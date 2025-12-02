Citizens' Congress

Cheerio
9h

Just kick the UN and RIPA chord right outta their engine!

Lyndon LaRouche spoke of this organized "co-management" and the behind the game promulgation of co-management was smoke and mirrors on keeping controls on those "British Free Trade Routes"

Maybe the real war is not just the West against the BRICS afterall... its in fact the same war the never ended in 1945 just went underground!

Meanwhile - Cassel's has released their book ~

Just Released! Canada & The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Canada & The UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has now been released by LexisNexis.

Authored by Thomas Isaac and Grace Wu, Canada & The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples offers a commentary on Canada’s relationship with the UNDRIP. It traces this relationship from the UN’s development of the UNDRIP, through Canada’s evolution of its position on the UNDRIP over time, to Canada’s current and ongoing efforts to implement the UNDRIP’s standards.

Topics include:

History of the UNDRIP

The UNDRIP

Canada’s Relationship with the UNDRIP

Canada’s Constitutional Framework & the UNDRIP

Canadian Jurisprudence on the UNDRIP

Looking Ahead

Note the authors: “Over the past few years, we have been engaged by clients – Indigenous governing bodies, industry actors, and state actors – across Canada and internationally who seek to understand the developments around the UNDRIP and what they mean in practice. In carrying out this work, we did not find any comprehensive resources that were focused on Canada’s relationship with the UNDRIP, so we decided to write this book in order to meet this need.”

The book seeks to provide practitioners, scholars, and others who operate in the field of Aboriginal law with guidance on Canada’s constitutional framework for Indigenous rights, the UNDRIP, and how these regimes interact with each other, including the uncertainties that remain in this rapidly developing area of Aboriginal law.

Kristin Taylor, managing partner at Cassels: “As part of our national Aboriginal Law Group, Tom and Grace have produced a highly anticipated book that will add to the national and international discussion on Aboriginal law- and Indigenous rights-related issues.”

To learn more about Canada & The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, or to order a copy, visit lexisnexis.ca.

About Thomas Isaac

Thomas Isaac is Chair of Cassels' national Aboriginal Law Group and Co-Chair of the firm’s National Major Projects Team. He is a nationally recognized authority in the area of Aboriginal law. He has extensive experience in advising industry, government, and Indigenous clients on Aboriginal legal and related matters in all parts of Canada. Tom has represented clients before all levels of courts across Canada, including the Federal Court and the Supreme Court of Canada. He has published extensively over the course of 30 years in Aboriginal law, with his numerous articles and books being cited with approval by many courts, including the SCC. He is a former Chief Treaty Negotiator for the Government of British Columbia and is a former Assistant Deputy Minister responsible for establishing Nunavut for the Government of the Northwest Territories. In recognition of his important and significant work in this area, Tom has been honoured as one of the nation’s “Top 25 Most Influential” lawyers by Canadian Lawyer magazine. Learn more about Tom here.

About Grace Wu

Grace Wu is a lawyer in the Aboriginal Law Group at Cassels. She maintains a broad Aboriginal law practice, advising clients across Canada on matters pertaining to Aboriginal rights, Indigenous-Crown relations, Indigenous self-governance, and project-related environmental and regulatory issues. Grace has acted as counsel to Indigenous governing bodies, industry proponents, and public governments. She obtained her JD degree from Western Law and her LL.M. degree from Columbia Law School. Learn more about Grace here.

Canada & The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Author (s) : Thomas Isaac , Grace Wu

This book provides guidance on Canada’s constitutional framework for Indigenous rights, the UNDRIP, and how these regimes interact with each other, including the uncertainties that remain in this rapidly developing area of Aboriginal law.

Publication Language: English

Published: November 21, 2025

Publisher: LexisNexis Canada

https://store.lexisnexis.com/en-ca/canada-the-un-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples.html

