The Core Constitutional Problem (Driping Apart the problem!)

DRIPA does not simply “affirm the Declaration”—it inserts UNDRIP as a framework for re-engineering BC’s internal legal system. It enables overlapping sovereigns inside a single provincial jurisdiction, which is impossible under the Constitution unless a constitutional amendment is performed.

This is where BC loses competency of jurisdiction.

Section-by-Section Breakdown

Section 2 – Purposes

This is where the entire jurisdictional shift starts. It does not limit DRIPA to consultation, reconciliation, or policy progress.

It affirms the application of the Declaration to BC law.

That is a constitutional trigger. Why:

UNDRIP is an international human-rights instrument.

Provincial law cannot modify constitutional structure.

Section 2 invites a co-governing authority into provincial law.

This is where the Delegated Sovereignty doctrine begins.

This is the first target for amendment or repeal.

Section 3 – Mandatory Alignment of Laws

This is the most dangerous clause in the statute and the heart of your competent jurisdiction project.

“The government must take all measures necessary to ensure the laws of British Columbia are consistent with the Declaration.”

This creates:

A statutory duty to change every law

A mechanism for judicial activism

A permanent legal foothold for UNDRIP

DRIPA Section 3 effectively gives UNDRIP supremacy in BC law without constitutional amendment.

This should be red-flagged as unconstitutional because:

The Constitution is the supreme law of Canada (s.52).

A province cannot alter its fundamental structure or jurisdiction.

UNDRIP was passed federally as “non-binding.”

DRIPA Section 3 re-binds it.

This is the second core provision that must be amended or repealed.

Section 4 – Action Plan

This is the executive mechanism for implementation. It allows ministries to translate UNDRIP principles into policy, regulations, and administrative practice.

Key risks:

Bureaucratic legislation by agency.

No Legislative Assembly oversight.

No democratic process.

It creates shadow-government policy pipelines.

This must be either amended or rewritten to:

require legislative oversight

limit scope to consultation

remove “implementation” language

Section 5 – Annual Report

Seems harmless, but structurally:

It creates a permanent reporting mechanism.

It creates government accountability to UNDRIP, not voters.

This is how bureaucratic entrenchment is achieved.

It doesn’t need deletion immediately, but it must be amended after Sections 2 and 3 are neutralized.

Section 6 – Agreements with Indigenous Governing Bodies

This opens the legislative door for:

Bilateral governance

Sovereignty-sharing

Exclusive authority delegation

This is where the province begins creating parallel authorities. These agreements can be binding.

This must eventually be amended or replaced.

Section 7 – Decision-Making Agreements (Critical)

This is the most constitutionally corrosive section because it authorizes joint decision-making authority with Indigenous governments:

Joint exercise of statutory decision-making power.

Indigenous consent required for Provincial authority.

This is where Competent Jurisdiction collapses.

This section should be your third high-priority repeal/amendment.

Because with Section 7 in place, municipalities, ministries, and agencies can be placed under joint authority with Indigenous bodies—resulting in:

No single legal sovereign

Competing jurisdictional authority

Administrative paralysis

Federal court intervention

If you repeal just Sections 2, 3, and 7, the whole structure begins to collapse.

The Remaining Sections (8-10) are Administrative

No major sovereignty implications.

The Schedule Incorporates the Entire UNDRIP Text

This is the final structural vulnerability.

Once the whole UNDRIP is stapled to DRIPA as binding reference:

It becomes a quasi-constitutional instrument.

Courts can use it as interpretive authority.

Delegated sovereignty is entrenched.

This is the final—and major—pressure point.

This incorporation must ultimately be challenged or repealed because it allows the BC Legislature to import international law by proxy without constitutional amendment.

Strategic Weaknesses and Potential Legal Attacks

Conflict with Constitution Act 1982

Section 35 recognizes rights, but does not authorize parallel jurisdiction or shared sovereignty in provincial decision making.

UNDRIP/DRIPA go beyond recognition of rights and into:

co-government

veto powers

statutory decision-making authority

That violates:

constitutional division of powers

supremacy of federal Constitution

democratic accountability

Conflict With Westminster Constitutional Principles

BC is governed by:

one Crown

one Legislature

one Cabinet

DRIPA contradicts this by creating:

layered sovereignty

foreign governance standard

conflicting jurisdiction

That violates the indivisible Crown principle.

What Must Be Amended/Repealed First?

The immediate structural targets are:

Section 2 – “affirming application of the Declaration”

Section 3 – mandatory legal alignment to UNDRIP

Section 7 – joint and delegated decision-making authority

If those three are repealed or amended:

DRIPA collapses back to a reconciliation framework instead of a sovereignty-sharing framework.

Competent jurisdiction returns to a single sovereign authority.

UNDRIP becomes advisory instead of binding.

Those are the three pillars holding up the shadow-sovereignty framework.

Everything else is secondary.

Final Strategic Observation

When you combine:

DRIPA Sections 2, 3, and 7

The Cowichan ruling

Delegated sovereignty doctrine

The 1858 Proclamation flaws

you have the very definition of loss of competent jurisdiction.

Undoing those three sections is the first legal pressure point to restore a single legal authority in BC.

In the next phase, we will look at thes:

Proposed amended wording

A repeal motion template

Draft MLAs briefing

Judicial challenge strategy

Constitution-based interpretation

But for now, we can clearly see that the structural vulnerabilities and first targets are crystal clear.

