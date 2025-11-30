Author’s Note: In the next 24 hours I will be posting several backlogged articles that have been created for this subject. I don’t wish to overwhelm your inboxes, so please just bypass the post and come back later to read if you wish. I know from experience that is is annoying to get too many messages. I won’t be offended if you just bypass this next batch. It is aimed at those who have been asking questions.

For over 150 years, British Columbia pretended that First Nations were a political issue. Courts have now confirmed they are a legal issue. Not a moral question. Not a historical grievance. Not a cultural consideration.

A jurisdictional one.

Cowichan and Gitxaala did something governments never did:

They placed Aboriginal title into the chain of lawful authority.

That changes everything.

It means Indigenous Nations are not “stakeholders,” “advisors,” or “consulted parties.” They are not activists waiting to be heard. They are not petitioners. They are not passengers.

They are jurisdictional participants.

When the Province is asked to show its legal foundation, First Nations suddenly move from the edges of the conversation into the center.

They become mandatory legal partners.

First Nations Are Not Optional in the Reset

For 150 years, the Province avoided answering a simple question:

Where did your jurisdiction come from?

The answer was always assumed. Courts have now confirmed the assumption was wrong. That means the Province does not get to repair jurisdiction by itself.

It must negotiate with the only other legal authority that predates the Province:

Indigenous title.

The reset cannot happen without them because the reset is about the foundation of lawful authority itself.

First Nations Do Not Replace the Province. They Reshape It

A common fear emerges any time Indigenous jurisdiction is mentioned:

“They are going to take over.”

That is not how the law works. Indigenous jurisdiction and Crown authority coexist in Canadian constitutional law. Every modern treaty, court case, and constitutional decision confirms it.

So what role do First Nations play?

Not as the replacement government.

As the co-foundation of the legitimate government.

The Province and First Nations become co-architects of the lawful jurisdiction, not competitors for it.

The Reset Is Not About Ownership. It Is About Authority

First Nations are not stepping into government to claim land, houses, or provincial offices. They are stepping into government because the legal foundation of the province rests on their title.

Here is the key distinction:

Ownership and jurisdiction are different.

Private property stays private.

Mortgages stay valid.

Homes stay secure.

But the Province cannot pretend it holds sovereignty over land whose title was never extinguished. That means the legal reset must include First Nations in establishing:

the new Elections Act

the new governance framework

the new land title system

the new regulatory structure

the new shared jurisdiction

It is a constitutional partnership.

What Do First Nations Actually Gain?

Not control over citizens.

Not ownership of private land.

Not domination of elections.

They gain what they always held:

recognition of title

recognition of sovereignty

recognition of legal standing

And they gain a seat at the only table that matters:

The jurisdiction table.

Governance is rebuilt with them, not after them.

What Will They Likely Demand?

Based on court rulings, treaties, and national and global precedent, they will insist on:

shared constitutional recognition

formal jurisdictional roles

participation in legislation

shared governance structures

economic participation

None of this is radical.

All of this is already in the law.

The only thing missing has been the Province.

The Reset Creates a More Stable Province, Not a Weaker One

For decades, BC existed with an unspoken constitutional defect. The Province was exercising power without having lawfully obtained jurisdiction.

Once First Nations enter the negotiation, the defect is repaired instead of ignored.

That produces:

stronger title protections

lawful government

valid elections

legitimate taxation

stable policing

cooperative land governance

The Province becomes more stable, not less.

Why This Is a Win for Citizens

Because once First Nations are recognized as legal partners, two things happen:

• Government loses its monopoly over the truth

• The public gains a constitutional check against abuse

The Province is no longer the highest authority. It becomes one authority among others. That balance is the real source of democratic power.

For the first time since Confederation, BC would have to govern under law instead of presumption.

The Reset Is Not Anti-Government. It Is Anti-Illegitimacy.

The Province does not disappear. It evolves into a lawful structure.

First Nations do not take over. They take their rightful place in the legal chain of sovereignty.

Both sides gain what they never had before:

Legitimate authority.

The Most Important Role of First Nations in the Reset

They become the proof that government is legitimate.

The jurisdiction of the Province finally sits on law instead of assumption. First Nations become co-signers of the sovereignty structure. Elections become valid. Taxation becomes valid. Courts become valid.

Without First Nations in the room, the Province cannot fix jurisdiction.

With First Nations in the room, the Province becomes lawful for the first time.

That is the truth governments never wanted the public to understand.

