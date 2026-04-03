When people hear “ranked ballot,” many assume it is just a fancier version of a normal vote. It isn’t. It behaves very differently, and if misunderstood, it can quietly cancel out a voter’s influence before the final result is even decided.

Let’s walk through this in plain language so there is no confusion.

What a Ranked Ballot Actually Does

In a leadership race like this within the Conservative Party of British Columbia, voters are not casting just one vote. They are creating a sequence of backup choices.

Think of it like this:

First choice is used if possible

If that candidate is eliminated, the ballot moves to the second choice

If that one is eliminated, it moves again

This continues until a winner is found

The system keeps recycling ballots until someone crosses the 50 percent mark.

The Big Mistake People Are Making

Some advice floating around says to only pick one or two candidates and leave the rest blank.

That sounds strategic. It isn’t.

If both of those candidates are eliminated, the ballot stops working. It no longer counts in later rounds.

At that point, the voter is out of the process entirely, even though the final decision is still being made.

That is how people unintentionally give up their influence.

A Strong, Clear Example of a Full Ranking

Here is a properly structured ballot that keeps influence alive all the way through:

1st choice: Kerry-Lynne Findlay

2nd choice: Warren Hamm

3rd choice: Ian Black

4th choice: Yuri Fulmer

5th choice: Peter Milobar

6th choice: Caroline Elliott

NOTE: This would be my own personal preference. It is the type of ballot does something important. It stays active no matter how many rounds it takes to find a winner. Truthfully, I only like the first two, but NOT including the others in ranking would wipe my choice out very early if not everyone felt the same way.

Even if the top three choices are eliminated, the vote continues to count.

Why This Matters More Than People Think

In a ranked system, the final decision often comes down to later rounds, not the first one.

If a ballot drops out early:

It no longer helps decide the winner

The total number of active votes shrinks

The winning threshold drops

That means a candidate can win with fewer actual supporters simply because other ballots disappeared.

The Right Way to Think About It

Instead of trying to “game” the system, the goal should be simple.

Stay in the game as long as possible.

That means:

Rank candidates in the order you genuinely prefer

Keep ranking until you reach someone you absolutely cannot support

Only stop when you truly want your vote to end

A ranked ballot is not one vote. It is a chain of decisions. The longer that chain runs, the more power it carries.

The Bottom Line

If voters only rank one or two names, they are taking themselves out of the process early.

If they rank thoughtfully all the way down, they remain part of the final decision.

That is the difference between influencing the outcome and watching it happen without you.

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