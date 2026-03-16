Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Citizen's Congress
Mar 17

This framework could work to help any small community in the province to regain control of their local governance. Watch who likes it and who hates it. That will tell you everything you need to know.

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Nick Walsh
7d

I have 55,000 readers on Substack and have two blogs and I'm now doing long articles on X. I have the backing of some regional publication editors and will be doing regular articles from them. I'm not big on podcasts as they just encourage people to listen and do nothing.

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