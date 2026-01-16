Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie Anderson's avatar
Suzie Anderson
1d

AMEN! Finally "Common Sense Prevails" It's such "A Holiday in the Head & Heart" to read such clear language & efficiency with words! You are blessed! I'm going to celebrate with my best Single Malt this evening! The day really needed good news & this is Fabulous! God Wins!

Thank You!

Reply
Share
Robert F's avatar
Robert F
1d

Thanks for the excellent analysis.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizens Congress
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture