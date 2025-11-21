Grand Juries, Cowichan, And The Moment The People Take Jurisdiction Back In British Columbia
How A “Lost” Common Law Power Interlocks With The Cowichan Shockwave
Author’s Note:
The article builds directly on the work of legal researcher and activist Jane Scharf, and in particular her Substack essay:
“Grand Juries in Canada: The Power They Hid, The Power We’re Taking Back”
Her research on the history, suppression, and ongoing legality of grand juries in Canada provides a critical foundation for what follows. What I am doing here is applying that framework to the new legal and political reality created in British Columbia by the Cowichan decision and the resulting loss of competent jurisdiction by the provincial government.
Without Jane’s grand jury work, this analysis would not exist.
The Cowichan Shockwave In One Sentence
The short version is this:
When the courts accepted that Indigenous law and title supersede Crown authority in core areas of jurisdiction, they did not just “recognize” Indigenous rights. They quietly undermined the claim that the Province of British Columbia still operates as a court of competent jurisdiction over the land, the people, and many of the institutions it pretends to govern.
If the Crown’s title is compromised, its jurisdiction is compromised.
That is the heart of the Cowichan shockwave.
You cannot have it both ways. You cannot say, on one hand, that provincial authority is derived from a solid chain of title and, on the other, admit in court that the underlying title was never properly established and that another system of law has priority.
Once that contradiction comes into the open, one of two things must give:
Either the Crown jurisdiction is repaired and re-grounded on lawful authority
Or the Crown jurisdiction, as currently exercised, is no longer competent
Right now, it looks like the second one.
What Happens When A Government Loses “Competent Jurisdiction”
In common law, “competent jurisdiction” is not a slogan. It is a requirement.
To judge, regulate, tax, or punish, an authority must be:
Lawfully constituted
Properly grounded in territory and title
Acting within its lawful powers
When that is missing, its orders, regulations, and administrative actions are vulnerable to being treated as void or voidable.
That has brutal implications for British Columbia:
Provincial regulators
Municipal authorities
Ministers and ministries
Police and enforcement agencies
Administrative tribunals
are now trying to operate on top of a jurisdictional hole.
The legal system is not designed to admit this openly, but the logic is relentless. Once the legitimacy of the Crown’s foundation is fractured, every structure that sits on top of it is unstable.
This is not about emotion or politics. It is about legal architecture.
Where Grand Juries Come In: The “Default Mechanism” When The State Fails
This is where Jane Scharf’s work on grand juries becomes more than just interesting history. It becomes a live solution.
Her core findings can be summarized like this:
– Grand juries are not a creature of Canadian statute. They are a common law institution, inherited from England, embedded into our constitutional order through the 1867 Preamble.
– Provinces never had constitutional authority to abolish criminal procedure institutions like grand juries. That power lies with Parliament, and even Parliament is constrained by constitutional structure and inherited rights.
– What was removed in the 1970s and 1980s was the “machinery” (references in statutes and the Criminal Code), not the underlying right or power.
– No legislature in Canada ever debated and passed a clear repeal of the grand jury as a common law institution.
– Interpretation principles say: if it is not expressly repealed, and it is part of the inherited common law, it continues in force.
In plainer language:
The grand jury is not dead. It is dormant.
And historically, grand juries come alive precisely when government is corrupt, failing, overreaching, or no longer trusted as a competent forum for justice.
They are the community’s emergency brake.
When sheriffs were corrupt, kings were abusive, and courts were captured, ordinary citizens sitting as a grand jury:
– Received complaints
– Investigated public wrongdoing
– Indicted officials
– Exposed systemic abuse
Their authority did not come from the Crown. It came from the people, under God, through the common law.
That is exactly the profile of British Columbia’s situation: a government with questionable jurisdiction, a court structure entangled in that uncertainty, and a population that increasingly knows something is structurally wrong but is told there is no remedy.
Cowichan Plus Grand Jury: How The Pieces Interlock
Once you put these two realities side by side, a very clear picture emerges.
Reality one:
The Cowichan ruling and related developments have seriously undermined the claim that the Province of British Columbia is operating as a fully lawful, competent jurisdiction over the land and the people.
Reality two:
Canada’s inherited constitutional order still contains a lawful, citizen-driven, common law oversight mechanism called the grand jury, which was never properly repealed and which exists specifically to address abuses and failures of public power.
The interplay looks like this:
– As the province’s competent jurisdiction collapses or becomes contested, the old top-down structures of oversight (ministries, regulators, internal investigations, party-controlled committees) lose legitimacy.
– That loss of legitimacy does not mean there is no law. It means we default back to the deeper, older, more fundamental layer of law that pre-exists the province.
– On that deeper layer, the people possess the right to investigate, accuse, and demand accountability through a grand jury.
The more the provincial structure reveals itself to be compromised, the more justified and necessary it becomes for citizens to reach for common law tools that do not depend on that compromised structure for their existence.
In other words:
Cowichan exposes the collapse of provincial jurisdiction.
The grand jury supplies the lawful way for the people to fill that vacuum.
Why This Matters So Much In British Columbia Specifically
British Columbia is in a uniquely volatile position.
You have:
– A province with shaky historical foundations from the start
– A late and messy integration into the Canadian constitutional framework
– A patchwork of unresolved Indigenous title and rights claims
– A political class that pretended for decades that the underlying issues could be shrugged off
– Now, a set of court rulings that say in effect: “No, the issue is real, and Indigenous law has priority in key domains”
The Crown’s claim is deeply cracked.
At the same time, you have:
– Massive public distrust of institutions after COVID-era abuses
– Serious questions around election integrity and administrative conduct
– Regulatory abuses in areas like energy, land use, medical mandates, and policing
– A growing sense at the community level that petitions, protests, and party politics are not delivering accountability
This is textbook conditions for grand jury revival.
Why?
Because grand juries are designed for situations where:
– The regular channels are compromised
– The courts are captured or conflicted
– Political parties have become gatekeepers rather than representatives
– Administrative bodies investigate themselves and find little wrong
That is British Columbia right now.
How Indigenous Jurisdiction And Grand Juries Can Actually Complement Each Other
One of the fears people have is that the collapse of Crown jurisdiction will mean chaos: one system dies, another rises, and in the gap between them, you get lawlessness.
That is not inevitable.
In fact, grand juries can serve as a stabilizing bridge.
Indigenous governance traditions tend to emphasize:
Councils
Elders
Community accountability
Restorative approaches
Common law grand juries emphasize:
Citizen oversight
Moral conscience
Investigation of public wrongdoing
Community control of accusations
These are not enemies. They are cousins.
In a post-Cowichan British Columbia, you can imagine a hybrid model where:
Local communities recognize the emergence of Indigenous jurisdiction
At the same time, they use grand juries as a common law mechanism to ensure public actors, Crown or non-Crown, remain accountable during the transition
Community members, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, sit together on grand juries to investigate abuses and failures that affect everyone
Instead of a vacuum, you get a layered system of community-rooted oversight.
What This Means Strategically For Citizens In BC
The implications are profound.
If the province can no longer claim to be a fully competent jurisdiction, then the people of British Columbia are not “lawless.” They are not in limbo.
They are standing on the bedrock of the common law.
On that bedrock, according to the logic laid out by Jane Scharf and the history she documents, citizens retain the right to:
Convene grand juries
Receive complaints about public corruption and abuse
Investigate government agencies, officials, and institutions
Compel testimony and documents (through the traditional mechanisms of writs and court support where possible, and through moral and public pressure where the formal system resists)
Issue presentments and, in the proper procedural context, indictments
In practical terms, that can look like:
Building citizen committees to gather evidence on specific abuses (for example, election irregularities, regulatory misconduct, public health decisions, police conduct, resource governance)
Drafting detailed sworn statements and back-up documentation
Formally petitioning a superior court to issue the traditional writ that calls a grand jury, grounding the request explicitly in the common law and the constitutional inheritance discussed above
Where courts attempt to block or ignore this, documenting that resistance as part of the evidence of system failure, and escalating community awareness and political pressure
The key shift is psychological as much as legal:
Instead of assuming “there is nothing we can do,” citizens recognize that the law actually anticipated this moment and provided them with a tool.
Why Both The State And Controlled Opposition Fear This Combination
If you look at the landscape, you will notice something:
Governments and their lawyers talk constantly about “Charter rights” and almost never about inherited common law rights.
Media, academics, and many activist organizations insist grand juries are “American” or “abolished,” even when that claim does not survive serious scrutiny.
Controlled opposition in the freedom movement pushes people either toward theatrical but impotent protest, or toward spiritualized disengagement, where the message is “let the system collapse, do not engage, do not use law.”
All of these narratives converge on one result:
Do not pick up the tools that actually work.
The combination of Cowichan and grand jury revival is particularly threatening to that agenda because it does three things at once:
It exposes the structural weakness of Crown jurisdiction in BC
It shows that this does not mean chaos but a lawful reversion to deeper, people-based authority
It gives citizens a concrete, historically grounded mechanism to investigate, accuse, and demand accountability
That is not collapse. That is self-government.
It is exactly what both the administrative state and the revolutionary destabilizers do not want.
Where This Goes Next
This article is not legal advice. It is a strategic and constitutional interpretation of where British Columbia now stands and what Canadian common law still makes available to ordinary people.
The path forward, if citizens choose to take it, could include:
Local study groups working through Jane Scharf’s grand jury research and related case law
Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities exploring how grand juries and traditional governance could cooperate as parallel accountability structures
Drafting model petitions and affidavits aimed at convening grand juries in specific, concrete situations
Building a public record of where courts and officials resist or ignore these efforts, further underscoring the need for citizen-led oversight
The Cowichan ruling pulled back the curtain on the fragility of the existing jurisdictional story in BC. It showed the province is not standing on the firm ground it claimed.
Jane Scharf’s work on grand juries reminds us that under the surface of failing institutions, there is still a living constitution, still a common law, still a people with God-given rights and duties.
Put together, they tell us something very simple and very powerful:
The system may be losing its competence.
The people are not.
And when governments forget what lawful authority looks like, grand juries are how free citizens remember it for them.
The Way Forward ... Please take the time to read this lengthy response.
Your suggestion that a way forward could be to resurrect the Common Law Grand Jury system has some merit, particularly if it could be implemented in cooperative agreement with the higher jurisdiction of Indigenous Common Law.
These citizens Congress posts explain our present situation in practical terms well, however more insight is needed. This is old news, it's what the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (AIN) speaking for various hereditary tribes have been pointing out in colonial courts for several years. Past rulings of the Supreme Court of Canada have confirmed the superior jurisdiction of the Original Peoples. The Colonial Crown occupying the land as temporary managers of the land.
The BCCA’ s Rights on Unceded Land are limited by the Crown being only a Tenant on the Land, and inferior to the ancient Sovereign Indigenous Title and their Indigenous Common Law that is presumed to continue, per R v Desautel para (68), for the Indigenous who were never conquered, per Desautel para (30). Moreover, pursuant to the SCC n R v Desautel 2021 SCC 17 at [30] and Haida v BC 2004 SCR 511 at [25], “the Non-Status Haida Matriarchy are un-conquered, their Indigenous Laws, Customs and Traditions never ended are presumed to continue after 1982” Those Indigenous Laws, Customs and Traditions are today protected by UNDRIP, that was ratified by Parliament in Ottawa on June 21, 2021 via Bill C – 15. SCC case law binds the lower courts of CANADA.
Yes the time is now!
The colonial system is beginning to acknowledge their lack of jurisdiction.
But Is it a trick? Are we seeing the true reality?
The real question is who holds the real authority on these lands!
The Federal and Provincial governments want us to believe it's the first Nations Chiefs and counsels,
But …that's a lie!
It's the Non-Status Hereditary Matriarchs ( Clan Mothers) who hold Authochthonous (Allodial) Title to the clan lands. Literally Creator given title.
Your posts suggest that we just now need to go through the Canadian colonial legal process to enforce true jurisdiction. Do you assume we have an honest just system of law?
That's what the Alliance of indigenous Nations , speaking for various Hereditary Tribes, have been doing in colonial courts for the past 2 years. Our filing of the “Petition of Sindlinaaw” senior Matriarch of the Haida people in the BCSC, is a good example of this.
After a little more than one year now it is clear that the colonial courts do not want to listen, they want to pretend that the Hereditary Matriarchal Law system no longer exists.
They only want to recognize the first Nations who in fact are their own employees! Status Indians subject to the Federal Government who have given up their hereditary rights for money.
Your suggestion that a way forward could be to resurrect the Common Law Grand Jury system has some merit.
If it could be implemented in cooperative agreement with the higher jurisdiction of Indigenous Common Law, specifically " Haida Matriarchal Law" that has now been revived in BC, it would have real authority!
We need hereditary warriors to rise up and take back their authority from their 1st Nations keepers.
We need to particularly find angry Warrior Matriarchs. The opportunity is now, but there's not much time to enforce this.
I will point out that a valid Hereditary Matriarchal Law Tribunal has the superior jurisdiction on this land we call BC. We don’t need permission from the Colonial Courts. What we do need is the active support of indigenous people to stand up for what is right. UNDRIP gives us all the right to claim indigenous status! Clan Matriarchs can adopt us and offer us secure stewardship of our land.
I suggest you read “Shocking NEW Amendments Being Made To BC’s "Heritage Conservation Act" To Paralyze Property Owners, Businesses, And Land “ The BC government is enjoying rolling out their new system!
First Nations rights, are the priority in BC, the public is being lead into FEAR mode.
Will the elected 1st Nations counsels ( Federal Employees) take control of our lands? For whose benefit?? But ... who really speaks for the native original people ???
Where are the Hereditary, the Matriarchs ???
Will they take back their authority and lead their family clans to a better way???
Hereditary authority and land rights are being extinguished as their 1st Nations counsels sign contracts that remove the Hereditary rights and make them once and for all subject to the colonial governments and the UN.
It's "Now or Never" for the Hereditary to fire their 1st Nations keepers and offer the public citizens a better alternative.
All good sovereign indigenous people living on Sovereign Land as stewards, living in harmony with Natural Law.
So I asked you … what is the best use of our precious time?
What's our best chance to provide our families with FREEDOM as sovereign nationals living in safe lands that we steward in harmony with Natural Law?
Prophecy foretells …
"It is at this time that the Light Skinned race will be given a choice between two roads. If they choose the right road, then the Seventh Fire will light the Eighth and final Fire, an eternal Fire of peace, love, brotherhood & sisterhood.”
What can we do to help Hereditary Matriarchs take back their authority ???
Cheers/ Ulnulmch /Miigwetch / Mahalo / Haaw'aa
Rebel Mike
Indigenous Common Law Councilor AIN
Incredible research as well as a blueprint to move forward.