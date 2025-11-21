Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Trust's avatar
David Trust
2h

The Way Forward ... Please take the time to read this lengthy response.

Your suggestion that a way forward could be to resurrect the Common Law Grand Jury system has some merit, particularly if it could be implemented in cooperative agreement with the higher jurisdiction of Indigenous Common Law.

These citizens Congress posts explain our present situation in practical terms well, however more insight is needed. This is old news, it's what the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) speaking for various hereditary tribes have been pointing out in colonial courts for several years. Past rulings of the Supreme Court of Canada have confirmed the superior jurisdiction of the Original Peoples. The Colonial Crown occupying the land as temporary managers of the land.

The BCCA’ s Rights on Unceded Land are limited by the Crown being only a Tenant on the Land, and inferior to the ancient Sovereign Indigenous Title and their Indigenous Common Law that is presumed to continue, per R v Desautel para (68), for the Indigenous who were never conquered, per Desautel para (30). Moreover, pursuant to the SCC n R v Desautel 2021 SCC 17 at [30] and Haida v BC 2004 SCR 511 at [25], “the Non-Status Haida Matriarchy are un-conquered, their Indigenous Laws, Customs and Traditions never ended are presumed to continue after 1982” Those Indigenous Laws, Customs and Traditions are today protected by UNDRIP, that was ratified by Parliament in Ottawa on June 21, 2021 via Bill C – 15. SCC case law binds the lower courts of CANADA.

Yes the time is now!

The colonial system is beginning to acknowledge their lack of jurisdiction.

But Is it a trick? Are we seeing the true reality?

The real question is who holds the real authority on these lands!

The Federal and Provincial governments want us to believe it's the first Nations Chiefs and counsels,

But …that's a lie!

It's the Non-Status Hereditary Matriarchs ( Clan Mothers) who hold Authochthonous (Allodial) Title to the clan lands. Literally Creator given title.

Your posts suggest that we just now need to go through the Canadian colonial legal process to enforce true jurisdiction. Do you assume we have an honest just system of law?

That's what the Alliance of indigenous Nations , speaking for various Hereditary Tribes, have been doing in colonial courts for the past 2 years. Our filing of the “Petition of Sindlinaaw” senior Matriarch of the Haida people in the BCSC, is a good example of this.

After a little more than one year now it is clear that the colonial courts do not want to listen, they want to pretend that the Hereditary Matriarchal Law system no longer exists.

They only want to recognize the first Nations who in fact are their own employees! Status Indians subject to the Federal Government who have given up their hereditary rights for money.

Your suggestion that a way forward could be to resurrect the Common Law Grand Jury system has some merit.

If it could be implemented in cooperative agreement with the higher jurisdiction of Indigenous Common Law, specifically " Haida Matriarchal Law" that has now been revived in BC, it would have real authority!

We need hereditary warriors to rise up and take back their authority from their 1st Nations keepers.

We need to particularly find angry Warrior Matriarchs. The opportunity is now, but there's not much time to enforce this.

I will point out that a valid Hereditary Matriarchal Law Tribunal has the superior jurisdiction on this land we call BC. We don’t need permission from the Colonial Courts. What we do need is the active support of indigenous people to stand up for what is right. UNDRIP gives us all the right to claim indigenous status! Clan Matriarchs can adopt us and offer us secure stewardship of our land.

I suggest you read “Shocking NEW Amendments Being Made To BC’s "Heritage Conservation Act" To Paralyze Property Owners, Businesses, And Land “ The BC government is enjoying rolling out their new system!

First Nations rights, are the priority in BC, the public is being lead into FEAR mode.

Will the elected 1st Nations counsels ( Federal Employees) take control of our lands? For whose benefit?? But ... who really speaks for the native original people ???

Where are the Hereditary, the Matriarchs ???

Will they take back their authority and lead their family clans to a better way???

Hereditary authority and land rights are being extinguished as their 1st Nations counsels sign contracts that remove the Hereditary rights and make them once and for all subject to the colonial governments and the UN.

It's "Now or Never" for the Hereditary to fire their 1st Nations keepers and offer the public citizens a better alternative.

All good sovereign indigenous people living on Sovereign Land as stewards, living in harmony with Natural Law.

So I asked you … what is the best use of our precious time?

What's our best chance to provide our families with FREEDOM as sovereign nationals living in safe lands that we steward in harmony with Natural Law?

Prophecy foretells …

"It is at this time that the Light Skinned race will be given a choice between two roads. If they choose the right road, then the Seventh Fire will light the Eighth and final Fire, an eternal Fire of peace, love, brotherhood & sisterhood.”

What can we do to help Hereditary Matriarchs take back their authority ???

Cheers/ Ulnulmch /Miigwetch / Mahalo / Haaw'aa

Rebel Mike

Indigenous Common Law Councilor AIN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Citizens Congress
Darika's avatar
Darika
9h

Incredible research as well as a blueprint to move forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Walsh
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture