how BC residents — Indigenous and non-Indigenous — can begin preparing lawful, effective oversight groups rooted in common law, truth, and community duty.

Why Oversight Circles Matter Now

After the Cowichan ruling, British Columbia entered a jurisdictional transition that the public is only beginning to understand.

The Province is showing clear signs of:

weakened competent jurisdiction

collapsing public trust

inconsistent enforcement

contradictory claims of authority

captured oversight bodies

ongoing administrative abuses

no reliable avenues for citizens to seek accountability

In moments like this, the common law does not leave a vacuum.

It defaults back to the people.

Oversight Circles are the modern first step toward the grand jury process — a community-based, lawful, organized method for gathering evidence, documenting public wrongs, and preparing for the formal reactivation of citizen-led oversight.

This is how British Columbians reclaim lawful authority — not through rebellion, but through inherited constitutional rights.

What Exactly Is an Oversight Circle?

An Oversight Circle is a small, disciplined group of 8–12 citizens who come together to:

gather verifiable evidence

document public wrongdoing

support affidavits

prepare petitions

liaise with Indigenous leadership where appropriate

ensure accuracy, integrity, and seriousness

organize a jury pool for when the time comes

Oversight Circles are not political.

They are not activist cells.

They are not protest groups.

They are lawful preparatory bodies operating under BC’s inherited common-law framework.

Historically, this is exactly how grand jury processes began: with small groups of citizens documenting evidence before bringing it before a wider jury.

Oversight Circles Are for Everyone — Not Just “Legal People”

You do NOT need:

a law degree

a political background

experience in research

a large network

court knowledge

Oversight Circles rely on ordinary citizens acting with:

integrity

precision

transparency

truthfulness

In fact, the participation of ordinary people is what gives these groups legitimacy.

Choosing Your Group: Who Should Be in an Oversight Circle?

You want people who are:

✔ trustworthy

✔ level-headed

✔ reliable

✔ committed

✔ discreet

✔ capable of handling serious information

✔ not attached to controlled-op groups

✔ not attempting to collapse the system

✔ not drawn to chaotic or “sovereign citizen” tactics

You also want diversity of strengths:

a researcher

an organizer

a writer

a detail-checker

a communicator

someone with technical skills

community members respected locally

ideally, someone connected to Indigenous communities

What matters most is character, not credentials.

Step-by-Step: How to Form an Oversight Circle

Step 1 — Identify Your Core Group (3–5 people)

Start with your strongest, most reliable contacts.

This “core” forms the backbone.

Meet once, either in person or securely online, to confirm:

purpose

expectations

confidentiality

commitment

The tone must be serious, calm, lawful, and focused.

Step 2 — Expand to 8–12 Members

Invite only people who will strengthen — not weaken — the group.

Red flags include:

people who want confrontation

people who insist “The Charter is the only real law”

people promoting despair, collapse, or passivity

New Age “wait for the system to fall” groups

people who reject Indigenous rights outright

people who claim “we don’t need any law at all”

individuals seeking personal power or ego validation

Oversight Circles must stay grounded.

Step 3 — Choose Your Focus Areas

Each Circle should focus on one major issue. Examples:

COVID-era public health misconduct

policing failures

election irregularities

municipal overreach

CFIA or PHO regulatory abuses

smart meter coercion

land-use corruption

Indigenous rights violations

infrastructure failures

misuse of public funds

If you try to do everything at once, you will burn out.

Pick one.

Step 4 — Begin Evidence Gathering

This is where Oversight Circles shine.

Evidence can include:

documents

emails

videos

witness statements

financial records

FOI results

expert reports

timelines

public statements from officials

contradictory rules or orders

violations of rights or process

The key is accuracy — no speculation.

Truth is more powerful than outrage.

Step 5 — Draft Sworn Affidavits

Affidavits are the backbone of any grand jury petition.

Each affidavit should include:

who you are

what you witnessed

evidence attached

dates, times, places

your oath or solemn affirmation

your signature

a commissioner’s signature (in person or virtual)

You do not need a lawyer for this.

Any commissioner of oaths or notary is enough.

Step 6 — Build a Local Jury Pool (20–25 names)

This is not the grand jury — it is a pool of potential jurors.

Criteria for pool members:

ordinary residents

mixed backgrounds

no political party dependence

no conflicts of interest

willingness to serve

commitment to moral duty

When the time comes, 12–23 will be chosen from this pool.

Step 7 — Prepare a Petition to the Superior Court

This is the formal request for a writ of precept.

Your petition includes:

a cover letter

your affidavits

your evidence

your reasoning

your jury pool

your request for the traditional writ

If the court refuses, the refusal becomes part of your record.

Step 8 — Outreach to Indigenous Leadership

Cowichan changed the jurisdictional landscape.

Any meaningful oversight process must recognize that:

Indigenous law

Indigenous title

Indigenous governance

are not optional — they are now legally relevant.

Reaching out creates:

legitimacy

moral grounding

community unity

lawful strength

protection from accusations of bias

a bridge between legal traditions

This step is powerful.

Step 9 — Document Everything

Your Oversight Circle keeps:

meeting notes

timelines

refusals from officials

evidence developments

Indigenous feedback

procedural steps

This becomes your institutional memory — and later, evidence.

Step 10 — Prepare for Jury Activation

When ready, your Circle transitions from:

Oversight Circle → Presentment Committee → Grand Jury

This is the natural evolution under common law.

What If Officials Try to Interfere?

If government actors attempt to stop this process, three things happen:

They expose their own fear They implicate themselves in obstruction Their interference becomes evidence of system failure

Oversight Circles do not require permission from those being investigated.

What Oversight Circles Are NOT

They are not:

protests

political parties

activist networks

militia groups

sovereign citizen operations

anti-Indigenous movements

anti-government in ideology

theories, fantasies, or pseudo-law

They are lawful, disciplined, evidence-based groups preparing for real oversight.

Why This Process Is Gathering Momentum in BC

Because for the first time in decades:

the public sees the system’s weaknesses

institutions are losing legitimacy

Indigenous and non-Indigenous people both feel unprotected

people want a lawful mechanism, not chaos

BC’s jurisdictional framework is cracking

grand juries offer a constitutional path forward

Oversight Circles give ordinary people something practical to do

This is not collapse.

This is restoration.

Final Message

Oversight Circles are the first structured step toward bringing grand juries back into action in British Columbia.

This is not rebellion.

This is not fantasy.

This is not illegal.

This is not chaos.

This is the return of the citizen’s constitutional role in a time when the Province’s authority is increasingly unstable.

British Columbia is shifting.

The people are rising into the space left behind.

Oversight Circles are how it begins.

Now that you know the steps —

your community can begin today.

