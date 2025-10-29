Don't Fear the Reaper - My Friends!

The Transcript:

Don’t fear the Reaper!

If Indigenous title takes legal priority, homeowners are not the ones in danger — the banks are.

You bought your home in good faith, relying on lawyers, registries, and the Crown’s word that your title was valid. You did nothing wrong. The fault lies with the institutions that built trillions in profit on land they never had lawful right to mortgage in the first place.

Now that courts are affirming unextinguished Indigenous title, the financial sector is panicking — and they want you to panic for them. They want homeowners terrified, confused, and too afraid to look at the truth:

If titles are defective, the contracts built on them are voidable. That means the banks — not citizens — face restitution.

Under Canadian law, when a contract is based on a false premise, payments made under it can be recovered. In this case, that means every dollar of interest and principal paid on an invalid mortgage could be subject to refund.

This isn’t the end of homeownership. It’s the beginning of justice.

The panic you’re hearing in the media isn’t about citizens losing homes — it’s about banks losing their grip on the illusion of ownership they sold us.

They profited from a mistake that is now coming to light. And when the dust settles, Canadians who acted in good faith stand to gain, not lose.

The Great Restitution has begun.