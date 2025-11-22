Why Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities may soon find themselves working together through a common-law institution the government hoped we would forget.

A New Jurisdictional Reality Has Emerged in BC

The Cowichan ruling did more than issue a legal opinion.

It exposed, in plain language, a truth that has been present for over 150 years:

Indigenous title was never extinguished in British Columbia, and Indigenous law continues to hold priority in key areas.

This single shift has sent shockwaves through:

provincial ministries

courts and tribunals

police agencies

municipal governments

administrative regulators

land-use systems

corporate lobby networks

Whether people approve of Cowichan or not is irrelevant.

The legal landscape has changed.

The Province’s jurisdictional footing is no longer what it pretended to be.

But in every moment of constitutional transition, one question rises:

How do we maintain accountability when jurisdiction is contested?

How do we prevent chaos?

How do we ensure communities remain safe, protected, and heard?

This is where the ancient common-law institution of the grand jury fits in.

The Grand Jury Is Not a “Settler Court” — It Is a People’s Mechanism

Contrary to popular belief, the grand jury:

is not a government tool

is not controlled by Crown prosecutors

does not answer to political parties

does not serve judges

is not a weapon of the state

It originated as a citizen-led check on government power, dating back to the days when Kings abused authority, sheriffs committed extortion, and ordinary people needed a lawful way to expose wrongdoing.

Grand juries existed:

before police forces

before Crown prosecutors

before colonial governments

before the Province of BC itself

They arose from the simple truth that people must have a way to investigate public wrongs when governments cannot or will not do so themselves.

This is why the Province attempted to bury them.

And this is why they matter now more than ever.

Why Grand Juries Align Naturally With Indigenous Traditions

Many Indigenous communities have governance traditions that emphasize:

community participation

collective decision-making

trusted councils

elder guidance

restorative justice

accountability to the group, not the state

Grand juries share these same principles.

A grand jury is:

a council of citizens

drawn from the community

tasked with hearing evidence

capable of holding public actors accountable

independent of external political structures

On a deep level, grand juries reflect the idea that authority must flow:

from the people upward, not from the government downward.

This alignment creates a natural bridge between common-law and Indigenous approaches.

Why BC Needs This Bridge Now

The Cowichan ruling placed BC into a transitional phase:

Crown jurisdiction is weakened

Indigenous jurisdiction is rising

public trust in institutions is collapsing

regulatory abuses are widely documented

policing and administrative oversight are failing

Indigenous communities are not receiving the accountability they deserve

non-Indigenous communities feel unprotected by the Province

This creates a shared concern:

Who holds public actors accountable when the Province’s authority is no longer clear?

Indigenous communities have their systems.

Settler communities have theirs.

Both groups now face a gap in BC’s overall oversight system — a vacuum where accountability should be.

The grand jury fills that vacuum in a way that respects both traditions.

How Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Communities Can Work Together Through Grand Juries

This cooperation can take several forms:

1. Mixed Grand Juries

A grand jury of 23 people can include:

Indigenous citizens

non-Indigenous citizens

elders

respected community members

youth representatives (over 18)

This is not symbolic.

It is shared governance in action.

2. Dual-Process Oversight

Some cases may involve:

Indigenous law

Provincial or federal law

common-law accountability

In such cases:

Indigenous processes can address harm

grand juries can expose misconduct or institutional failure

communities can coordinate findings

3. Grand Juries as a Transitional Oversight Mechanism

Until BC resolves its Crown–Title contradictions, grand juries can function as:

a neutral space

a community-anchored tribunal

an accountability tool not tied to collapsing institutions

They stabilize the transition.

Addressing Indigenous Concerns Directly

Many Indigenous leaders rightly ask:

“Is this another attempt to impose the Crown’s system on Indigenous nations?”

The answer is no — because:

Grand juries do not belong to the Crown Provinces never had jurisdiction over them Grand juries answer to communities, not governments Indigenous representation on grand juries strengthens legitimacy The process can fully accommodate Indigenous law and evidence Grand juries empower the people, not the state

Grand juries give Indigenous communities more protection, not less.

Especially when:

bureaucrats ignore Indigenous concerns

ministries commit overreach

land regulators violate consultation

municipal governments make unilateral decisions

provincial agencies act without lawful authority

Grand juries provide an avenue to expose abuses without depending on the very institutions committing them.

Why This Matters in BC More Than Any Other Province

British Columbia is:

unceded in vast areas

jurisdictionally contested

historically unresolved

politically unstable

administratively compromised

wrestling with overlapping legal systems

facing increasing tension between communities and government

This is exactly the environment where grand juries historically emerge.

Not as rebellion.

Not as resistance.

But as a stabilizing community court of conscience during transition.

Shared Benefit: Why Indigenous and Settler Communities Both Need Grand Juries

For Indigenous Nations:

exposes Crown misconduct

documents provincial overreach

strengthens negotiation leverage

creates a public record governments cannot bury

supports sovereignty assertions

offers a lawful path for mixed jurisdiction issues

For Non-Indigenous British Columbians:

restores lawful oversight

offers protection from abusive officials

establishes community authority in a weakened provincial environment

reconnects people with the common-law inheritance

exposes election, regulatory, and policing failures

provides a process for due diligence during jurisdictional uncertainty

For Both:

stabilizes institutions

builds trust

prevents chaos

strengthens local governance

protects the vulnerable

ensures wrongdoing cannot hide behind the chaos of transition

This is shared ground.

The Path Forward: What Cooperation Looks Like

Inviting Indigenous elders into Oversight Circles Including Indigenous jurors in grand jury pools Honouring Indigenous evidence methods Using grand juries to investigate Crown agencies harming Indigenous people Building community legitimacy by operating transparently and respectfully Acknowledging that grand juries complement — not compete with — Indigenous jurisdiction

This creates a dual-anchored oversight model grounded in:

truth

natural law

inherited constitutional law

Indigenous tradition

community authority

conscience

This is how BC rebuilds without collapsing.

Final Message

British Columbia stands at a crossroads.

Crown jurisdiction has been shaken.

Indigenous sovereignty is re-asserting itself.

Communities of all backgrounds are left wondering what comes next.

Governments are not providing clarity.

Courts are conflicted.

Oversight bodies are captured.

Public trust is fraying.

Yet in this uncertainty lies an opportunity —

the opportunity to build a shared accountability process, rooted in the oldest legal traditions of both peoples.

Grand juries were created for moments like this.

They honour:

conscience

truth

community

natural law

ancestral sovereignty

constitutional inheritance

They answer to the people — not the Crown.

In a post-Cowichan BC, grand juries are not an imposition.

They are an invitation.

A bridge.

A stabilizer.

A shared lawful tool for a province entering a new era.

Indigenous and non-Indigenous people do not need to be rivals in this moment.

They can be co-guardians of accountability.

Together, they can ensure that justice in BC does not collapse —

but is reborn from the ground up.