Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Darren Grimes's avatar
Darren Grimes
6d

Thanks for sharing, you tagged the British Darren grimes tho, I’m the albertan one ;)

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1 reply by Nick Walsh
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Nick Walsh
6d

I had the wrong link to Darren in the first publication. I’ve now fixed that in the article.

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