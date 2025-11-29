In British Columbia, trust is the scarce resource. Almost nobody trusts Ottawa. Many Indigenous citizens don’t trust their own band leadership. Plenty of non-Indigenous citizens don’t trust Victoria. If Cowichan forces a reset of jurisdiction, any new framework will only be legitimate if it is radically transparent, genuinely inclusive, and independently verifiable.

“The deeper crisis is that almost no one trusts any institution to fix it.”

That means the negotiations can’t be an opaque backroom deal between federal lawyers and a few hand-picked chiefs. The core work has to be done at a BC-led table where Indigenous governments and the province agree on a clear written mandate, with Ottawa pushed into the background as funder and legal technician, not as the choreographer. Any final settlement should be ratified twice: once by Indigenous nations using their own processes, and once by the people of British Columbia in a province-wide vote.

Distributed sovereignty and distributed legitimacy

Because many people don’t trust their own leaders, citizen participation cannot be symbolic. We would need two citizens’ assemblies – one drawn from the general BC population and one from Indigenous communities, including off-reserve members – empowered to review proposals, question negotiators, and issue public reports. A circuit of public hearings across towns, cities, and reserves would allow anyone to place their concerns on the record, and an independent ombudsperson would be tasked with investigating complaints about secrecy, intimidation, or corruption as the talks unfold.

Modern tools can help make all of this auditable. A public, open-source blockchain ledger can log every draft, amendment, vote, and expense so that no one can quietly rewrite history six months later. Advisory “one person, one vote” polls on key questions could be run using cryptographic identities, with results permanently verifiable.

For those without internet access, in-person and paper votes could be recorded onto the same ledger by trusted scrutineers. The point isn’t to turn the constitution into a crypto project; it’s to ensure that every British Columbian and every band member can independently verify what happened and when.

Finally, this process has to be insulated from ordinary partisan warfare. That means a cross-party negotiation council where no single party holds a majority, supermajority requirements for any implementing legislation, fixed-term negotiators who step back from cabinet or party executive roles, and full transparency around lobbying. Parties will still argue; that is democracy. But none of them should be able to hijack what is fundamentally a shared, once-in-a-century restructuring of the province.

The deeper crisis in British Columbia is not simply that the province lost competent jurisdiction. As mentioned earlier, the deeper crisis is that almost no one trusts any institution to fix it. Ottawa has no moral authority in the province. Many Indigenous citizens distrust their own band leadership. A growing number of British Columbians see Victoria as captured by partisan interests or global NGOs. And after Cowichan, even the courts look less like constitutional referees and more like a system struggling with its own legitimacy. If this province is going to reset its foundations, we cannot rely on the same centralized structures that failed in the first place. This moment in history demands a different architecture.

Instead of one negotiation table controlled by governments, we need distributed legitimacy across three independent centers: the provincial government, Indigenous governments, and the citizens of British Columbia. Each must have the ability to propose, review, and influence outcomes, and no single group can impose or veto the settlement alone. The new constitutional settlement must be ratified in three places: by Indigenous nations through their own processes, by British Columbians in a province-wide vote, and by the Legislative Assembly through supermajority legislation. A settlement that cannot earn legitimacy from all three sides does not deserve to become law.

Transparency and accountability must be structural, not optional. Every draft, every amendment, every vote, and every expenditure should be permanently logged and publicly auditable using open-source blockchain infrastructure. Public hearings, citizens’ assemblies, published reports, and an independent negotiation ombudsperson ensure that ordinary people stay inside the process instead of being patronized with summaries after the fact.

No negotiator should be allowed to benefit personally from the settlement, and every participant must sign conflict-of-interest declarations enforceable at law. We must design a system that is immune to influence peddling, political capture, and backroom deals.

And above all, the process must be resilient. If any party attempts to sabotage, delay, or corrupt negotiations—whether Ottawa, Victoria, corporate actors, or band councils—there must be a failover mechanism. The process must automatically shift to citizen authority or judicial stewardship rather than collapse back into partisan control. We cannot replace one elite-driven structure with another. We need a constitutional model that distributes power, distributes legitimacy, and distributes verification.

For the first time in a century and a half, British Columbians have the opportunity to build something radically different from the colonial model we inherited. A model based on shared authority, citizen oversight, and transparent governance. A model that treats the people of this province—not politicians, not Ottawa, not lawyers—as the final source of legitimacy. That is the only pathway that can restore trust and produce a settlement worthy of British Columbia’s future.

Share