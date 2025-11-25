I started looking at crypt several years ago, but have always been put off by the geeky acronym-based kids that use it. Personally, I don’t like any acronyms. Because I know technology, and know how progressives and WOKE politicians work, I always deemed that using crypto is very high risk. That said, I can see some value to using it if you have a hardware wallet. And even then, this ecosystem is highly unforgiving for people who are known to drift in and out of reality.

Crypto feels confusing because most people who talk about it assume you already know 50 acronyms and grew up coding in a basement. You don’t need any of that. Here is the entire crypto world explained like you’re hearing it for the first time — slowly, clearly, and in human language.

What Crypto Actually Is

Crypto is simply digital money that runs on a special kind of network called a blockchain.

The easiest way to understand a blockchain:

Imagine a notebook that everyone can see but nobody can erase or fake.

Every transaction gets written in that notebook.

The notebook is copied across thousands of computers.

Nobody “owns” the notebook — the system runs itself.

That’s it.

Crypto = money that lives inside that notebook.

What a Coin or Token Is

A coin or token is just the digital money used on a blockchain.

Bitcoin → runs on the Bitcoin network

Ethereum → runs on the Ethereum network

XRP → runs on the XRP Ledger

Dogelon (ELON) → runs on the Ethereum network as a token

Some coins are “serious,” others are memes.

Some have utility, others are lottery tickets.

The Two Big Types of Crypto

If you learn only one thing, learn this.

Coins

These run their own blockchain.

Examples: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana.

These are like major currencies or “platforms.”

Tokens

These run on someone else’s blockchain .

Example: Dogelon, Shiba Inu, all the meme coins.

They are just “apps” running on a bigger network.

Wallets — Not What You Think

Crypto wallets do not actually store your coins.

Your coins live on the blockchain.

The wallet stores the keys that let you access them.

Think of a wallet as:

The key to your house (not the house itself)

Lose the key = you lose access

Share the key = someone else can enter

Atomic Wallet, Exodus, and Trust Wallet are all key-managers.

Your Public Key vs. Private Key

Crypto people love confusing terms, but here’s what they mean:

Public Key / Address

This is your “email address” for receiving crypto.

You can safely share it.

Private Key / Seed Phrase

This is the master password that gives FULL control.

Never share it.

Never screenshot it.

Never store it in cloud services.

Your private key is your money.

Centralized vs. Decentralized

To simplify:

Centralized = A company controls your account

Example: Coinbase, Binance, Crypto.com

They hold your coins “for you.”

Decentralized = You control your keys yourself

Atomic Wallet, Trust Wallet, Ledger hardware wallet

Nobody can freeze your assets, but you are responsible for security.

Exchanges vs. Wallets

An exchange is where you buy and sell coins.

A wallet is where you store and control them.

Many people buy on an exchange and then move to a personal wallet.

What “Gas Fees” Are

Gas fees are just transaction fees .

Some blockchains are cheap (XRP, Solana).

Others are expensive (Ethereum during traffic spikes).

Gas fee = postage stamp.

Airdrops — Free Money (Sometimes)

An airdrop is when a project gives you free tokens.

Usually given for:

Holding a token

Using a network early

Participating in a project

Not all airdrops are legit, so caution is needed.

Why Prices Fluctuate So Much

Crypto prices move because:

Speculation

Hype cycles

Fear

Social media

Market manipulation

True adoption (rare but real)

It’s not like stocks — it’s more emotional and chaotic.

What XRP, ETH, BTC, and Meme Coins Actually Are

Here’s the no-BS version:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Digital gold.

Store of value.

Slow but secure.

Ethereum (ETH)

The “app store” of crypto.

Smart contracts run here.

XRP

Bank-level payment token.

Not a meme.

Fast, cheap, and used for settling value.

Meme Tokens (Dogelon, Shiba, Doge, Pepecoin)

Lottery tickets.

Driven by hype, community, and jokes.

Can get 10× or 100× — or go to zero.

A Few Crypto Acronyms You’ll See Everywhere (Translated)

HODL — “Hold on for dear life.” Means don’t sell.

DEX — Decentralized exchange (like Uniswap).

CEX — Centralized exchange (like Binance).

FOMO — Fear of missing out.

FUD — Fear, uncertainty, doubt. Negative talk.

ATH — All-time high.

Dip — Price drop (people say “buy the dip”).

Whale — Someone with massive holdings.

Pump — A sudden price rise.

Dump — A sudden sell-off.

Liquidity — How easy it is to buy or sell the coin.

Altcoin — Anything that isn’t Bitcoin.

Utility token — Token that actually does something.

Shitcoin — Token that does not.

What You Actually Need to Know to Stay Safe

Just three rules:

Never share your seed phrase.

Never click on random “airdrops” or “recovery” links.

If it sounds too good to be true, it is.

What You Actually Need to Know to Make Money

Crypto usually rewards:

Buying before hype

Holding long enough

Not panicking

Picking projects with real utility

Understanding meme-cycles

If people are interested in learning more in a non-pressured way, just to get the basics, let me know and I’ll source more information of all of us.