David Eby’s Crocodile Tears Over “Made-in-China” Ferries

He says his hands are tied. In reality, they’re all over the wheel.

The Ownership Charade

Eby claims BC Ferries is “arm’s-length” yet the Province is its sole shareholder, the board is stacked with NDP appointees, and even the BC Ferry Commission overseeing every major capital purchase is chaired by party loyalists. That is the very opposite of “no control.”

Hypocrisy, Legislated

Only weeks ago, the NDP rammed through a “Buy Canadian” procurement law, bragging it would keep public money at home. The ink is barely dry and the same government waves through a half-billion-dollar cheque to a Chinese state-owned yard.

You can’t posture as Captain “Build Local” while outsourcing your flagship project to Beijing.

The “No-Bid” Fairy Tale

Eby says no Canadian yard bid because costs would be “$1 billion higher.”

He omits the reason they didn’t bid: Ottawa and Victoria let Chinese steel, labour and export subsidies undercut domestic yards for a decade.

Starve an industry, then blame it for not showing up — that’s political arson followed by self-congratulation for holding the hose.

A National-Security Own Goal

While Canada slaps 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs and 25% on Chinese steel, BC Ferries rewards the same regime with a marquee contract — banking on a supply chain controlled by an autocracy hostile to Canadian trade interests.

That’s like hiring the hacker who just ransomed your data to build your firewall.

Fiscal Fakery

The sticker price ignores lifetime support costs: parts, software updates and dry-dock work will route back to China for decades.

Currency-risk and geopolitical-risk premiums never appear on the balance sheet — until they explode.

BC taxpayers still pour subsidies into BC Ferries every year; they will now subsidise Chinese shipbuilders, too.

The “Independent” Myth Was Buried Years Ago

The 2003 Coastal Ferry Act gimmick was supposed to take debt off the books. Every government since has tinkered with fares, routes, labour agreements and executive pay.

When politicians want credit, they intervene; when heat arrives, they hide behind “independence.”

Eby is simply replaying that greatest-hits album.

Political Theatre, Not Leadership

BC’s labour base — the very heart of Eby’s party — passed an emergency motion demanding the contract be cancelled or redirected to domestic yards. He shrugged.

Meanwhile, Ottawa’s deputy prime minister fired off a letter calling the deal “dismaying.”

The only person still claiming impotence is the one with the power to act: David Eby.

What Real Action Looks Like

Invoke the new procurement law to reopen the tender with Canadian-content minimums. Direct BC Ferries to break the order into modules so smaller West-Coast yards can compete. Announce a one-time capital-cost offset funded from existing ferry subsidies — reinvested at home, not overseas. Publish all board affiliations and make future appointments subject to legislative committee review.

Bottom line:

David Eby’s “disappointment” is performance art. If British Columbians let him sail away with this contract, the next vessel leaving our coast won’t just be a ferry — it’ll be our ship-building future, exported free of charge to the People’s Republic of China.

But Don’t Think the Opposition Is Any Better

If you’re hoping the so-called “official opposition” will steer BC back on course, think again. The Conservative Party of BC, led by John Rustad, is in a boat sinking faster than the proverbial Titanic.

This isn’t a movement—it’s a mutiny. The party now appears to be headed to court for running an alleged illegal AGM, steamrolling over its own constitution, and ignoring the will of its grassroots base. Instead of embracing its members, the CPBC has burned over $200,000 fighting them in court—trying to silence the very citizens who gave it a chance to exist.

The truth? BC isn’t suffering because of one corrupt party. It’s drowning because both ships are taking on water, captained by leaders who either lie, hide, or fight the people they claim to serve.

Until British Columbians demand real accountability—not fake independence or rigged opposition—the only thing these parties are building is our downfall.

Share