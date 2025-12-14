Political parties like to speak the language of democracy. Fewer are willing to practice it when power is on the line.

On December 13, 2025, the Board of Directors of OneBC issued two resolutions that, taken together, reveal something far more serious than an internal dispute. They reveal how democratic process can be quietly bypassed — not through open confrontation, but through procedural maneuvering designed to produce a predetermined outcome.

This is not about personalities. It is about method. And method matters.

Accusation as Verdict

The first resolution begins with an explosive claim: that agents acting on behalf of interim leader Dallas Brodie attempted to seize control of party assets through unauthorized security breaches.

No evidence is provided.

No investigation had yet taken place.

No findings are cited.

Nevertheless, the conclusion was immediate: removal of the interim leader.

This represents a fundamental inversion of due process. In any democratic organization, allegations trigger investigation. Findings trigger consequences. Here, the consequence came first. The investigation was ordered afterward.

Accusation became verdict.

Once this line is crossed, leadership removal no longer requires proof — only assertion.

An Investigation Without Independence

The resolution then instructs the Executive Director to commission an external investigation into the alleged breaches.

This raises an unavoidable governance problem.

The Executive Director is the individual who brought forward the allegations. He is also a direct beneficiary of the leader’s removal. And yet he is tasked with commissioning the investigation meant to validate the accusation.

This is not independence. It is circular authority.

An investigation controlled by the complainant is not an investigation — it is confirmation-seeking. No democratic institution committed to legitimacy would accept such an arrangement.

The “Loss of Confidence” Shortcut

The board further justifies its action by citing that one MLA notified the board she had lost confidence in the leader.

That is the entire threshold!

There is no requirement for reasons.

No evidentiary standard.

No caucus vote.

No consultation with members.

One individual’s subjective loss of confidence becomes decisive authority over party leadership.

This is not accountability. It is a shortcut around democracy.

Changing the Rules After the Game Begins

The second resolution is the most revealing.

On the same day as the leader’s removal, the board amended the party constitution to add a new provision allowing removal of the leader if 50 percent or more of MLAs notify the board they no longer have confidence.

This provision did not exist prior to the conflict.

It was created during the conflict.

It was applied immediately.

This is not constitutional evolution. It is constitutional retrofitting.

Rules written after the fact to justify an action are not safeguards — they are rationalizations. In democratic systems, predictability is legitimacy. Once predictability is lost, trust follows.

Board Arithmetic as a Substitute for Consent

The resolutions note that quorum for a special resolution is three of four directors.

That means a decision affecting the entire party — its leadership, credibility, and future — was made by four individuals behind closed doors.

No membership vote.

No delegate convention.

No transparent caucus process.

Authority validated itself internally.

This is not democratic consent. It is closed-loop governance.

What This Incident Accidentally Reveals

And here is where the story takes an unexpected turn.

For years, many independent MLAs — including thoughtful, principled people across this province — have been quietly saying the same thing: the modern party system is broken.

Not flawed. Broken.

This event does not disprove them. It proves them right.

What happened inside OneBC is not unique. It is simply visible. The same mechanics exist in every party structure: centralized control, procedural shortcuts, and governance designed to protect insiders rather than voters.

Parties promise representation. What they often deliver is compliance.

Why Independent MLAs Are Suddenly Making Sense Again

An independent MLA is not controlled by party boards, executive directors, donor networks, or constitutional loopholes rewritten mid-crisis.

They answer to one constituency only: the people who elected them.

In that sense, an independent MLA is to politics what cryptocurrency is to finance.

No central controller.

No backroom permission.

No rule changes after the fact.

The blockchain analogy is useful because it exposes a truth: decentralization is not chaos. It is accountability.

Blockchain systems work precisely because power is distributed and verification is transparent. Political independence operates the same way. Authority flows upward from voters — not downward from party apparatus.

That is the purest form of democracy available.

A System Revealing Its Own Obsolescence

Ironically, the more aggressively party systems assert control, the more they accelerate their own irrelevance.

Citizens are not disengaged because they do not care. They are disengaged because they recognize theater when they see it.

Events like this do not just fracture parties. They educate the public.

They force a simple question into the open:

If democracy collapses the moment it becomes inconvenient for insiders, why trust the system at all?

The Real Lesson of December 13

What occurred on December 13, 2025 was not merely a leadership dispute. It was a live demonstration of why centralized party control no longer inspires confidence.

It showed, in real time, how quickly democratic language can be discarded when outcomes matter more than process.

And in doing so, it unintentionally strengthened the case for political independence.

The Bottom Line

This episode may weaken a party. But it strengthens an idea — one that is quietly gaining ground across British Columbia and beyond.

Democracy does not require parties to function.

It requires consent, transparency, and accountability.

When parties abandon those principles, voters will find alternatives.

Sometimes the most revealing failures are also the most instructive.

History tends to reward those who learn from them.

