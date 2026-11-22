Recent events have changed how the Peachland Gazette, Summerland Gazette, and the broader BC Gazette Network will operate as we move into 2027. The Peachland and Summerland Facebook pages are gone, but what initially appeared to be a setback has reinforced something I have believed for a long time. Citizen oversight should never depend on the permission of a private corporation, particularly one that can terminate access without providing a meaningful explanation.

Two days ago, I changed my personal Facebook profile picture and banner. The profile image showed me wearing a black ball cap bearing one word: TRUTH. The banner referred to our growing citizen movement for truth, transparency, and accountability in government. Within hours, Facebook terminated my account without providing a meaningful explanation. I appealed the decision, and exactly 71 seconds later, Facebook informed me that the termination was permanent.

Ordinarily, one might be angry about such an experience. I found it strangely rewarding, although perhaps not for the reasons Facebook might have expected. I had rarely used my personal Facebook account for original political commentary. Most of what I posted consisted of shared reels, historical documentaries, educational material, and other content already circulating widely on the platform. Consequently, the timing of the termination was particularly interesting, although I cannot establish precisely what triggered it.

What I can establish is that Facebook terminated an account and rejected an appeal without providing enough information to reconstruct its decision. A corporation capable of removing years of access, community connections, and publishing infrastructure within seconds should also be capable of identifying the rule that was violated, the content that triggered the action, and the evidence considered during an appeal. A rejection delivered in 71 seconds raises legitimate questions about whether any meaningful human review occurred.

More importantly, the experience forced me to reconsider something fundamental. Why should citizen accountability work depend on the permission of a private social-media platform in the first place? Facebook provided convenient access to an established audience, but convenience should never be confused with independence. When an organization controls the distribution channel, it can effectively interrupt communication between publishers and their readers, regardless of how much time and effort went into building those relationships.

Citizen Oversight Is Entering a Different Era

As we move into 2027, citizens possess investigative and analytical capabilities that would have been unimaginable even five years ago. Technologies that were once available primarily to governments, large corporations, universities, and specialized research organizations are increasingly accessible to ordinary people. More importantly, these technologies can now be combined into integrated systems capable of monitoring government activity, preserving institutional records, and identifying inconsistencies that might otherwise escape public attention.

Consider what is now possible. Council meetings can be recorded, transcribed, summarized, and indexed automatically. Hundreds of pages of agendas, bylaws, financial statements, contracts, policies, legislation, and correspondence can be examined and compared in minutes. Statements made by elected officials months or even years apart can be placed side by side, while election promises can be compared with subsequent decisions, recorded votes, budget allocations, and actual outcomes.

Our strategic intelligence tools can also examine whether public statements are consistent with legislation, government policy, administrative directives, and previous commitments. Where inconsistencies appear, they can be flagged for further investigation, including legal review where appropriate. These systems do not replace human judgment or establish legal violations on their own, but they significantly expand the ability of citizens to identify questions that deserve answers and assemble the evidence necessary to pursue them.

This represents a substantial change in the relationship between citizens and government. Historically, public institutions enjoyed an enormous informational advantage because they controlled the records, employed the analysts, maintained the archives, and possessed the administrative resources needed to interpret complex decisions. Citizens generally had to depend on occasional media investigations, freedom of information requests, or whatever governments voluntarily disclosed. That imbalance has changed, and the consequences for public accountability could be profound.

Today, a relatively small group of determined citizens can construct a searchable institutional memory that follows government activity from one meeting to the next, one budget to the next, and one administration to the next. Instead of relying on political rhetoric or fading public memory, citizens can reconstruct what was promised, what was actually decided, what evidence supported the decision, who recommended it, what alternatives were considered, and whether the anticipated results were achieved.

That is the essence of meaningful accountability. It is not about harassing elected officials, questioning every appointment, or demanding that governments adopt the personal preferences of their loudest critics. It is about establishing a disciplined process through which government decisions can be independently examined, verified, and evaluated against their stated objectives.

A Practical Example Is Already Operating

One recent citizen initiative demonstrates how this new approach can work. The

https://bc-watchdogs-accountability.husheddragonfly8.chatgpt.site/

website brings information concerning British Columbia’s new provincial government into an organized environment intended to make political commitments, appointments, and accountability easier to examine.

The significance of this project extends well beyond the website itself. Government information is ordinarily scattered among press releases, legislative proceedings, policy documents, committee reports, ministry websites, public statements, and news coverage. When those sources are organized into a searchable analytical framework, citizens gain the ability to identify relationships and inconsistencies that are difficult to recognize when examining individual documents in isolation.

Political memory becomes much harder to manipulate when statements and decisions can be retrieved, dated, compared, and preserved. Citizens no longer need to rely on vague recollections that an elected official said something different several months earlier. They can locate the original statement, compare it with subsequent actions, identify any contradictions, and publish the supporting evidence for others to evaluate.

I understand that some individuals associated with this accountability initiative have already been blocked on X by members of British Columbia’s new Conservative government. The circumstances surrounding those decisions deserve examination before motives are assigned, but the larger issue remains. Elected representatives should understand that blocking an individual from a social-media account does not eliminate legitimate questions about public policy or government performance. The underlying documents, public statements, legislative records, and administrative decisions remain available for examination.

This is where the balance of power is shifting. Governments may control their communications strategies, but they no longer enjoy the same practical control over how publicly available information is assembled, compared, interpreted, and distributed. That capability is increasingly moving into the hands of citizens, and it is unlikely to disappear.

Changing Governments Is Not Enough

The election of a new Conservative government in British Columbia has reinforced something I have argued for years. Replacing one group of politicians with another does not automatically change the way government operates. If the institutional architecture remains intact, many of the same incentives, administrative habits, information flows, internal procedures, and decision-making processes will continue operating regardless of which political party occupies the premier’s office.

This is why our movement was never simply about defeating the NDP or electing Conservatives. Those are political outcomes, not institutional reforms. A change of government creates an opportunity to reconsider how decisions are made, but that opportunity means very little if the new administration simply takes control of the same machinery and operates it in substantially the same way.

The real objective is to change the conditions under which political and administrative power is exercised. Important government decisions should leave an identifiable evidentiary trail that allows citizens to understand what information was considered, who influenced the process, what alternatives were evaluated, what authority justified the decision, and how the results were subsequently measured. These should be normal features of competent public administration rather than extraordinary disclosures obtained only after prolonged public pressure.

This principle applies equally to governments we support and governments we oppose. Accountability becomes meaningless when we demand rigorous scrutiny from political opponents while granting preferred politicians the benefit of the doubt indefinitely. The new Conservative government deserves a fair opportunity to govern, but it also deserves the same level of independent examination that should have applied to its predecessors.

Indeed, the willingness of citizens to scrutinize politicians they helped elect may become one of the most important tests of this emerging accountability movement. If we merely exchange one political loyalty for another, we will have accomplished very little. If we change the standards by which governments are required to explain and justify their decisions, we will have achieved something far more durable.

The BC Gazette Network: A New Model for Municipal Accountability

These developments explain why I am establishing BCGazette.net as the central gateway for a growing network of community accountability publications throughout British Columbia. Peachland and Summerland are the starting points, but the longer-term objective is to develop a coordinated information network covering approximately 93 communities across the province.

The concept is relatively straightforward. Each participating community will have access to a common framework for collecting, preserving, analyzing, and reporting on municipal government activity. Council meetings, agendas, supporting documents, major policy proposals, financial commitments, recorded votes, and significant administrative decisions can be organized into accessible public records. Over time, those records will provide a continuing account of what municipal governments promised, what they approved, how they justified their decisions, and what results followed.

The network will also make comparisons between communities much easier. If Peachland encounters a significant development issue, residents should be able to examine how Summerland, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, or another municipality approached a similar situation. If one council adopts an effective solution to infrastructure financing, public consultation, emergency management, procurement, or taxation, other communities should be able to study that experience without having to undertake an entirely new investigation.

This comparative capability may prove especially valuable because municipal governments frequently confront similar problems while operating in relative isolation. One community may have already examined the legal, financial, and administrative implications of a proposal that another council is just beginning to consider. Making those experiences accessible could improve public debate, reduce duplicated research, and help citizens recognize when officials are overlooking alternatives that have worked elsewhere.

Our intention is to build the network progressively, using automated monitoring and strategic intelligence tools wherever they can provide reliable assistance. Not every meeting or policy document will receive the same level of analysis, and automated findings will still require verification before publication. The objective is a durable and credible public record, not an endless stream of commentary generated simply because the technology makes it possible.

Equally important, this will not be a partisan enterprise. The quality of a municipal decision should be evaluated against its legal authority, supporting evidence, procedural integrity, financial implications, and measurable outcomes rather than the political affiliations or personalities of the people responsible. A sound decision deserves recognition regardless of who makes it, while a defective decision deserves examination regardless of who benefits from it.

From Social Media Dependency to Independent Publishing

Facebook was useful because people were already there, but Facebook was never the mission. Its disappearance from our publishing operation changes the way we distribute information, not the purpose of the work itself. In many respects, it accelerates a transition that was already underway toward independently managed websites, searchable public archives, Substack publications, direct communication with readers, and a wider network of citizen researchers.

The distinction matters because social-media platforms are fundamentally distribution services, not permanent public archives. They can change their rules, restrict visibility, suspend accounts, or discontinue services with little warning. An accountability organization that relies entirely on those platforms risks losing access to its audience and historical material for reasons completely unrelated to the quality or public value of its research.

The new publishing model will therefore place greater emphasis on preserving original material, maintaining accessible archives, documenting sources, and distributing information through multiple channels. Social media may continue to play a useful supporting role, particularly in directing readers toward new investigations and reports, but it will no longer serve as the foundation on which our accountability work depends.

This also reflects an important change in how I believe citizen oversight should function. The objective is not to create another political echo chamber in which people exchange accusations, reinforce existing prejudices, and congratulate themselves for agreeing with one another. We need something considerably more useful: a permanent, searchable, evidence-based record of government decisions that can withstand scrutiny from people with very different political opinions.

That record should establish what governments said they intended to accomplish, what decisions they actually made, the evidence and authority they relied upon, and whether the resulting policies delivered what was promised. Where decisions fail, the record should help identify why. Where they succeed, it should preserve the evidence so that other governments and communities can learn from the experience.

The Establishment Is No Longer the Gatekeeper

For generations, governments and established institutions have benefited from the practical difficulty citizens faced in obtaining, organizing, and interpreting public information. Much of that information was technically available, but meaningful access required considerable time, specialized knowledge, and resources that most ordinary citizens did not possess.

That environment is changing rapidly. Strategic intelligence systems can help citizens examine government activity with a level of continuity, detail, and comparative analysis that was once financially or technically beyond their reach. The technology is not infallible, and its findings must be checked, but its capacity to expand independent oversight is already apparent.

The implications extend well beyond British Columbia. As these capabilities become more widely available, elected officials and public administrators will increasingly operate in an environment where their statements, recommendations, expenditures, decisions, and results can be examined against an enduring public record. The question will no longer be whether somebody happens to remember a contradiction or questionable decision. The question will be whether the evidence supports the government’s explanation.

That is the direction in which the Peachland Gazette, Summerland Gazette, BC Gazette Network, and The World Citizen’s Congress are moving. We are building an independent citizen accountability infrastructure that can preserve information, compare decisions, examine outcomes, and help communities learn from one another without depending on the goodwill of governments, political parties, or social-media corporations.

I do not know precisely why Facebook terminated my account, and I have no intention of pretending that I do. What I do know is that the experience has reinforced the value of controlling our own publishing infrastructure and preserving our own institutional records. Losing access to one platform should never be capable of ending an independent accountability initiative.

The establishment may welcome this new level of public scrutiny, resist it, or simply try to ignore it. Ultimately, that choice belongs to the institutions themselves. Our responsibility is to ensure that the public has access to the information needed to evaluate how those institutions perform.

We are no longer interested merely in changing the people who govern us. We intend to change the conditions under which they govern.

And as we move into 2027, that work is only beginning.

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