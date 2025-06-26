Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donn K's avatar
Donn K
Jun 26

Well the Federal infrastructure bank ponied up one billion in loans for this ferry purchase. Actually my understanding is TINA. This shipyard apparently specializes in ferry production and produces a lot of the world output of these vessels. Are people destroying their phones and god knows what else because they are made in China?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nick Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture