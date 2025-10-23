When the entire board of the BC Conservative Party signs a letter demanding their leader’s resignation, you’d expect the story to be over within 24 hours. Yet here we are—days later—and John Rustad still clings to the chair as if stepping aside would end his political existence.

At first glance, it looks like stubbornness. But look closer, and you’ll see something perhaps far more calculated. This isn’t just about one man’s ego—it’s about the preservation of a federal strategy that depends on chaos, division, and delay.

The Fear in Ottawa

With a federal election only weeks away, the Conservative Party of Canada is desperate to control its narrative coast-to-coast. In provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan, the conservative base is largely secure. But British Columbia is a wildcard—a province where conservative populism could take on a life of its own if given the right leadership.

That’s why Rustad’s refusal to resign is so politically useful to Ottawa. His chaotic leadership, constant infighting, and shrinking caucus ensure that BC’s right-leaning base stays fragmented and fatigued.

If he were to step down today, OneBC and disaffected conservatives could rally behind a fresh, untainted leader—someone who could unify the populist movement, challenge the establishment, and threaten the federal Conservatives’ monopoly on the “conservative” brand.

That kind of movement terrifies federal strategists. It’s the same reason Alberta’s Wildrose surge years ago was quietly kneecapped by party mergers and power deals. A united, independent populist right is unpredictable—and therefore uncontrollable.

The Gatekeeper in the Room

Rustad’s political survival doesn’t make sense through a moral or managerial lens. But it makes perfect sense through a strategic one.

His job isn’t to lead BC’s conservatives to victory. His job is to occupy the battlefield—to hold the “Conservative” label hostage while preventing genuine grassroots realignment.

As long as Rustad remains in place, no new banner can rise without being accused of splitting the vote. No fresh leader can step forward without being dismissed as a spoiler. The very chaos his leadership has created becomes the reason Ottawa can claim that “unity” must only exist under the federal brand.

It’s a brilliant piece of political misdirection. And most of his own members don’t even realize they’re part of the illusion.

Controlled Opposition Through Inertia

This is what political insiders call a “controlled burn.” You let a movement catch fire—then smother it with bureaucracy, ego, and confusion before it becomes self-sustaining.

Rustad’s role now is not to inspire or govern. It’s to stall, to absorb outrage, and to neutralize populist momentum just long enough for the federal election to pass.

Every day he stays in the chair, OneBC loses traction. Independent conservatives lose faith. Donors walk. Volunteers go silent. And the federal machine in Ottawa breathes a little easier.

This isn’t leadership—it’s sabotage disguised as stubbornness. Controlled opposition through inertia. A man paid in prestige to run out the clock.

The Telltale Signs

Look at the pattern:

Identical Messaging. Rustad’s talking points echo Poilievre’s federal scripts almost word-for-word—“axe the tax,” “common sense conservatism,” “free speech and parental rights.” These are Ottawa’s slogans, not homegrown BC policies.

Silence from the Top. Despite the meltdown inside the BC party, federal Conservatives have said nothing. No condemnation, no concern, no distance. Silence is endorsement.

The Perfect Timing. The chaos peaked right as the federal campaign gears up. Coincidence? Hardly. It ensures that grassroots conservatives in BC are too divided to organize a coherent alternative before the national vote.

If Rustad were truly independent, he’d have resigned already. The only reason to stay under this level of internal revolt is because someone, somewhere, needs him to stay.

Who Really Benefits

This is the question every BC conservative should be asking: who benefits most from Rustad’s refusal to go?

It’s not the party. The membership is in freefall. Donors are drying up. MLAs are quitting.

It’s not the grassroots. They’re demoralized and leaderless.

And it’s certainly not the voters, who now see the Conservative label as a synonym for dysfunction.

The only entity that benefits from this paralysis is the federal Conservative establishment, which fears an authentic populist uprising in BC more than it fears another four years of NDP rule in Victoria.

By keeping the provincial right fractured, Ottawa protects its brand monopoly—and secures a smoother federal campaign. Rustad doesn’t need to win; he just needs to stay put long enough to ensure no one else can.

There is Hope!

This stalemate isn’t without remedy. The party’s own constitution includes Article 17, which empowers the board to act when leadership becomes untenable. After receiving three formal complaints, the board can initiate proceedings to dismiss the leader and trigger a new leadership contest. In other words, they don’t have to wait for Rustad’s consent to restore integrity. If the members act decisively under Article 17, they can reclaim the party before Ottawa’s shadow strategy runs its course.

The Next Phase

But here’s the twist: controlled opposition only works if people remain blind to it. Once citizens start naming the tactic, its power collapses.

BC conservatives are waking up. The letters from the board, the resignations, the public frustration—they all point to one truth: this party is being deliberately held back.

And when people realize that their energy, money, and hope have been siphoned off to serve a federal script, the backlash will be nuclear.

That’s when the real political realignment begins—and OneBC will be there to catch it.

Rustad’s refusal to step down isn’t resistance—it’s obedience. His mission isn’t to build a movement; it’s to bury one before it’s born. But in trying to smother the populist flame, he’s only proven that a new fire is ready to rise—one that no federal leash can contain.

Share