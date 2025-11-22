GRAND JURIES & INDIGENOUS SOVEREIGNTY
A Path of Mutual Accountability in Post-Cowichan British Columbia
Why Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities may soon find themselves working together through a common-law institution the government hoped we would forget.
A New Jurisdictional Reality Has Emerged in BC
The Cowichan ruling did more than issue a legal opinion.
It exposed, in plain language, a truth that has been present for over 150 years:
Indigenous title was never extinguished in British Columbia, and Indigenous law continues to hold priority in key areas.
This single shift has sent shockwaves through:
provincial ministries
courts and tribunals
police agencies
municipal governments
administrative regulators
land-use systems
corporate lobby networks
Whether people approve of Cowichan or not is irrelevant.
The legal landscape has changed.
The Province’s jurisdictional footing is no longer what it pretended to be.
But in every moment of constitutional transition, one question rises:
How do we maintain accountability when jurisdiction is contested?
How do we prevent chaos?
How do we ensure communities remain safe, protected, and heard?
This is where the ancient common-law institution of the grand jury fits in.
The Grand Jury Is Not a “Settler Court” — It Is a People’s Mechanism
Contrary to popular belief, the grand jury:
is not a government tool
is not controlled by Crown prosecutors
does not answer to political parties
does not serve judges
is not a weapon of the state
It originated as a citizen-led check on government power, dating back to the days when Kings abused authority, sheriffs committed extortion, and ordinary people needed a lawful way to expose wrongdoing.
Grand juries existed:
before police forces
before Crown prosecutors
before colonial governments
before the Province of BC itself
They arose from the simple truth that people must have a way to investigate public wrongs when governments cannot or will not do so themselves.
This is why the Province attempted to bury them.
And this is why they matter now more than ever.
Why Grand Juries Align Naturally With Indigenous Traditions
Many Indigenous communities have governance traditions that emphasize:
community participation
collective decision-making
trusted councils
elder guidance
restorative justice
accountability to the group, not the state
Grand juries share these same principles.
A grand jury is:
a council of citizens
drawn from the community
tasked with hearing evidence
capable of holding public actors accountable
independent of external political structures
On a deep level, grand juries reflect the idea that authority must flow:
from the people upward, not from the government downward.
This alignment creates a natural bridge between common-law and Indigenous approaches.
Why BC Needs This Bridge Now
The Cowichan ruling placed BC into a transitional phase:
Crown jurisdiction is weakened
Indigenous jurisdiction is rising
public trust in institutions is collapsing
regulatory abuses are widely documented
policing and administrative oversight are failing
Indigenous communities are not receiving the accountability they deserve
non-Indigenous communities feel unprotected by the Province
This creates a shared concern:
Who holds public actors accountable when the Province’s authority is no longer clear?
Indigenous communities have their systems.
Settler communities have theirs.
Both groups now face a gap in BC’s overall oversight system — a vacuum where accountability should be.
The grand jury fills that vacuum in a way that respects both traditions.
How Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Communities Can Work Together Through Grand Juries
This cooperation can take several forms:
1. Mixed Grand Juries
A grand jury of 23 people can include:
Indigenous citizens
non-Indigenous citizens
elders
respected community members
youth representatives (over 18)
This is not symbolic.
It is shared governance in action.
2. Dual-Process Oversight
Some cases may involve:
Indigenous law
Provincial or federal law
common-law accountability
In such cases:
Indigenous processes can address harm
grand juries can expose misconduct or institutional failure
communities can coordinate findings
3. Grand Juries as a Transitional Oversight Mechanism
Until BC resolves its Crown–Title contradictions, grand juries can function as:
a neutral space
a community-anchored tribunal
an accountability tool not tied to collapsing institutions
They stabilize the transition.
Addressing Indigenous Concerns Directly
Many Indigenous leaders rightly ask:
“Is this another attempt to impose the Crown’s system on Indigenous nations?”
The answer is no — because:
Grand juries do not belong to the Crown
Provinces never had jurisdiction over them
Grand juries answer to communities, not governments
Indigenous representation on grand juries strengthens legitimacy
The process can fully accommodate Indigenous law and evidence
Grand juries empower the people, not the state
Grand juries give Indigenous communities more protection, not less.
Especially when:
bureaucrats ignore Indigenous concerns
ministries commit overreach
land regulators violate consultation
municipal governments make unilateral decisions
provincial agencies act without lawful authority
Grand juries provide an avenue to expose abuses without depending on the very institutions committing them.
Why This Matters in BC More Than Any Other Province
British Columbia is:
unceded in vast areas
jurisdictionally contested
historically unresolved
politically unstable
administratively compromised
wrestling with overlapping legal systems
facing increasing tension between communities and government
This is exactly the environment where grand juries historically emerge.
Not as rebellion.
Not as resistance.
But as a stabilizing community court of conscience during transition.
Shared Benefit: Why Indigenous and Settler Communities Both Need Grand Juries
For Indigenous Nations:
exposes Crown misconduct
documents provincial overreach
strengthens negotiation leverage
creates a public record governments cannot bury
supports sovereignty assertions
offers a lawful path for mixed jurisdiction issues
For Non-Indigenous British Columbians:
restores lawful oversight
offers protection from abusive officials
establishes community authority in a weakened provincial environment
reconnects people with the common-law inheritance
exposes election, regulatory, and policing failures
provides a process for due diligence during jurisdictional uncertainty
For Both:
stabilizes institutions
builds trust
prevents chaos
strengthens local governance
protects the vulnerable
ensures wrongdoing cannot hide behind the chaos of transition
This is shared ground.
The Path Forward: What Cooperation Looks Like
Inviting Indigenous elders into Oversight Circles
Including Indigenous jurors in grand jury pools
Honouring Indigenous evidence methods
Using grand juries to investigate Crown agencies harming Indigenous people
Building community legitimacy by operating transparently and respectfully
Acknowledging that grand juries complement — not compete with — Indigenous jurisdiction
This creates a dual-anchored oversight model grounded in:
truth
natural law
inherited constitutional law
Indigenous tradition
community authority
conscience
This is how BC rebuilds without collapsing.
Final Message
British Columbia stands at a crossroads.
Crown jurisdiction has been shaken.
Indigenous sovereignty is re-asserting itself.
Communities of all backgrounds are left wondering what comes next.
Governments are not providing clarity.
Courts are conflicted.
Oversight bodies are captured.
Public trust is fraying.
Yet in this uncertainty lies an opportunity —
the opportunity to build a shared accountability process, rooted in the oldest legal traditions of both peoples.
Grand juries were created for moments like this.
They honour:
conscience
truth
community
natural law
ancestral sovereignty
constitutional inheritance
They answer to the people — not the Crown.
In a post-Cowichan BC, grand juries are not an imposition.
They are an invitation.
A bridge.
A stabilizer.
A shared lawful tool for a province entering a new era.
Indigenous and non-Indigenous people do not need to be rivals in this moment.
They can be co-guardians of accountability.
Together, they can ensure that justice in BC does not collapse —
but is reborn from the ground up.
