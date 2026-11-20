When a technology company can terminate your digital identity without explaining why, everyone who uses its platform should be concerned.

Facebook has permanently terminated my account. No warning identifying what I had supposedly done wrong, no explanation of the offending material, and no meaningful opportunity to defend myself. I requested a review, and 72 seconds later, Facebook informed me that the decision was final. No further appeals would be permitted.

For years, Facebook was somewhere I went to relax. I watched videos about archaeology, history, science, and the world around us. I listened to music from Supertramp, the Eagles, the Beatles, and other bands I grew up with. Occasionally, I shared a particularly good performance or an interesting video with friends. My personal timeline was hardly a political battleground. It was primarily a collection of things I enjoyed.

Then I changed my profile picture. The new image showed me wearing a black cap with one word printed across the front: TRUTH. I may also have posted a banner announcing a global citizens’ movement for accountability, transparency, and citizen sovereignty. Within approximately 24 hours, my Facebook account was disabled permanently.

Coincidence? Perhaps. But Facebook refuses to tell me what caused the suspension, so I am left to draw my own conclusions.

My belief is that Facebook objected to the message represented by those images. Until Facebook identifies the actual violation, that remains my explanation. Facebook may possess evidence that contradicts it, but I cannot respond to evidence the company refuses to disclose.

This is where the issue becomes much larger than my account. Facebook has created a system in which it can act as investigator, prosecutor, judge, and executioner. It can remove years of personal connections and communications through an administrative decision, then deny the affected person any meaningful explanation of the alleged offense. If the company believes its decisions are justified, why not identify the specific conduct and provide the account holder an opportunity to respond?

The hypocrisy becomes particularly offensive when I consider what Facebook routinely allows to appear in its Reels feed. I have repeatedly encountered sexually explicit or highly suggestive videos, including partially nude wrestling, simulated sexual activity, and performances involving intimate physical contact. Some appear designed to entice viewers toward additional adult content. I scroll past or block them when possible, yet similar material continues appearing.

I am not claiming that every such video violates Facebook’s published rules. I am asking why content I find sexually offensive remains readily accessible while my comparatively harmless personal account disappears without a specific explanation. Where is the consistency? Where is the transparency? Who holds the people making these decisions accountable?

There is also an economic consequence that Facebook seems willing to disregard. During the past year, I purchased numerous products advertised or promoted through the platform. I discovered businesses, followed recommendations, and occasionally became a paying customer. Those advertisers paid for access to people like me. Now Facebook has eliminated that connection, along with any future purchases or referrals I might have generated.

For businesses building their customer relationships on Facebook, consider the implications. Your access to customers depends on a company that can revoke accounts without providing an adequate explanation. The people you spend money reaching can simply disappear from the platform. That is an extraordinary amount of commercial power to place in the hands of an organization that offers so little procedural accountability.

Personally, I have lost very little. Facebook was consuming perhaps two hours of my evenings, and I now have those hours available for research, writing, and other productive activities. I don’t depend on Facebook for income, and I have independent publishing platforms through which I can continue communicating.

What Facebook has lost is my participation, my purchasing activity, my referrals, and my confidence. I intend to tell people exactly what happened and why I believe the company’s conduct makes it an unacceptable risk for anyone who values independence.

This experience reinforces a principle I have advocated for years: authority without transparency is authority without meaningful accountability. That principle applies to governments, public institutions, corporations, and technology platforms alike.

Facebook is entitled to establish rules for its private platform. But if it permanently excludes someone, it should identify the rule, disclose the offending conduct, and provide a credible review process. A decision delivered in 72 seconds, following an unexplained suspension, does not inspire confidence in procedural fairness.

I have no intention of begging Facebook to reinstate me. I am removing Facebook, Muse and Instagram from my digital life and concentrating my efforts on platforms and publishing infrastructure that do not leave my entire body of work dependent on one company’s permission.

My final message to Facebook is simple: You can terminate my account. You cannot terminate my judgment, my voice, or my commitment to speaking openly.

And if the word TRUTH was not what offended you, then tell me what did.

Until then, I will draw my own conclusions.

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