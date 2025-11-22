Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citizens Congress's avatar
Citizens Congress
5h

Think: We are Salish.... https://youtu.be/iQzB5T_B_iI?list=RDiQzB5T_B_iI

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donn K's avatar
Donn K
44m

Only if you accept there was Indigenous title to start with and it had to be extinguished. That is a myth created by the Crown so it could claim that it purchased property from the rightful owners. In 1846 there were approximately 30k aboriginal individuals somehow having title to the land mass of BC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Citizens Congress and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Walsh
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture