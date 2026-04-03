Don’t Accidentally Throw Away Your Vote
A Simple Guide to Ranked Ballots in the BC Conservative Leadership Race
When people hear “ranked ballot,” many assume it is just a fancier version of a normal vote. It isn’t. It behaves very differently, and if misunderstood, it can quietly cancel out a voter’s influence before the final result is even decided.
Let’s walk through this in plain language so there is no confusion.
What a Ranked Ballot Actually Does
In a leadership race like this within the Conservative Party of British Columbia, voters are not casting just one vote. They are creating a sequence of backup choices.
Think of it like this:
First choice is used if possible
If that candidate is eliminated, the ballot moves to the second choice
If that one is eliminated, it moves again
This continues until a winner is found
The system keeps recycling ballots until someone crosses the 50 percent mark.
The Big Mistake People Are Making
Some advice floating around says to only pick one or two candidates and leave the rest blank.
That sounds strategic. It isn’t.
If both of those candidates are eliminated, the ballot stops working. It no longer counts in later rounds.
At that point, the voter is out of the process entirely, even though the final decision is still being made.
That is how people unintentionally give up their influence.
A Strong, Clear Example of a Full Ranking
Here is a properly structured ballot that keeps influence alive all the way through:
1st choice: Kerry-Lynne Findlay
2nd choice: Warren Hamm
3rd choice: Ian Black
4th choice: Yuri Fulmer
5th choice: Peter Milobar
6th choice: Caroline Elliott
NOTE: This would be my own personal preference. It is the type of ballot does something important. It stays active no matter how many rounds it takes to find a winner. Truthfully, I only like the first two, but NOT including the others in ranking would wipe my choice out very early if not everyone felt the same way.
Even if the top three choices are eliminated, the vote continues to count.
Why This Matters More Than People Think
In a ranked system, the final decision often comes down to later rounds, not the first one.
If a ballot drops out early:
It no longer helps decide the winner
The total number of active votes shrinks
The winning threshold drops
That means a candidate can win with fewer actual supporters simply because other ballots disappeared.
The Right Way to Think About It
Instead of trying to “game” the system, the goal should be simple.
Stay in the game as long as possible.
That means:
Rank candidates in the order you genuinely prefer
Keep ranking until you reach someone you absolutely cannot support
Only stop when you truly want your vote to end
A ranked ballot is not one vote. It is a chain of decisions. The longer that chain runs, the more power it carries.
The Bottom Line
If voters only rank one or two names, they are taking themselves out of the process early.
If they rank thoughtfully all the way down, they remain part of the final decision.
That is the difference between influencing the outcome and watching it happen without you.
Thank you for the explanation. My understanding of how this works, was wrong.
Will have to make my list.
I renewed my CPBC membership last night.
When I contacted the Party I was told my membership expired years ago. I have a receipt that proves I renewed Jan 11/25 for 1 year. So that also confirms to me that they know NOT what they are doing!
I don’t vote…it is all theatre and those who rule are not those we elect. That’s my honest belief.