If this is your first time landing on this blog, welcome! Rather than sending you back to hunt through past posts, this article gives you the “fast-start” version: the key historical points, the core legal/political logic, and the conclusions we’ve already reached—so you can get oriented in minutes instead of spending hours digging through the archive.

Most people think British Columbia’s political crisis is about “bad policies” or “bad parties.”

That is not the root problem.

BC is facing a structural legitimacy problem that runs deeper than party ideology and deeper than any election-cycle dispute.

This article is a newcomer’s briefing. It lays out, in one continuous chain, how BC arrived at its current instability, why the political class will not correct it, and why a coordinated bloc of Independents is now the only realistic path to structural reform.

THE ORIGINAL FAULT LINE: 1871 AND THE TREATY THAT NEVER HAPPENED

When British Columbia entered Confederation in 1871, one foundational issue was left unresolved: treaty settlement.

Large parts of the province were never brought under modern treaty arrangements. The result is not an abstract historical debate.

It is a long-running jurisdictional ambiguity sitting beneath land title, Crown grants, resource tenure, taxation, enforcement powers, and the “assumed” authority of provincial institutions.

Most citizens live their lives as if that ambiguity does not matter.

Until courts force it into view.

THE COWICHAN RULING: WHEN THE SYSTEM GOT A GLIMPSE OF THE REAL PROBLEM

The Cowichan decision matters because it is one of the moments where the legal system effectively forces BC to confront a question it has avoided:

What is BC’s competent jurisdiction on lands where underlying title and authority are not settled the way people assume?

Even if you disagree with specific interpretations—or with how some actors frame the implications—the strategic point is this:

Cowichan is a flare that the province is operating with constitutional vulnerabilities that do not disappear by ignoring them.

When a province’s jurisdiction is challenged at the foundation, the downstream implications are not confined to a narrow land dispute. They radiate outward into the entire governance stack.

DOWNSTREAM LIABILITIES: WHY THIS IS NOT “JUST A COURT CASE”

Once you understand the jurisdiction question, you can see why the ripple effects are massive.

If BC lacks competent jurisdiction in material respects, then every major institutional system becomes exposed to questions of authority, enforceability, and liability, including:

Taxation and assessments: If authority to tax depends on jurisdiction, then a jurisdictional defect is not a political inconvenience. It is a risk vector.

Mortgages and property security: Mortgages rely on stable title and enforceable foreclosure and remedies. If the underlying structure of title and jurisdiction is unstable or politically redefined, lenders do not remain neutral observers. They will adjust risk, pricing, lending standards, and availability.

Banking and risk models: Banks operate on enforceability. If political/legal conditions make enforceability less predictable, capital gets more expensive and conditions get tighter.

Legislation and enforcement: A legislature can pass laws, but the enforceability and legitimacy of those laws still depends on constitutional authority. If authority becomes contested at the foundation, the governance “surface area” becomes legally and politically brittle.

Once those foundations are destabilized, everything built on them becomes politically contested and legally fragile.

The point is not to sensationalize. The point is to explain why “normal politics” cannot solve a foundational jurisdiction problem.

It requires structural correction.

ENTER UNDRIP AND DRIPA: HOW BC IS REWRITING GOVERNANCE WITHOUT A PUBLIC MANDATE

Practically speaking, DRIPA shifts BC toward governance-by-negotiation rather than governance-by-equal-citizenship.

Many citizens first noticed the scale of the problem when BC adopted UNDRIP into provincial implementation through DRIPA.

Here is the simplest way to understand the issue:

UNDRIP is a global declaration with broad principles. DRIPA is the domestic mechanism that operationalizes UNDRIP principles through BC’s governance, lawmaking, and administrative practice.

The controversy is not whether Indigenous people have rights. They do.

The controversy is that DRIPA changes how decisions are made in BC, who has veto-like leverage in practice, and how public institutions interpret authority.

In effect, DRIPA is a governance transformer. It pushes the province toward a model where:

Policy is negotiated through parallel structures rather than resolved through equal, transparent democratic representation.

Decision-making becomes less legible to the average citizen.

Accountability becomes harder, because responsibility diffuses across “process,” “alignment,” “consent frameworks,” and administrative discretion.

That is why DRIPA is not a niche issue. It directly interfaces with the jurisdiction question—and it changes the operating rules while citizens are still being told they live in a normal, equal-representation democracy.

SECTION 25: WHY THIS MATTERS EVEN MORE THAN MOST PEOPLE REALIZE

Section 25 is treated by the political class as something the public should not talk about. That alone tells you it matters.

In plain terms, s.25 functions as a protective shield in Charter interpretation for certain categories of rights. The political and legal effect is that it can elevate one rights framework in ways that limit or reshape the application of Charter arguments in conflicts involving Aboriginal and treaty rights.

If BC is already sitting on unresolved jurisdictional fault lines, and DRIPA is actively increasing the governance reach and practical leverage of UNDRIP principles, then s.25 becomes a central node in the power architecture.

From a citizen’s perspective, the argument is straightforward:

If we are going to have equal citizenship and a stable constitutional order, then we must be able to debate and correct structural provisions that entrench unequal legal weight between citizens and citizen-communities.

That is why repeal or reform discussions land here.

WHY THE PARTY SYSTEM WILL NOT FIX THIS

Now we get to the political reality that new readers need to understand.

The BC party system is structurally incapable of addressing this, for several reasons:

Career incentives: Any party that honestly opens this file risks internal fracture, donor pressure, media attack, and loss of institutional legitimacy.

Process capture: Parties are embedded in the administrative state, and the administrative state is already moving in a DRIPA-aligned direction. Parties are not outsiders; they are operators inside the machine.

Narrative risk: To address competent jurisdiction, DRIPA/UNDRIP implementation effects, and s.25 implications requires long-form public education. Parties do not educate. They market. They reduce everything to slogans.

Fear of the precedent: If citizens learn that foundational authority questions exist and can be corrected, the entire “permission structure” of party governance weakens.

So parties will not fix this. They cannot. Even if individual MLAs privately understand the implications, party discipline blocks action.

THIS IS WHY INDEPENDENTS ARE NO LONGER OPTIONAL

If the party system is a lock, you need a key that bypasses party discipline.

That key is Independents—operating as a coordinated bloc under a shared restraint-based framework.

Independents matter because they can:

Represent constituents directly, not party headquarters.

Vote issue-by-issue rather than along whipped party lines.

Force procedural reforms because they can hold balance-of-power leverage.

Speak publicly about subjects parties cannot touch without collapsing.

THE WESTMINSTER SYSTEM: HOW WE FORCE CHANGE AND MAKE MLAs EQUAL

New readers often assume that “the system prevents reform.”

In fact, Westminster contains mechanisms that can be used to rebalance power—if you have enough members willing to use them.

The problem is not Westminster itself.

The problem is that party discipline has turned Westminster into a theatre where most MLAs are structurally unequal: cabinet and leadership decide; backbenchers execute.

The corrective strategy is to restore MLA equality by enforcing changes such as:

Reducing the practical reach of party discipline in legislative votes.

Rebuilding committee power so committees actually scrutinize government instead of rubber-stamping.

Restoring meaningful private member authority.

Implementing transparent procedural rules that prevent leadership from burying motions and reforms.

When you have a bloc of Independents, you can demand these as the price of stability.

Not as protest. As leverage.

THE SIMPLE CONCLUSION

BC’s crisis is not just “politics.”

It is a stacked chain:

Unresolved jurisdiction foundations.

Then legal flare-ups like Cowichan.

Then governance transformation through UNDRIP principles operationalized via DRIPA.

Then entrenched constitutional shielding effects through s.25.

Then party-system paralysis that prevents corrective action.

Then citizen disillusionment.

At that point, the rational response is not rage or resignation.

It is organization.

That is the purpose of what we are building: a citizen-backed pathway for Independent representation that can force structural reform inside Westminster, re-establish MLA equality, and open the files the party system refuses to touch.

