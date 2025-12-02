DRIPA (Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act) — Power-Mapping & Vulnerability Analysis
How UNDRIP Implementation Quietly Rewrites BC’s Constitutional Framework
The Core Constitutional Problem (Driping Apart the problem!)
DRIPA does not simply “affirm the Declaration”—it inserts UNDRIP as a framework for re-engineering BC’s internal legal system. It enables overlapping sovereigns inside a single provincial jurisdiction, which is impossible under the Constitution unless a constitutional amendment is performed.
This is where BC loses competency of jurisdiction.
Section-by-Section Breakdown
Section 2 – Purposes
This is where the entire jurisdictional shift starts. It does not limit DRIPA to consultation, reconciliation, or policy progress.
It affirms the application of the Declaration to BC law.
That is a constitutional trigger. Why:
UNDRIP is an international human-rights instrument.
Provincial law cannot modify constitutional structure.
Section 2 invites a co-governing authority into provincial law.
This is where the Delegated Sovereignty doctrine begins.
This is the first target for amendment or repeal.
Section 3 – Mandatory Alignment of Laws
This is the most dangerous clause in the statute and the heart of your competent jurisdiction project.
“The government must take all measures necessary to ensure the laws of British Columbia are consistent with the Declaration.”
This creates:
A statutory duty to change every law
A mechanism for judicial activism
A permanent legal foothold for UNDRIP
DRIPA Section 3 effectively gives UNDRIP supremacy in BC law without constitutional amendment.
This should be red-flagged as unconstitutional because:
The Constitution is the supreme law of Canada (s.52).
A province cannot alter its fundamental structure or jurisdiction.
UNDRIP was passed federally as “non-binding.”
DRIPA Section 3 re-binds it.
This is the second core provision that must be amended or repealed.
Section 4 – Action Plan
This is the executive mechanism for implementation. It allows ministries to translate UNDRIP principles into policy, regulations, and administrative practice.
Key risks:
Bureaucratic legislation by agency.
No Legislative Assembly oversight.
No democratic process.
It creates shadow-government policy pipelines.
This must be either amended or rewritten to:
require legislative oversight
limit scope to consultation
remove “implementation” language
Section 5 – Annual Report
Seems harmless, but structurally:
It creates a permanent reporting mechanism.
It creates government accountability to UNDRIP, not voters.
This is how bureaucratic entrenchment is achieved.
It doesn’t need deletion immediately, but it must be amended after Sections 2 and 3 are neutralized.
Section 6 – Agreements with Indigenous Governing Bodies
This opens the legislative door for:
Bilateral governance
Sovereignty-sharing
Exclusive authority delegation
This is where the province begins creating parallel authorities. These agreements can be binding.
This must eventually be amended or replaced.
Section 7 – Decision-Making Agreements (Critical)
This is the most constitutionally corrosive section because it authorizes joint decision-making authority with Indigenous governments:
Joint exercise of statutory decision-making power.
Indigenous consent required for Provincial authority.
This is where Competent Jurisdiction collapses.
This section should be your third high-priority repeal/amendment.
Because with Section 7 in place, municipalities, ministries, and agencies can be placed under joint authority with Indigenous bodies—resulting in:
No single legal sovereign
Competing jurisdictional authority
Administrative paralysis
Federal court intervention
If you repeal just Sections 2, 3, and 7, the whole structure begins to collapse.
The Remaining Sections (8-10) are Administrative
No major sovereignty implications.
The Schedule Incorporates the Entire UNDRIP Text
This is the final structural vulnerability.
Once the whole UNDRIP is stapled to DRIPA as binding reference:
It becomes a quasi-constitutional instrument.
Courts can use it as interpretive authority.
Delegated sovereignty is entrenched.
This is the final—and major—pressure point.
This incorporation must ultimately be challenged or repealed because it allows the BC Legislature to import international law by proxy without constitutional amendment.
Strategic Weaknesses and Potential Legal Attacks
Conflict with Constitution Act 1982
Section 35 recognizes rights, but does not authorize parallel jurisdiction or shared sovereignty in provincial decision making.
UNDRIP/DRIPA go beyond recognition of rights and into:
co-government
veto powers
statutory decision-making authority
That violates:
constitutional division of powers
supremacy of federal Constitution
democratic accountability
Conflict With Westminster Constitutional Principles
BC is governed by:
one Crown
one Legislature
one Cabinet
DRIPA contradicts this by creating:
layered sovereignty
foreign governance standard
conflicting jurisdiction
That violates the indivisible Crown principle.
What Must Be Amended/Repealed First?
The immediate structural targets are:
Section 2 – “affirming application of the Declaration”
Section 3 – mandatory legal alignment to UNDRIP
Section 7 – joint and delegated decision-making authority
If those three are repealed or amended:
DRIPA collapses back to a reconciliation framework instead of a sovereignty-sharing framework.
Competent jurisdiction returns to a single sovereign authority.
UNDRIP becomes advisory instead of binding.
Those are the three pillars holding up the shadow-sovereignty framework.
Everything else is secondary.
Final Strategic Observation
When you combine:
DRIPA Sections 2, 3, and 7
The Cowichan ruling
Delegated sovereignty doctrine
The 1858 Proclamation flaws
you have the very definition of loss of competent jurisdiction.
Undoing those three sections is the first legal pressure point to restore a single legal authority in BC.
In the next phase, we will look at thes:
Proposed amended wording
A repeal motion template
Draft MLAs briefing
Judicial challenge strategy
Constitution-based interpretation
But for now, we can clearly see that the structural vulnerabilities and first targets are crystal clear.
Just kick the UN and RIPA chord right outta their engine!
Lyndon LaRouche spoke of this organized "co-management" and the behind the game promulgation of co-management was smoke and mirrors on keeping controls on those "British Free Trade Routes"
Maybe the real war is not just the West against the BRICS afterall... its in fact the same war the never ended in 1945 just went underground!
Meanwhile - Cassel's has released their book ~
Just Released! Canada & The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
Canada & The UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has now been released by LexisNexis.
Authored by Thomas Isaac and Grace Wu, Canada & The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples offers a commentary on Canada’s relationship with the UNDRIP. It traces this relationship from the UN’s development of the UNDRIP, through Canada’s evolution of its position on the UNDRIP over time, to Canada’s current and ongoing efforts to implement the UNDRIP’s standards.
Topics include:
History of the UNDRIP
The UNDRIP
Canada’s Relationship with the UNDRIP
Canada’s Constitutional Framework & the UNDRIP
Canadian Jurisprudence on the UNDRIP
Looking Ahead
Note the authors: “Over the past few years, we have been engaged by clients – Indigenous governing bodies, industry actors, and state actors – across Canada and internationally who seek to understand the developments around the UNDRIP and what they mean in practice. In carrying out this work, we did not find any comprehensive resources that were focused on Canada’s relationship with the UNDRIP, so we decided to write this book in order to meet this need.”
The book seeks to provide practitioners, scholars, and others who operate in the field of Aboriginal law with guidance on Canada’s constitutional framework for Indigenous rights, the UNDRIP, and how these regimes interact with each other, including the uncertainties that remain in this rapidly developing area of Aboriginal law.
Kristin Taylor, managing partner at Cassels: “As part of our national Aboriginal Law Group, Tom and Grace have produced a highly anticipated book that will add to the national and international discussion on Aboriginal law- and Indigenous rights-related issues.”
To learn more about Canada & The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, or to order a copy, visit lexisnexis.ca.
About Thomas Isaac
Thomas Isaac is Chair of Cassels' national Aboriginal Law Group and Co-Chair of the firm’s National Major Projects Team. He is a nationally recognized authority in the area of Aboriginal law. He has extensive experience in advising industry, government, and Indigenous clients on Aboriginal legal and related matters in all parts of Canada. Tom has represented clients before all levels of courts across Canada, including the Federal Court and the Supreme Court of Canada. He has published extensively over the course of 30 years in Aboriginal law, with his numerous articles and books being cited with approval by many courts, including the SCC. He is a former Chief Treaty Negotiator for the Government of British Columbia and is a former Assistant Deputy Minister responsible for establishing Nunavut for the Government of the Northwest Territories. In recognition of his important and significant work in this area, Tom has been honoured as one of the nation’s “Top 25 Most Influential” lawyers by Canadian Lawyer magazine. Learn more about Tom here.
About Grace Wu
Grace Wu is a lawyer in the Aboriginal Law Group at Cassels. She maintains a broad Aboriginal law practice, advising clients across Canada on matters pertaining to Aboriginal rights, Indigenous-Crown relations, Indigenous self-governance, and project-related environmental and regulatory issues. Grace has acted as counsel to Indigenous governing bodies, industry proponents, and public governments. She obtained her JD degree from Western Law and her LL.M. degree from Columbia Law School. Learn more about Grace here.
Canada & The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
Author (s) : Thomas Isaac , Grace Wu
This book provides guidance on Canada’s constitutional framework for Indigenous rights, the UNDRIP, and how these regimes interact with each other, including the uncertainties that remain in this rapidly developing area of Aboriginal law.
Publication Language: English
Published: November 21, 2025
Publisher: LexisNexis Canada
https://store.lexisnexis.com/en-ca/canada-the-un-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples.html