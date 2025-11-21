Author’s Note:

The article builds directly on the work of legal researcher and activist Jane Scharf, and in particular her Substack essay:

“Grand Juries in Canada: The Power They Hid, The Power We’re Taking Back”

Her research on the history, suppression, and ongoing legality of grand juries in Canada provides a critical foundation for what follows. What I am doing here is applying that framework to the new legal and political reality created in British Columbia by the Cowichan decision and the resulting loss of competent jurisdiction by the provincial government.

Without Jane’s grand jury work, this analysis would not exist.

The Cowichan Shockwave In One Sentence

The short version is this:

When the courts accepted that Indigenous law and title supersede Crown authority in core areas of jurisdiction, they did not just “recognize” Indigenous rights. They quietly undermined the claim that the Province of British Columbia still operates as a court of competent jurisdiction over the land, the people, and many of the institutions it pretends to govern.

If the Crown’s title is compromised, its jurisdiction is compromised.

That is the heart of the Cowichan shockwave.

You cannot have it both ways. You cannot say, on one hand, that provincial authority is derived from a solid chain of title and, on the other, admit in court that the underlying title was never properly established and that another system of law has priority.

Once that contradiction comes into the open, one of two things must give:

Either the Crown jurisdiction is repaired and re-grounded on lawful authority Or the Crown jurisdiction, as currently exercised, is no longer competent

Right now, it looks like the second one.

What Happens When A Government Loses “Competent Jurisdiction”

In common law, “competent jurisdiction” is not a slogan. It is a requirement.

To judge, regulate, tax, or punish, an authority must be:

Lawfully constituted

Properly grounded in territory and title

Acting within its lawful powers

When that is missing, its orders, regulations, and administrative actions are vulnerable to being treated as void or voidable.

That has brutal implications for British Columbia:

Provincial regulators

Municipal authorities

Ministers and ministries

Police and enforcement agencies

Administrative tribunals

are now trying to operate on top of a jurisdictional hole.

The legal system is not designed to admit this openly, but the logic is relentless. Once the legitimacy of the Crown’s foundation is fractured, every structure that sits on top of it is unstable.

This is not about emotion or politics. It is about legal architecture.

Where Grand Juries Come In: The “Default Mechanism” When The State Fails

This is where Jane Scharf’s work on grand juries becomes more than just interesting history. It becomes a live solution.

Her core findings can be summarized like this:

– Grand juries are not a creature of Canadian statute. They are a common law institution, inherited from England, embedded into our constitutional order through the 1867 Preamble.

– Provinces never had constitutional authority to abolish criminal procedure institutions like grand juries. That power lies with Parliament, and even Parliament is constrained by constitutional structure and inherited rights.

– What was removed in the 1970s and 1980s was the “machinery” (references in statutes and the Criminal Code), not the underlying right or power.

– No legislature in Canada ever debated and passed a clear repeal of the grand jury as a common law institution.

– Interpretation principles say: if it is not expressly repealed, and it is part of the inherited common law, it continues in force.

In plainer language:

The grand jury is not dead. It is dormant.

And historically, grand juries come alive precisely when government is corrupt, failing, overreaching, or no longer trusted as a competent forum for justice.

They are the community’s emergency brake.

When sheriffs were corrupt, kings were abusive, and courts were captured, ordinary citizens sitting as a grand jury:

– Received complaints

– Investigated public wrongdoing

– Indicted officials

– Exposed systemic abuse

Their authority did not come from the Crown. It came from the people, under God, through the common law.

That is exactly the profile of British Columbia’s situation: a government with questionable jurisdiction, a court structure entangled in that uncertainty, and a population that increasingly knows something is structurally wrong but is told there is no remedy.

Cowichan Plus Grand Jury: How The Pieces Interlock

Once you put these two realities side by side, a very clear picture emerges.

Reality one:

The Cowichan ruling and related developments have seriously undermined the claim that the Province of British Columbia is operating as a fully lawful, competent jurisdiction over the land and the people.

Reality two:

Canada’s inherited constitutional order still contains a lawful, citizen-driven, common law oversight mechanism called the grand jury, which was never properly repealed and which exists specifically to address abuses and failures of public power.

The interplay looks like this:

– As the province’s competent jurisdiction collapses or becomes contested, the old top-down structures of oversight (ministries, regulators, internal investigations, party-controlled committees) lose legitimacy.

– That loss of legitimacy does not mean there is no law. It means we default back to the deeper, older, more fundamental layer of law that pre-exists the province.

– On that deeper layer, the people possess the right to investigate, accuse, and demand accountability through a grand jury.

The more the provincial structure reveals itself to be compromised, the more justified and necessary it becomes for citizens to reach for common law tools that do not depend on that compromised structure for their existence.

In other words:

Cowichan exposes the collapse of provincial jurisdiction.

The grand jury supplies the lawful way for the people to fill that vacuum.

Why This Matters So Much In British Columbia Specifically

British Columbia is in a uniquely volatile position.

You have:

– A province with shaky historical foundations from the start

– A late and messy integration into the Canadian constitutional framework

– A patchwork of unresolved Indigenous title and rights claims

– A political class that pretended for decades that the underlying issues could be shrugged off

– Now, a set of court rulings that say in effect: “No, the issue is real, and Indigenous law has priority in key domains”

The Crown’s claim is deeply cracked.

At the same time, you have:

– Massive public distrust of institutions after COVID-era abuses

– Serious questions around election integrity and administrative conduct

– Regulatory abuses in areas like energy, land use, medical mandates, and policing

– A growing sense at the community level that petitions, protests, and party politics are not delivering accountability

This is textbook conditions for grand jury revival.

Why?

Because grand juries are designed for situations where:

– The regular channels are compromised

– The courts are captured or conflicted

– Political parties have become gatekeepers rather than representatives

– Administrative bodies investigate themselves and find little wrong

That is British Columbia right now.

How Indigenous Jurisdiction And Grand Juries Can Actually Complement Each Other

One of the fears people have is that the collapse of Crown jurisdiction will mean chaos: one system dies, another rises, and in the gap between them, you get lawlessness.

That is not inevitable.

In fact, grand juries can serve as a stabilizing bridge.

Indigenous governance traditions tend to emphasize:

Councils

Elders

Community accountability

Restorative approaches

Common law grand juries emphasize:

Citizen oversight

Moral conscience

Investigation of public wrongdoing

Community control of accusations

These are not enemies. They are cousins.

In a post-Cowichan British Columbia, you can imagine a hybrid model where:

Local communities recognize the emergence of Indigenous jurisdiction

At the same time, they use grand juries as a common law mechanism to ensure public actors, Crown or non-Crown, remain accountable during the transition

Community members, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, sit together on grand juries to investigate abuses and failures that affect everyone

Instead of a vacuum, you get a layered system of community-rooted oversight.

What This Means Strategically For Citizens In BC

The implications are profound.

If the province can no longer claim to be a fully competent jurisdiction, then the people of British Columbia are not “lawless.” They are not in limbo.

They are standing on the bedrock of the common law.

On that bedrock, according to the logic laid out by Jane Scharf and the history she documents, citizens retain the right to:

Convene grand juries

Receive complaints about public corruption and abuse

Investigate government agencies, officials, and institutions

Compel testimony and documents (through the traditional mechanisms of writs and court support where possible, and through moral and public pressure where the formal system resists)

Issue presentments and, in the proper procedural context, indictments

In practical terms, that can look like:

Building citizen committees to gather evidence on specific abuses (for example, election irregularities, regulatory misconduct, public health decisions, police conduct, resource governance)

Drafting detailed sworn statements and back-up documentation

Formally petitioning a superior court to issue the traditional writ that calls a grand jury, grounding the request explicitly in the common law and the constitutional inheritance discussed above

Where courts attempt to block or ignore this, documenting that resistance as part of the evidence of system failure, and escalating community awareness and political pressure

The key shift is psychological as much as legal:

Instead of assuming “there is nothing we can do,” citizens recognize that the law actually anticipated this moment and provided them with a tool.

Why Both The State And Controlled Opposition Fear This Combination

If you look at the landscape, you will notice something:

Governments and their lawyers talk constantly about “Charter rights” and almost never about inherited common law rights.

Media, academics, and many activist organizations insist grand juries are “American” or “abolished,” even when that claim does not survive serious scrutiny.

Controlled opposition in the freedom movement pushes people either toward theatrical but impotent protest, or toward spiritualized disengagement, where the message is “let the system collapse, do not engage, do not use law.”

All of these narratives converge on one result:

Do not pick up the tools that actually work.

The combination of Cowichan and grand jury revival is particularly threatening to that agenda because it does three things at once:

It exposes the structural weakness of Crown jurisdiction in BC It shows that this does not mean chaos but a lawful reversion to deeper, people-based authority It gives citizens a concrete, historically grounded mechanism to investigate, accuse, and demand accountability

That is not collapse. That is self-government.

It is exactly what both the administrative state and the revolutionary destabilizers do not want.

Where This Goes Next

This article is not legal advice. It is a strategic and constitutional interpretation of where British Columbia now stands and what Canadian common law still makes available to ordinary people.

The path forward, if citizens choose to take it, could include:

Local study groups working through Jane Scharf’s grand jury research and related case law

Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities exploring how grand juries and traditional governance could cooperate as parallel accountability structures

Drafting model petitions and affidavits aimed at convening grand juries in specific, concrete situations

Building a public record of where courts and officials resist or ignore these efforts, further underscoring the need for citizen-led oversight

The Cowichan ruling pulled back the curtain on the fragility of the existing jurisdictional story in BC. It showed the province is not standing on the firm ground it claimed.

Jane Scharf’s work on grand juries reminds us that under the surface of failing institutions, there is still a living constitution, still a common law, still a people with God-given rights and duties.

Put together, they tell us something very simple and very powerful:

The system may be losing its competence.

The people are not.

And when governments forget what lawful authority looks like, grand juries are how free citizens remember it for them.

