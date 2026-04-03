Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Margaret Gardner's avatar
Margaret Gardner
3d

Thank you for the explanation. My understanding of how this works, was wrong.

Will have to make my list.

I renewed my CPBC membership last night.

When I contacted the Party I was told my membership expired years ago. I have a receipt that proves I renewed Jan 11/25 for 1 year. So that also confirms to me that they know NOT what they are doing!

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1 reply by Citizen's Congress
LittleBelle's avatar
LittleBelle
3d

I don’t vote…it is all theatre and those who rule are not those we elect. That’s my honest belief.

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