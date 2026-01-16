FEDERAL COURT OF APPEAL: CITIZENS BEAT THE GOVERNMENT ON THE EMERGENCIES ACT APPEAL

On January 16, 2026, something rare happened in Canada.

Citizens beat the federal government in court on one of the most important civil liberties cases in modern history.

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the government’s appeal and upheld the core findings of the Federal Court that the 2022 Emergencies Act declaration and key enforcement measures were unlawful.

This is not a symbolic win.

It is a legal, structural, precedent-setting decision that exposes the Emergencies Act invocation as unjustified and confirms that the government crossed clear constitutional lines when it turned emergency powers against its own citizens.

WHAT THE COURT ACTUALLY DECIDED

The government appealed Justice Mosley’s earlier Federal Court ruling (January 2024). The government wanted the Court of Appeal to reverse the conclusions that:

• the Emergencies Act declaration was unreasonable

• the government’s Regulations violated freedom of expression (Charter section 2(b))

• the government’s financial measures violated privacy rights against unreasonable search and seizure (Charter section 8)

The government lost.

The Court of Appeal upheld the key conclusions and dismissed the government’s appeal.

In plain language: the appeal court confirmed that the federal government did not meet the threshold to invoke the Emergencies Act, and the resulting emergency measures infringed fundamental constitutional rights.

WHERE CITIZENS WON BIG TIME

This decision contains several major victories. Three stand out as “big wins” with long-term consequences for future governments.

THE EMERGENCIES ACT INVOCATION WAS UNREASONABLE

This is the foundation of the entire win.

The Court of Appeal agreed with Justice Mosley that Cabinet’s decision to declare a “public order emergency” was unreasonable.

That is not a small technicality.

In Canadian law, “unreasonable” is a serious administrative law finding. It means government action failed legal justification when tested against statutory requirements and evidence.

This is the Court stating, clearly and directly, that the government did not legally qualify for emergency powers.

That is precisely the type of precedent governments fear, because it makes it harder to do this again.

THE REGULATIONS SWEPT TOO WIDELY AND VIOLATED FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

The emergency Regulations went beyond targeting criminal conduct. They captured wide categories of protest activity and participation.

The citizens’ argument was that the Regulations were overbroad and chilled legitimate protest speech. The Court agreed, upholding the finding that Charter section 2(b) was infringed.

Here’s the heart of the matter: government powers weren’t carefully aimed at illegal blockades. They were drafted in a way that could stamp out protests themselves, and that is constitutionally unacceptable.

This matters far beyond the convoy context.

If the government can define “attendance” as part of an emergency threat, the right to protest becomes conditional. The Court refused to allow that precedent to stand.

THE FINANCIAL MEASURES WERE A PRIVACY AND DUE PROCESS DISASTER

This is the part Canadians should read twice.

The emergency financial measures created a system where banks and institutions were pressured into acting as enforcement arms of the state.

Information could be disclosed. Accounts could be frozen. People could be targeted quickly, with weak standards and insufficient safeguards.

The Court of Appeal upheld the finding that these measures violated Charter section 8, which protects against unreasonable search and seizure.

This is huge because it confirms a reality many people already sensed:

The government created a form of financial surveillance and enforcement that bypassed ordinary protections.

And the Court had harsh words for it.

WHERE THE GOVERNMENT WAS CRITICIZED

This ruling contains unusually direct criticism, including language that should make every Canadian pause.

One of the most devastating criticisms concerns the weak legal standard embedded in the financial regime.

The Court’s analysis highlights that the “reason to believe” threshold risks being reduced to little more than suspicion. In effect, citizens could be swept into enforcement actions based on weak indicators.

Then comes one of the strongest lines in the entire decision, in reference to the idea that financial institutions might rely on news or social media reporting to decide who should be targeted:

“Troubling in the extreme.”

That is appellate-court language for: this is dangerously unacceptable.

The Court also underscored a core constitutional principle:

A search method that captures an inordinate number of innocent individuals cannot be reasonable.

Read that again.

The Court is warning against dragnet-style enforcement. It is saying the architecture of the emergency regime risked scooping up innocent people, and that is precisely what constitutional rights are meant to prevent.

A KEY NUANCE: WHY THE COURT DID NOT “RULE ON EVERYTHING”

It’s worth noting that the public-interest litigants also sought additional Charter findings, including freedom of peaceful assembly (Charter section 2(c)).

The Court declined to add extra findings, not because the citizens lost, but because the Court determined that the freedom of expression ruling already captured the practical impact of assembly issues in this case.

That nuance matters for messaging.

The citizens won the central case.

The government lost on the key issues.

The Court simply didn’t see the need to expand the Charter findings once the major infringements were already confirmed.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR EVERY CANADIAN

Regardless of your politics, you should recognize what this ruling stands for:

• The Emergencies Act is not a political convenience tool

• Government must meet a strict legal threshold, and courts can and will enforce it

• Protest speech is protected even when government claims “crisis”

• Financial punishment, surveillance, and information-sharing require constitutional safeguards

• Dragnet enforcement that risks capturing innocent people is unacceptable in a free society

This isn’t just about 2022.

It is about what Canada becomes in the next crisis.

Do we become a country where emergency declarations can be invoked for political stability?

Or do we remain a country where government must obey the law even under pressure?

This ruling moves Canada decisively toward the second option.

CONCLUSION: A RARE MOMENT OF ACCOUNTABILITY

For years, many Canadians believed emergency powers would never be challenged in a meaningful way.

They were wrong.

Citizens fought. Citizens funded litigation. Citizens kept pushing.

And on January 16, 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed what millions suspected from the beginning:

The government crossed lines it had no right to cross.

This is a win for the convoy litigants.

But more importantly, it is a win for every Canadian who believes that the state is not above the law.

