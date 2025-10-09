A couple of nights ago I joined a Zoom with folks supporting Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC. They needed one thing: a clean, timeline-centric account of what actually happened at that farm and why it matters. I ran an engineered prompt and, seconds later, had a workable chronology to validate against public sources. Below is the distilled story — the spine of facts, the legal posture, the cost, and what’s at stake for everyone who thinks government power should be proportionate, transparent, and humane.

THE SNAPSHOT

– Location: Universal Ostrich Farms, Edgewood, British Columbia

– Owners: Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski

– Issue: CFIA disposal order to kill roughly 400 ostriches after H5 avian influenza was detected in two carcasses in December 2024

– Status as of late September 2025: Supreme Court of Canada granted an interim stay, temporarily freezing the cull while leave to appeal is considered

THE CORE TIMELINE

Early to December 2024

– The farm experiences losses over roughly three weeks in December.

– Dec 28–31: CFIA intervenes, confirms an H5 subtype (later referenced as H5N1), and issues a Notice to Dispose with a February 1, 2025 deadline.

January 2025

– The farm seeks an exemption or delay, citing unique genetics and research value.

– Jan 10: CFIA rejects the request, flagging biosecurity shortcomings.

– Jan 15: The farm reports a final death toll of 69, about 400 birds alive.

– Jan 31: A Federal Court stay pauses the cull pending judicial review.

May 2025

– May 13: Federal Court dismisses the farm’s application. CFIA’s disposal order stands; stay lifted.

– CFIA prepares to proceed and issues public statements about regulatory breaches and penalties.

– Support grows: protests, letters from prominent figures, and public scrutiny rise.

June–July 2025

– June 20: A second stay is granted by the Federal Court of Appeal pending appeal.

– July: Rallies and public events continue; more letters urge scientific study over culling.

August 2025

– Aug 21: Federal Court of Appeal unanimously upholds the lower court. CFIA’s authority to cull is affirmed.

September 2025

– Sept 3: CFIA seeks a search warrant; RCMP engaged.

– Sept 12: Court of Appeal says the cull must proceed; no further stay while seeking Supreme Court leave.

– Sept 22: Warrant executed. RCMP establishes a perimeter; arrests occur on site.

– Sept 24: Supreme Court of Canada grants an interim stay — operations freeze while leave is considered.

WHAT THE COURTS HAVE SAID SO FAR

Federal Court (May 13, 2025)

– Standard: Reasonableness under Vavilov.

– Finding: CFIA acted within its statutory authority under the Health of Animals Act.

– Rationale: With a notifiable disease confirmed, disposal falls squarely within mandate; administrative urgency and international reporting obligations weigh heavily.

– Result: Application dismissed; stay lifted; costs to the Crown.

Federal Court of Appeal (Aug 21, 2025)

– Reaffirms reasonableness review of CFIA’s discretionary decisions.

– New evidence about surviving, apparently healthy birds could not be introduced on appeal; review is confined to the record before the decision-maker.

– Result: Appeal dismissed; costs to the Crown; CFIA order stands.

Supreme Court of Canada (Sept 24, 2025)

– Interim stay granted while deciding whether to hear the appeal (leave).

– Reading between the lines: maintaining the status quo signals public interest in pausing irreversible action while material-change arguments are assessed.

WHY THIS MATTERS BEYOND ONE FARM

This case is now a national stress test for how far administrative power can extend during a health-policy event, especially when international frameworks like WOAH reporting and “One Health” coordination influence domestic decisions. Key stakes:

– Proportionality: Does a disposal mandate remain “obligatory” when surviving birds show no active infection months later?

– Due Process: Are owners given enough time and latitude to present counter-evidence and less-intrusive alternatives?

– Evidence Windows: Judicial review typically freezes the record in time; what happens when facts materially evolve after the decision?

– Democratic Oversight: When international obligations inform domestic enforcement, who ensures transparency, proportionality, and Canadian sovereignty over final decisions?

– Fiscal Accountability: If a single-farm operation consumes millions in policing, logistics, and administration, who audits necessity versus inertia?

THE COST PICTURE

Estimates from comparable deployments and public program budgets suggest a burn rate in the high seven figures for a 30-day enforcement window. Consider personnel rotations (RCMP and CFIA), per diems, equipment staging (fencing, gas systems or stunning alternatives, mobile labs), travel and lodging, and legal/administrative overhead. Conservative tallies place the operation in the range of 7.5 to 9.0 million dollars for a month, with additional liabilities if the cull proceeds and compensation is owed. That’s a big bill for an isolated exotic-ratite operation with no demonstrated spillover into commercial poultry during the window in question.

THE POLICY COLLISION

This isn’t a cartoon battle between “science” and “feelings.” It’s a collision between rigid policy instruments designed for rapid stamping-out and the lived reality of edge-case biology, evolving facts, and property rights. The CFIA has a clear legal imperative when a reportable disease is confirmed; courts defer to that expertise. But after ten months, a Supreme Court stay, and sustained public scrutiny, the fair-minded question becomes unavoidable: is a one-size-fits-all cull still the least-restrictive, most evidence-based solution?

A PATH THAT BALANCES LAW AND COMPASSION

There’s a practical middle way that preserves public trust:

– Independent Peer Review: Commission outside veterinary immunologists to evaluate current risk, immunity markers, and management options.

– Evidence Refresh: Allow tightly controlled, third-party sampling to update facts without blowing up biosecurity.

– Tiered Controls: Replace blanket destruction with verified quarantine, enhanced perimeter security, and scheduled diagnostic monitoring.

– Transparency: Publish cost summaries, decision memos, and international-obligation correspondence. Sunlight lowers the temperature.

– Legislative Cleanup: Clarify how exotic ratites are treated relative to poultry; codify independent review before mass culls; mandate public reporting when international standards drive domestic orders.

THE HUMAN ELEMENT

Beyond the acronyms and docket numbers are people — owners who built a farm, supporters who showed up, officers doing their job under orders, and Canadians who expect both safety and sanity from their institutions. The images from Edgewood are already part of our civic memory: towering hay-bale walls, police lines in a mountain valley, and a flock that has become a national Rorschach test for how we balance precaution with proportion.

WHERE THINGS STAND

– The ostriches are alive under quarantine.

– The Supreme Court’s interim stay holds the line while leave to appeal is considered.

– Parliament, media, and citizens are watching whether Canada can apply strong law with wise restraint.

WHAT I’M ASKING YOU TO DO

– Read the timeline with your head, not just your heart.

– Ask your MP to support an independent veterinary review and cost transparency.

– Share this with people who still believe in due process.

– Keep the conversation factual. The quickest way to lose is to overclaim. The facts are strong enough.

WHY I’M WRITING THIS

Because I believe in proportionate government. Because I believe compassion shouldn’t be treated as weakness. Because what happens on a small farm in Edgewood will echo in the next emergency — and the next. We don’t get to choose the test. We only get to choose how we answer it.

If you want the deeper legal citations, cost breakdowns, and influence map, I’ve compiled those separately for researchers, journalists, and legislators. For now, this is the clean, public-facing spine: what happened, what it means, and the simplest route to a sane, accountable outcome.

Four hundred lives. One order. A country deciding how it wields power when it matters most.

Here’s the clean roll-up (30-day operation window):

Personnel (CFIA/RCMP/vets): ≈ $4.05M

Travel, meals, lodging: ≈ $1.56M

Materials & equipment (fencing, gear, staging): ≈ $1.06M

Admin & legal overhead: ≈ $0.84M

Estimated 30-day total: $7.5M–$9.0M

Daily burn rate: $250k–$300k

Add-ons not in the core ops tally:

Potential compensation if cull proceeds: ≈ $0.8M

Idle/stay overrun costs (storage, extended hotels, etc.): TBD pending invoices

Bottom line: plan on ~$7.5–$9.0M for the operation itself, plus up to ~$0.8M more if the cull goes ahead, with further overruns likely while the stay is in place.

Full Report at: https://sovereignpublishing.pro/showdown-at-edgewood-corral/