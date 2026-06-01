Based on the March 1, 2025 Constitution

Passed at the Annual General Meeting, Nanaimo, BC

Analysis & Revision Prepared: May 2026

Prepared for the Grassroots Conservative Movement of BC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART ONE: ANALYSIS OF THE CURRENT CONSTITUTION

1. Executive Summary

2. The Core Problem: Centralized Power Over Grassroots

3. Detailed Weakness Analysis

A. Riding Association Dissolution & Control

B. Candidate Selection & Vetting

C. Leadership Election Gatekeeping

D. Board & Management Committee Concentration

E. AGM & Democratic Participation

F. Speech & Dissent Restrictions

4. Summary Table of Weaknesses & Recommended Fixes

PART TWO: REVISED GRASSROOTS CONSTITUTION & BYLAWS

Constitution — Articles 1-3

Bylaws — Articles 1-20

Appendix A: Code of Conduct

Appendix B: Regions and Electoral Districts

PART ONE: ANALYSIS OF THE CURRENT CONSTITUTION

1. Executive Summary

The March 2025 CPBC Constitution, while improved over earlier versions, still contains significant structural vulnerabilities that allow the party’s central apparatus — specifically the Board of Directors, the Management Committee, and the Leader — to override grassroots democratic will. These vulnerabilities were exploited in the past when local riding associations were terminated and hand-picked candidates were installed over the objections of local members.

This analysis identifies sixteen (16) specific provisions that concentrate power at the centre and weaken the ability of ordinary members and riding associations to exercise meaningful democratic control. The revised constitution in Part Two addresses each of these weaknesses with concrete, enforceable protections for grassroots authority.

The guiding principle of the revision is simple: the members are the party. The Board of Directors serves the members, not the other way around. Local riding associations are the fundamental organizational unit, and their autonomy must be constitutionally protected against centralized interference.

2. The Core Problem: Centralized Power Over Grassroots

The current constitution creates a structure where the Board of Directors holds near-absolute power over riding associations, candidate selection, leadership elections, and even member speech. While some of these powers are necessary for functional party governance, the current document provides almost no checks, balances, or appeal mechanisms to prevent abuse.

The three most dangerous concentrations of power are:

· Riding Association Dissolution: The Board can dissolve any Riding Association at any time, seize its assets, remove its officers, and appoint replacements (Articles 13.05 and 13.09)

· Candidate Installation: The Leader-appointed Election Readiness Committee can call candidate selection meetings on a riding’s behalf, and its candidate approval/rejection decisions are explicitly ‘final and binding’ with no right of appeal (Articles 6.03-6.05)

· Leadership Gatekeeping: The Board can veto leadership candidates by 3/4 vote, in a confidential ‘in camera’ session, with the decision being ‘final and binding’ (Article 12.04)

⚠️ CRITICAL Together, these three powers mean that a determined central executive could theoretically dissolve troublesome ridings, install preferred candidates, and block unwanted leadership challengers — all while operating within the letter of the constitution.

3. Detailed Weakness Analysis

A. Riding Association Dissolution & Control

Current Provisions:

· Article 13.05 — The Board may, at any time: assign an RA to a new district, establish a new RA, or dissolve an existing RA and distribute its assets and liabilities.

· Article 13.09 — If an RA ‘does not meet its obligations,’ the Board may: call and run the RA’s AGM, remove some or all RA officers/directors, fill vacancies or appoint replacements, and seize dissolved RA funds.

· Article 13.07 — The Board can withdraw an RA’s Election Act registration at any time by 2/3 vote.

· Article 13.02(d) — RAs must adhere to a ‘model Constitution and Bylaws’ as determined by Board resolution — giving the Board unilateral power to dictate RA governance.

Why This Is Dangerous:

These provisions give the Board unchecked power to terminate any riding association that resists central directives. There is no requirement for member consultation, no mandatory vote of the affected riding’s members, no independent review, and no appeal process. The Board simply votes, the RA ceases to exist, and its money goes to the provincial party. This is exactly what happened when riding associations were dissolved to install chosen candidates.

B. Candidate Selection & Vetting

Current Provisions:

· Article 6.02 — The Election Readiness Committee Chair is appointed by the Leader, not elected by members.

· Article 6.03(d) — The Election Readiness Committee may call a Candidate Selection Meeting on a Riding Association’s behalf — bypassing local control entirely.

· Article 6.04 — A Candidate Review Committee (sub-committee of the Election Readiness Committee) can approve or reject candidates.

· Article 6.05 — Once a candidate is accepted or rejected, this decision is ‘final and binding on all concerned and is not subject to the appeal process in accordance with Article 17.’

· Article 5.04 — The Board appoints ‘Principal Officers’ who can issue written endorsements of candidates for elections.

· Article 2.02 — The President can waive the 21-day membership waiting period ‘for candidates’ — creating potential for fast-tracked membership to influence nominations.

Why This Is Dangerous:

This is the mechanism for candidate installation. The Leader appoints the committee that vets candidates. That committee can reject anyone it wants with no appeal. It can also call nomination meetings on a riding’s behalf, bypassing local organization entirely. Combined with the power to dissolve riding associations (Section A above), the central party can eliminate local resistance, call its own nomination meeting, and install its preferred candidate — all constitutionally.

⚠️ KEY ISSUE Article 6.05 explicitly removes the right of appeal for candidate rejection. This is the single most anti-grassroots provision in the entire constitution.

C. Leadership Election Gatekeeping

Current Provisions:

· Article 12.04 — The Board establishes a Candidate Review Committee for leadership candidates. Its report goes to the Board confidentially (’in camera’). The Board can veto any leadership candidate by 3/4 majority vote, and this veto is ‘final and binding.’

· Article 12.05 — The Board ‘may prescribe further regulations governing Leadership Elections, voting procedures’ — open-ended rule-making power.

· Article 11.03 — The Board ‘at its discretion, may extend or shorten the notice period’ for leadership elections.

· Article 12.06 — Leadership candidates need 250 member nominations from 5 regions — a reasonable threshold, but combined with the veto power, grassroots-supported candidates can still be blocked.

Why This Is Dangerous:

A grassroots candidate who gathers 250+ nominations from 5 regions can still be vetoed in a secret Board session. The Board also controls the timeline, the rules, and the procedures. This creates a system where the Board — not the members — ultimately decides who can run for leader.

D. Board & Management Committee Concentration

Current Provisions:

· Article 4.01 — Management Committee includes the Leader (or appointee), President, VP, Secretary, Treasurer, and 5 Directors-at-Large. Only 11 people control day-to-day operations.

· Article 4.02(c) — The Management Committee can authorize any officer, director, or employee to act on its behalf — broad delegation with no limits.

· Article 5.06 — Only the Management Committee can borrow money or incur contractual obligations.

· Article 5.13 — The Board can discipline, censure, suspend, or expel any member (except the Leader) by 3/4 vote.

· Article 3.06(e) — If a Regional Director vacancy occurs, the Leader appoints the replacement.

· Article 3.06(f) — The Leader can appoint Regional Directors after the AGM if no one was chosen.

Why This Is Dangerous:

The Leader has disproportionate influence. The Leader sits on (or appoints a representative to) the Management Committee, appoints the Election Readiness Committee chair, appoints Regional Directors to fill vacancies, appoints Deputy Leaders, and the Board cannot remove the Leader except through a full membership review vote. Meanwhile, the Board can expel any of its own dissenting members by 3/4 vote. The structural incentive is toward compliance with the Leader’s wishes.

E. AGM & Democratic Participation

Current Provisions:

· Article 8.03 — AGM voting is by delegates only (max 10 per riding plus RA president), not by direct member vote.

· Article 8.09 — The President has ‘sole discretion to accept resolutions from the floor at the AGM’ — can block any grassroots resolution.

· Article 8.05 — Quorum is only 50 voting delegates for an AGM — extremely low for a province-wide party.

· Article 10.01 — Amendments must be received 60 days before AGM, compiled by committee, forwarded with ‘recommendations’ to the Board — multiple gatekeeping layers.

Why This Is Dangerous:

The delegate system means that most members never vote on party business. The President’s sole discretion over floor resolutions means grassroots motions that weren’t pre-submitted can be killed before they’re even heard. The 50-delegate quorum means that a small group could theoretically conduct party business at a poorly attended AGM.

F. Speech & Dissent Restrictions

Current Provisions:

· Code of Conduct, Article 3.01(a-c) — Members must refrain from making public statements (media, social media, or email) that ‘criticize, denigrate and/or demean the Party, the Party leadership, individual Party Members, the Party principles, policies, decisions, entities, structures.’

· Article 2.08 — Any member who ‘publicly campaigns against an officially nominated Conservative Party of BC Candidate’ immediately forfeits membership.

· Article 2.13 — Every member is ‘deemed to have covenanted’ to abide by the Constitution, Bylaws, and Code of Conduct. Breach = violation.

Why This Is Dangerous:

These provisions, read together, create a chilling effect on legitimate internal criticism. A member who publicly objects to the Board dissolving their riding association could be accused of violating the Code of Conduct. A member who campaigns against a centrally-imposed candidate in their own riding forfeits membership. The breadth of ‘criticize, denigrate and/or demean’ is so wide that almost any public disagreement could be framed as a violation.

Healthy political parties need internal debate and accountability. These provisions protect the leadership from criticism rather than protecting the party from genuine harm.

4. Summary Table: Weaknesses & Recommended Fixes

PART TWO: REVISED GRASSROOTS CONSTITUTION & BYLAWS

The following is a complete revised Constitution and Bylaws for the Conservative Party of British Columbia. Changes from the March 2025 version are identified with [REVISED] or [NEW] tags in the margin notes. The fundamental structure of the party is preserved — this is not a rewrite from scratch, but a targeted strengthening of grassroots protections within the existing framework.

Guiding principles of this revision: (1) Riding associations are the fundamental unit of the party and their autonomy is constitutionally protected. (2) Members elect candidates, not committees. (3) No decision affecting members’ democratic rights is made without appeal. (4) The Board serves the members, not the reverse.

CONSTITUTION

Article 1 — Name

1.01 The name of the Party is: “Conservative Party of British Columbia”.

Article 2 — Purposes

2.01 The purposes of the Party are to:

· (a) Uphold the Party’s aims and principles as defined in its governing documents.

· (b) Nominate and support candidates for election to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia.

· (c) Grow and strengthen the Party through member recruitment, organization development, and fundraising.

· (d) Protect and promote the democratic rights of individual members and local riding associations as the foundation of the Party. [NEW]

Article 3 — Principles

3.01 The Conservative Party of BC is founded on these principles:

· (a) Good government: Ethical, accountable, and fiscally responsible, ensuring the rule of law, individual freedoms, and minimal taxation.

· (b) Individual liberty: Recognizing the inherent value of every person, upholding their fundamental rights to life, liberty and freedom of expression.

· (c) Social responsibility: Providing a strong safety net for the vulnerable while encouraging self-sufficiency.

· (d) Free-enterprise economy: Championing a competitive economy with private property rights to foster prosperity and entrepreneurial spirit.

· (e) Collaboration: Supporting like-minded organizations and electing representatives at other levels of government.

· (f) Grassroots democracy: The Party belongs to its members. Authority flows from members through their riding associations to the Board of Directors, not the reverse. Central bodies exist to serve and coordinate local associations, not to command them. [NEW]

BYLAWS

Article 1 — Interpretation and Definitions

1.01 This Constitution and Bylaws are governed by the BC Election Act and BC Societies Act. Any provision that conflicts with these Acts is of no force or effect.

1.02 In these Bylaws, unless the context otherwise requires:

· (a) “Board of Directors” shall mean the Party’s Provincial Board of Directors, being the governing body of the Party unless the context suggests otherwise;

· (b) “Member” is a person who has become and remains a Member of the Party under Article 2 and complies with all the requirements of this Constitution and Bylaws;

· (c) “Party” means the “Conservative Party of British Columbia”;

· (d) “Riding Association” (”RA”) means an association in a provincial electoral district recognized and approved by the Board of Directors;

· (e) “Grassroots Protection” means a provision of this Constitution and Bylaws that protects the autonomy, electoral rights, or organizational integrity of Riding Associations and individual members, and which may only be amended by a three-quarters (3/4) majority vote at an AGM. [NEW]

Article 2 — Membership

2.01 Membership is open to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who reside in British Columbia, are 14 years of age or older, support this Party’s Constitution and Bylaws, are not a member of another provincial political party, and who have personally paid the Party’s membership fee in an amount and manner specified by resolution.

2.02 A person becomes a member in good standing twenty-one (21) days after payment of a membership fee in the amount and manner specified by resolution. This twenty-one (21) day period applies equally to all members and may not be waived by the President, the Board, or any officer of the Party for any purpose, including candidacy. Renewing members within 90 days of expiry retain their “good standing” status. [REVISED — waiver eliminated]

2.03 Each Member may participate in any meeting of the Riding Association in which that person resides or serves as a board member.

2.04 Each Member may vote for, and stand for election to, the Board of Directors of any Riding Association in which that person resides.

2.05 Each Member may attend any Annual General Meeting (hereafter referred to as an “AGM”) of the Party upon payment of the prescribed fee.

2.06 Each Member may vote for, and stand for election as, a delegate or alternate delegate at any Delegate Selection Meeting (hereafter referred to as a “DSM”) called by a Riding Association in which that person resides or serves as a board member, for the selection of delegates or alternate delegates to any AGM of the Party. The Board of Directors may, by resolution, permit members to seek to become a delegate or a member of the Board of Directors in a riding in which they do not reside. Members may not be delegates or a member of the Board of Directors for more than one Riding Association or electoral district.

2.07 Only a Member in good standing may vote at an AGM, DSM, or a Candidate Selection Meeting (hereafter referred to as a “CSM”) or vote on other Party business.

2.08 Any Member who joins or publicly supports another provincial political party will immediately forfeit membership. The Board of Directors or Secretary will inform the Member in writing of the forfeiture and cause. [REVISED — removed ‘publicly campaigns against an officially nominated Candidate’ as grounds for forfeiture. Internal dissent and opposition to specific candidates within the party is a democratic right, not grounds for expulsion. Members remain free to advocate for alternative candidates during nomination processes and to express disagreement with party decisions.]

2.09 The Party will maintain a listing of each member’s name, address, contact information, and membership dates.

2.10 Membership lists are confidential and to be used only for Party purposes. They will not be sold or used for any purpose other than required by the Party as authorized by the Board of Directors. Membership lists are not subject to inspection under the Societies Act. Each Riding Association shall have access to the membership list for its own electoral district for the purposes of local organization, communication, and candidate selection. [REVISED — RA access to local membership data added]

2.11 Only Members may:

· (a) be appointed to, or hold an elected or appointed position within the Party; and

· (b) be eligible to seek nomination as a Candidate in a provincial election or by-election or as a Leadership Candidate.

2.12 No Member shall cause the Party to be financially indebted or spend funds belonging to the Party without the approval of the Board of Directors. Any Member having incurred a debt unauthorized by the Party shall be held personally liable for this debt.

2.13 Each Member of the Party, including Candidates for, and holder of Party and/or public office, is hereby deemed to have covenanted that: “I accept and will abide by the Constitution, Principles, Policies, Bylaws and Code of Conduct of the Conservative Party of BC”. Any breach of this covenant is a violation of the Party Constitution and Bylaws.

Article 3 — Establishment of the Board of Directors

3.01 The Board of Directors will act on behalf of the Party in accordance with the directives approved at the AGMs and as set out in these Bylaws. The Board of Directors derives its authority from the membership and is accountable to the membership through the AGM. [REVISED — accountability language added] The term in office of a Director shall commence at the end of the meeting held on the day of his/her election and shall terminate at the end of the meeting held on the day when his/her replacement is elected or appointed.

3.02 AGM voting procedures are as follows:

· (a) Ballots will be available to each voting Member in good standing registered at the AGM;

· (b) For nominations to be accepted, the Board of Directors must receive written notice (or electronic written notice, such as email) from individuals seeking nomination 30 days in advance of an AGM where the Board of Directors is up for election. The Board of Directors may, by resolution, waive the 30-day written notice period and permit nominations to be accepted from the floor;

· (c) Each nominee must consent to their nomination;

· (d) If the nominee is not present, the consent to the nomination must be in writing;

· (e) Each nominee may name a scrutineer to oversee the vote count;

· (f) Voting for each position, except the Directors-at-Large, will be by a simple majority vote;

· (g) The five (5) Directors-at-Large will be on one (1) ballot with the five (5) Candidates achieving the highest number of votes being elected.

3.03 The elected Members of the Board of Directors will be:

· (a) President;

· (b) Vice-President;

· (c) Secretary;

· (d) Treasurer;

· (e) Five (5) Directors-at-Large;

· (f) Subject to the provisions of Article 3 and Article 15, the elected or appointed Regional Directors.

3.04 The other Members of the Board of Directors will be:

· (a) Leader;

· (b) Caucus Representative;

· (c) Either the Chair or Co-Chair of the Standing Committees.

3.05 The following Board of Directors positions will be elected at each AGM following a Provincial General Election where the Party fails to form a provincial government, and at each AGM following the election of a new Leader, otherwise their terms shall be two years:

· (a) President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer, Five (5) Directors-at-Large, up to eleven Regional Directors.

3.06 The election of the Regional Directors shall be as follows:

· (a) The Regional Directors will be chosen by a vote of the members of the Riding Associations in the immediate thirty (30) days prior to the AGM;

· (b) Nominations for Regional Director positions shall be announced and opened sixty (60) days prior to the AGM;

· (c) Members will then have the opportunity to engage with the Regional Director Nomination contestants;

· (d) The vote shall be conducted electronically and shall be by secret ballot;

· (e) If, during the term of a Regional Director, a vacancy should occur, the presidents of the Riding Associations within that region shall, within 30 days, nominate a replacement from among the members in that region, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors by simple majority vote. [REVISED — Leader appointment replaced with regional nomination];

· (f) If, after the AGM, a Regional Director has not been chosen in a Region, the presidents of the Riding Associations within that region shall nominate a Regional Director within 60 days, subject to confirmation by the Board of Directors. If no nomination is received within 60 days, the Board may appoint a Regional Director from among the members of that region. [REVISED — regional nomination first, Board appointment only as last resort];

· (g) The Regional Directors will be voting Members of the Board of Directors.

Article 4 — Structure and Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and Management Committee

4.01 A Management Committee will be established and shall be comprised of the following:

· (a) The Leader or his/her appointee;

· (b) President;

· (c) Vice-President;

· (d) Secretary;

· (e) Treasurer;

· (f) The five (5) Directors-at-Large;

· (g) Two (2) Regional Directors, elected by the Regional Directors from among themselves, serving on a rotating basis. [NEW — ensures regional grassroots voice on Management Committee]

4.02 The Management Committee shall:

· (a) Oversee the day-to-day operations of the Party;

· (b) Have a quorum for a meeting of the Management Committee of not less than six (6), one of whom must be the Leader, the President, or the Vice-President; [REVISED — quorum raised from 5 to 6 to reflect expanded committee]

· (c) Have the power to authorize an Officer, Director, or employee of the Party to act on its behalf, provided that such authorization is recorded in the minutes and reported to the full Board at its next meeting. [REVISED — transparency requirement added]

4.03 The President shall:

· (a) Call and preside over Management Committee meetings and Board of Directors meetings;

· (b) Preside over AGMs;

· (c) Supervise the affairs of the Party and be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Party, including supervision of the Party headquarters, and all other administrative and operational matters;

· (d) Coordinate the conduct of election campaigns with the Election Readiness Committee;

· (e) Be an ex-officio Member of all Committees within the Party;

· (f) Delegate these responsibilities when deemed necessary by themselves or the Board.

4.04 The Vice-President shall:

· (a) Assume and perform the duties of the President in his/her absence or upon the request of the President or Board;

· (b) Assist the President in all matters;

· (c) Preside over the election and meetings of Regional Directors;

· (d) Be the primary Management Committee liaison with Regional Directors;

· (e) Assume the office of the President if the office becomes vacant.

4.05 The Secretary shall:

· (a) Keep records of all Board of Directors meetings, AGMs and all Management Committee meetings;

· (b) Designate an Officer, employee, or contractor of the Party to keep records of decisions and resolutions made on behalf of the Party by the Board of Directors, Party Officials and others;

· (c) Provide by email, by regular mail or fax the minutes and resolutions of all Board meetings, the AGM, and any action required to each Board Member within fourteen (14) days of any such meeting;

· (d) Provide by email, by regular mail or fax the minutes and resolutions of all Board meetings, the AGM/SGM, and any action required to each RA President and RA Secretary within 30 days of any such meeting.

4.06 The Treasurer shall:

· (a) Be responsible for overseeing the prudent financial administration of the Party;

· (b) Ensure that no disbursement is made without authorization of the President, and/or Management Committee, and/or the Board of Directors;

· (c) Present accurate financial statements to the Annual General Meetings of the Party;

· (d) Present budgets as a guide for expenditures for the ensuing year or for specific projects and matters as may be required by the Management Committee and Board of Directors;

· (e) Endeavour to ensure that each Riding Association provides a financial report to the Treasurer.

4.07 The Regional Directors shall:

· (a) Coordinate, organize and in all ways foster, assist and promote the growth and well-being, and represent the concerns, suggestions, and ideas of the RAs in the region they represent;

· (b) Endeavour to hold meetings of all Regional Directors quarterly, with a quorum of at least one-half the Regional Directors. The Vice-President counts as a Regional Director for the purposes of quorum;

· (c) Resolutions in meetings of Regional Directors shall not bind the Board in any manner, however, recommendations will be considered at a subsequent Board of Directors meeting;

· (d) Submit a written report to the Board of Directors at least quarterly summarizing regional concerns, riding association activities, and membership trends. [NEW — ensures grassroots concerns reach the Board in writing]

Article 5 — Additional Duties of the Board of Directors

5.01 The Board of Directors may, by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the Entire Board, fill any vacant elected office as described in Article 3.

5.02 The Board of Directors may deem an elected office described in Article 3 vacant if the Officer/Director misses three (3) consecutive meetings of the Board of Directors without reasonable cause.

5.03 The Board of Directors may appoint the Treasurer or any other Party Member in good standing as the Party’s Financial Agent to act in accordance with the requirements of Elections BC and the statutes relating thereto.

5.04 The Board of Directors shall appoint not less than two (2), but not more than four (4), Principal Officers to represent the Party with the Chief Electoral Officer and Elections BC with power to issue written endorsements of Candidates who have been duly nominated through the candidate selection process described in Article 6, in accordance with Section 60 of the Election Act. Principal Officers may not endorse any candidate who has not been nominated by a properly conducted Candidate Selection Meeting. [REVISED — endorsement tied to legitimate CSM process]

5.05 Other Committee Chairs appointed in accordance with Article 7 and MLAs may attend Board of Directors’ meetings by the invitation of the President as non-voting Members. General Committee Chairs and other Members may attend Board of Directors’ meetings at the request of the President or Board.

5.06 Only the Management Committee may borrow money or incur a contractual obligation on behalf of the Party.

5.07 Notwithstanding Article 5.06, an officer, Director, or employee of the Party that is designated by an ordinary resolution of the Management Committee may incur obligations on behalf of the Party, and may spend Party funds, but only if the dollar amounts and/or aggregate dollar amounts are authorized or pre-authorized by an ordinary resolution of the Management Committee.

5.08 The Treasurer, together with either the President, Vice-President or Secretary, may sign for the Party’s bank account. Under extraordinary circumstances, the Leader and/or President may designate another Board Member to serve as a signing authority.

5.09 The quorum for a Board of Directors meeting shall be 50% of the total number of Board Members.

5.10 The Board of Directors, Standing Committees and Special Committees are authorized to meet by telephone conference or through other electronic communications media so long as quorum is maintained.

5.11 Meetings of the Entire Board of Directors will be held at the call of the President and will be held at least every three (3) months to conduct the business of the Party. Provided, however:

· (a) A majority of voting Board Members may call a Board meeting with fourteen (14) clear days’ notice with an agenda included in the notice;

· (b) Any meeting called with less than fourteen (14) clear days’ notice with an Agenda included in the notice shall require two-thirds (2/3) of the Board Members to approve of the meeting in order to proceed with the meeting.

5.12 A Director participating in a meeting in accordance with Article 5.11 is deemed for all purposes to be present at the meeting.

5.13 The Board of Directors may, by a three-quarters (3/4) majority vote of the Entire Board, discipline, censure, or suspend any one of its Members, other than the Leader, subject to the following protections: [REVISED]

· (a) Before a Member is disciplined, censured, or suspended, the Board must send the Member a written notice of the proposed action, including specific reasons and the evidence relied upon;

· (b) The Member shall have not less than fourteen (14) days to prepare a written response and shall be given the opportunity to appear before the Board to make representations;

· (c) No Member may be disciplined, censured, or suspended for exercising their democratic rights under this Constitution, including voting against Board positions, publicly advocating for policy changes, or supporting alternative candidates during nomination processes; [NEW — democratic rights protection]

· (d) Any Member disciplined, censured, or suspended by the Board shall have the right to appeal to the Dispute Resolution Panel described in Article 17; [NEW — appeal right]

· (e) Expulsion of a Board Member requires an independent investigation by a three (3) person Dispute Resolution Panel (as described in Article 17) before any Board vote, and the Panel’s recommendation shall be binding. [REVISED — expulsion requires independent review]

5.14 The Board of Directors may, from time to time, between Board meetings, make decisions by way of an electronic vote. All individual votes shall be disclosed to all Board Members and all such votes shall be brought forward in minute form for confirmation at the next subsequent Board meeting.

5.15 Those occupying a Board of Directors position must maintain a position of neutrality and may not publicly endorse or oppose any Candidate seeking the leadership of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.

5.16 It is the responsibility of incoming and outgoing Officers and Directors to work together to ensure a smooth, efficient and timely transition of duties and authorities.

5.17 Within fourteen (14) days of leaving office an Officer or Director must turn over all Party accounts, documents, records, property, or material acquired during the course of duties to their succeeding Officer or Board Member, or, in the absence of such a position, the Party President.

Article 6 — Standing Committees

6.01 The Party shall have the following “Standing Committees”, the Chair and Members of which will be established by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Leader. These are:

· (a) The Election Readiness Committee;

· (b) The Finance & Fundraising Committee;

· (c) The Stakeholder Relations Committee.

6.02 The Election Readiness Committee will consist of: [REVISED — democratized composition]

· (a) The Chair or Co-Chairs, nominated by the Leader and confirmed by a majority vote of the Board of Directors; [REVISED — Board confirmation required]

· (b) The President;

· (c) Two (2) Regional Directors, elected by the Regional Directors from among themselves; [NEW — regional representation]

· (d) Other Members as appointed by the Chair or Co-Chairs in consultation with the Leader and the Party Management Committee.

6.03 The Election Readiness Committee:

· (a) Will prepare and implement strategic organizational and election plans;

· (b) Will set the dates, location, notice requirements, voting methods and other procedures for Candidate selection meetings, which may include notice or voting by electronic means, mail-in ballots, or other representative methods;

· (c) Will advise potential Candidates of legal requirements of being a Candidate;

· (d) May call a Candidate Selection Meeting on a Riding Association’s behalf only with the written consent of the RA President or, where the RA President withholds consent, by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the members in good standing in that electoral district, conducted by secret ballot with at least 21 days’ notice. The Election Readiness Committee may not unilaterally call a CSM without local consent. [REVISED — local consent required]

6.04 The Election Readiness Committee may establish a sub-committee as a Candidate Review Committee for the purpose of reviewing applications from nomination contestants who wish to be Candidates for the Party. Such a sub-committee, if established, shall:

· (a) Establish reasonable, objective, and publicly stated criteria for nomination contestants — limited to legal eligibility, financial standing, criminal background checks, and basic compliance with Party Constitution and Bylaws — and make these criteria available to all members; [REVISED — objective criteria required, publicly stated]

· (b) Where an approved Riding Association is established in the constituency, work with the Riding President and, if appointed, the Riding Search Committee, in the review and interview process; [UNCHANGED]

· (c) Not reject any candidate on the basis of political views, policy positions, or any subjective assessment of ‘suitability.’ The Candidate Review Committee’s role is to verify eligibility, not to select preferred candidates. [NEW — limits scope of review to objective criteria]

6.05 If a nomination contestant is rejected by the Candidate Review Committee, the contestant shall be provided with written reasons for the rejection within seven (7) days. The rejected contestant shall have the right to appeal to an independent three (3) person Appeal Panel, appointed by the Board of Directors from among senior, independent members who are not Board members and not members of the Election Readiness Committee. The Appeal Panel’s decision shall be final and binding. [REVISED — full appeal rights for rejected candidates]

6.06 The Election Readiness Committee may delegate any of its other duties and powers under Section 6.03(a) to a sub-committee appointed by the Election Readiness Committee at its sole discretion. Subcommittees include a Media and Publicity Committee, a Candidate Search Committee, a Strategic Planning Committee, a Platform Committee and others.

6.07 The Finance & Fundraising Committee will consist of:

· (a) The Chair or Co-Chairs, nominated by the Leader and confirmed by a majority vote of the Board of Directors; [REVISED — Board confirmation]

· (b) The President;

· (c) The Leader or designate;

· (d) The Treasurer;

· (e) Other Members, as appointed by the Chair or Co-Chairs in consultation with the Leader and the Party Management Committee.

6.08 The Finance & Fundraising Committee:

· (a) Will develop and recommend fundraising strategies and set fundraising goals;

· (b) Will oversee, coordinate, and implement approved fundraising plans.

6.09 The Stakeholder Relations Committee will consist of:

· (a) The Chair or Co-Chairs, nominated by the Leader and confirmed by a majority vote of the Board of Directors; [REVISED — Board confirmation]

· (b) The President;

· (c) Other Members as appointed by the Chair or Co-Chairs in consultation with the Leader and the Party Management Committee.

6.10 The Stakeholder Relations Committee:

· (a) Will develop stakeholder outreach and communications strategies, and make recommendations to the Party Board;

· (b) Will endeavour to ensure that the Party consistently engages with communities, organizations, associations, and other entities across British Columbia.

6.11 The membership, rules, and procedures of each Standing Committee may be re-constituted after each AGM, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, provided that the regional representation requirements of Article 6.02(c) are maintained. [REVISED — regional representation protected]

Article 7 — General Committees

7.01 The Board of Directors shall appoint additional committees when requested by the Management Committee and/or when it deems they are required. Such additional committees shall include:

· (a) A Policy and Research Committee. The purpose of this Committee is the overseeing of the development of the Party Policies.

· (b) A Constitution and Bylaw Review Committee. The purpose of this Committee is to review the existing Party Constitution and Bylaws to recommend improvements for the effective administration of the Party. It shall include a Chair and may include other Members, at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This Committee is detailed and specified further in Article 10. The Constitution and Bylaw Review Committee shall include at least two (2) members nominated by Riding Associations. [REVISED — RA representation required]

· (c) A Membership Committee. The purpose of this Committee is to administer the membership list, notify expiring Members, seek membership renewals, and in doing so liaise with RA Officers and Directors as well as Regional Directors in carrying out of their duties.

· (d) A Grassroots Accountability Committee. [NEW] This Committee shall consist of five (5) members elected by the Regional Directors from among the Riding Association presidents and board members across all regions. The Committee shall: (i) receive and review complaints from members and RAs regarding Board decisions that affect grassroots rights; (ii) publish a semi-annual report to all members on the state of grassroots democracy within the Party; (iii) have the right to place resolutions directly on the AGM agenda without Board approval. This Committee is a Grassroots Protection under Article 1.02(e).

· (e) Any other committee suggested by the Management Committee and deemed necessary by the Board of Directors to implement the goals and activities of the Party.

Article 8 — Annual General Meetings (AGM)

8.01 The Board of Directors will call an AGM between six (6) and fifteen (15) months but not less than six (6) months after the previous AGM. There shall be ninety (90) days’ notice of an AGM in writing and sent by electronic means or by post to the membership. The Board of Directors, in addition to this written notice, shall send at least one (1) email reminder to Members who have provided the Party with email addresses not less than twenty-one (21) days prior to the date of the AGM and shall post a notice on the Party internet website as soon as possible after the posting of the formal written notice.

8.02 The purpose of the AGM is to elect a Board of Directors, to present and approve the Financial Report, to hear and approve of reports from the outgoing Board of Directors and Committees and to undertake such other business as is necessary.

8.03 The following members are entitled to vote as delegates to an AGM:

· (a) An equal number not exceeding 10 that are elected from each electoral district or riding association — these elections must give members a minimum of 14 days’ notice and must allow any Party member in good standing in the electoral district or riding association to run for a delegate position from the riding. And as an additional delegate the president of the electoral district (riding) association as of a date set by the Party Board of Directors;

· (b) The legislative Caucus of the party;

· (c) Elected members of the party Board of Directors;

· (d) Presidents of Riding Associations that have been ratified by the Party Board of Directors.

8.04 Any Member who is not a voting delegate as described in Article 8.03, but who pays the prescribed fee may attend, but may not vote at the AGM.

· (a) Any member who renews their membership within ninety (90) days after it has expired will be automatically considered a member in good standing and shall be eligible to vote for the election of a Leader.

8.05 The quorum for an AGM will be one hundred (100) Voting Delegates in attendance, representing not less than one-third (1/3) of all recognized Riding Associations. [REVISED — quorum raised from 50 and riding representation requirement added]

8.06 In the event of a Party Leadership Election or a Provincial General Election having been held within a calendar year, the Board of Directors may, subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies, delay the AGM to a maximum of one hundred and fifty (150) days.

8.07 The annual year-end for filing Annual Financial Reports shall be in accordance with Elections BC regulations.

8.08 A simple majority will decide all resolutions voted on at the AGM unless otherwise provided for in the Party Constitution and Bylaws.

8.09 Resolutions from the floor at the AGM shall be accepted for debate and vote upon a motion by any delegate, seconded by delegates from at least two (2) different Riding Associations, and supported by at least twenty percent (20%) of the voting delegates present by a show of hands. The Chair may organize the order in which floor resolutions are heard but may not refuse to hear a resolution that meets these requirements. [REVISED — President’s sole discretion replaced with democratic threshold]

8.10 The Grassroots Accountability Committee (Article 7.01(d)) may place resolutions directly on the AGM agenda without requiring Board approval, provided the resolutions are submitted to the Secretary at least thirty (30) days before the AGM. [NEW]

Article 9 — Not Used

Article 10 — Constitutional Amendments and Policy Resolutions

10.01 Further to the provision of Article 7, a Constitution and Bylaw Review Committee and a Policy and Research Committee will be established by the Board of Directors to accept and consider amendments from RAs and Party Members and to recommend possible changes and clarifications after such considerations provided:

· (a) All proposed amendments to the Constitution, Bylaws and Policies must be received by the Constitution and Bylaw Review Committee and the Policy and Research Committee not less than sixty (60) days prior to an AGM or SGM;

· (b) The Committees will compile, organize and consider the proposed amendments and forward them with recommendations to the Board of Directors not less than thirty (30) days prior to the AGM or SGM;

· (c) Any such proposed amendments to the Constitution and Bylaws must be included, in written form, with the formal notice of the AGM or SGM;

· (d) The Committees shall forward all properly submitted amendments to the AGM for consideration, including those they do not recommend. The Committees may attach their recommendations for or against, but may not suppress, alter, or refuse to present any properly submitted amendment. [NEW — prevents committee gatekeeping]

10.02 Proposed amendments to the Constitution and Bylaws and Policies will be posted on the Party website no later than fifteen (15) days prior to an AGM or SGM.

10.03 The Constitution and Bylaw Review Committee Chair shall present the proposed changes to the Constitution and Bylaws to the attendees at the AGM or SGM to be voted on as a special resolution requiring a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote of the Members present for adoption. Amendments to provisions identified as “Grassroots Protections” under Article 1.02(e) shall require a three-quarters (3/4) majority vote for adoption. [REVISED — higher threshold for grassroots protection provisions]

10.04 The Policy and Research Committee Chair shall present the proposed changes to the attendees at an AGM to be voted on as an ordinary resolution requiring a simple majority vote — fifty percent plus one (50% + 1) of the Members present for adoption.

Article 11 — The Leader

11.01 The Leader shall:

· (a) Be the chief political spokesperson of the Party and shall interpret to the public the policies of the Party.

11.02 The Leader can only be removed from office by resignation, death, incapacitation, or the leadership review vote resulting in less than fifty percent (50%) support of the Party Members in good standing who vote in a universal secret paper ballot.

11.03 Upon the death, resignation, incapacitation, or the elected Leader’s removal by a leadership review vote, the Board of Directors shall call a special Leadership Election to be held within nine (9) months and shall provide a minimum of one-hundred-and-eighty (180) days’ notice to all the membership advising of the provisions of the Leadership Election. The Board of Directors may not extend or shorten this notice period. [REVISED — fixed timeline, no discretionary changes]

11.04 There will be a Leadership Review Vote at the first AGM after a Provincial General Election unless:

· (a) The Conservative Party of British Columbia forms the government; or

· (b) There has been a Leadership Election within the twelve months prior to the AGM being held. In such a case the Leadership Review Vote will take place at the following AGM.

11.05 This Leadership Review Vote will be undertaken as follows:

· (a) All members in good standing are entitled to vote in a Leadership Review. Voting will be held via in-person Leadership Review meetings for each Riding Association/Electoral District or held regionally.

· (b) Every Member in good standing is entitled to vote only in the Leadership Review meeting vote of the Riding Association/Electoral District in which they reside.

· (c) All members in good standing will receive no less than 30 days’ notice of a Riding Association Leadership Review meeting (or, where no Riding Association exists, a Leadership Review meeting of all members in the electoral district, with the same notice period requirement);

· (d) The members will be asked, via secret paper ballot, the question, “Are you in favour of the current leader’s leadership? Yes or No?”; At the party’s discretion, this ballot may be supplemented with additional information on what the Leadership Review entails.

· (e) The completed ballots in security envelopes will be delivered to the attention of an impartial third party as appointed by the Board of Directors and must be received before the AGM.

· (f) The Board of Directors and the impartial third party must have secure arrangements in place to guarantee an independent and fair vote at each Riding Association Leadership Review meeting or Electoral District Leadership Review meeting;

· (g) If the results of the Leadership Review Vote show that fifty percent (50%) or less of the membership approves the current leadership of the party leader, the Board of Directors will arrange a Leadership Election as described in Article 12.

11.06 One or more “Deputy Leader(s)” may be appointed by the Leader. A Deputy Leader may be dismissed by the Leader at any time. Any Deputy Leader in place at the time a Leader steps down shall also step down.

Article 12 — Election of a Leader

12.01 Upon the calling of a Leadership Election, the Leader shall step down.

12.02 The Board of Directors may appoint an Interim Leader to act until the election of the new Leader is completed. An Interim Leader may not be a Leadership Candidate.

12.03 A Candidate for Leader must be a Member in good standing who is eligible to vote in accordance with the British Columbia Election Act. Any Board Member who decides to participate as a Leadership Candidate must immediately resign their Board position.

12.04 Leadership Candidate Eligibility: [REVISED — veto power eliminated, objective criteria only]

· (a) A Leadership Candidate must meet the following objective eligibility requirements: (i) be a Member in good standing for at least one (1) year prior to the announcement of the Leadership Election; (ii) be legally eligible to vote and hold office in British Columbia; (iii) not be an undischarged bankrupt; (iv) not have an unresolved criminal charge for an indictable offence; (v) comply with all nomination requirements set out in this Article.

· (b) The Board of Directors shall verify each Leadership Candidate’s eligibility against the criteria in (a) above. Verification of eligibility is an administrative process, not a subjective assessment. The Board shall not evaluate candidates on the basis of political views, policy positions, electability, or any other subjective criterion.

· (c) If a candidate is found ineligible, the Board shall provide written reasons citing the specific eligibility criterion not met. The candidate may appeal to an independent three (3) person Appeal Panel (constituted as in Article 17.05) within fourteen (14) days. The Appeal Panel’s decision shall be final and binding.

· (d) The Board of Directors may prescribe administrative regulations governing Leadership Elections, including deposit amounts, campaign spending limits, and voting logistics, provided these regulations are adopted at least ninety (90) days before the Leadership Election and apply equally to all candidates. [REVISED — regulations must be pre-established and equal]

12.05 [REMOVED — replaced by 12.04(d)]

12.06 Candidates for Leader must be nominated by at least two-hundred-and-fifty (250) Party Members in good standing, including signatures from members in at least five different regions listed in Appendix B. Nomination papers:

· (a) Will be prescribed by the Board of Directors;

· (b) Will include the nominating Member’s name, address and signature (electronic signatures are permitted);

· (c) Will be submitted to the Secretary sixty (60) days in advance of the Leadership Election date together with the nomination fee;

· (d) May not be signed by Members of the Board of Directors for any Candidate and any such signatures will be rejected as invalid.

12.07 Once nominations have closed, if there is a contest between two (2) or more Candidates for Leader, the Board of Directors must appoint an impartial third party who will be appointed as Returning Officer for the election process. The Board of Directors must then assist the Returning Officer in all ways to guarantee an independent and fair election and a totally free, fair and independent vote count.

12.08 Voting procedures for election of a Leader:

· (a) In the event there is only one (1) Candidate for Leader, election shall be by Acclamation.

· (b) In the event there is more than one (1) Candidate, voting will be by universal ballot, with ballots sent at least twenty-one (21) days prior to the Leadership Convention to Members that are active exactly forty-two (42) days prior to the Convention date. Ballots must be received by the Party prior to a time prescribed by the Returning Officer in order to be counted.

· (c) The Returning Officer shall prescribe whether ballots are distributed electronically, or by paper, or with a hybrid ballot system. Where electronic voting is used, the system must be independently auditable, accessible to members who lack digital access (with paper ballot alternatives available upon request), and its integrity must be verified by the impartial third party. [REVISED — accessibility and audit requirements added]

· (d) Voting will be as follows:

· (i) Each Member in good standing will have one (1) vote;

· (ii) Each Member in good standing will be sent a secret ballot;

· (iii) Each electoral district will be allotted one hundred (100) points except that electoral districts with less than one hundred (100) votes shall be allocated the number of points that is equal to the number of its ballots received;

· (iv) The ballots will be securely returned by electoral district;

· (v) The Returning Officer shall facilitate scrutineers appointed by each Candidate for the counting of ballots;

· (vi) The Leadership Candidates will be assigned a point total based on their percentage of the vote in each electoral district;

· (vii) To win the leadership, a Candidate must obtain a majority of points from across the province;

· (viii) Voting will be by preferential vote;

· (ix) At each count round, both the weighted results and the results by electoral district shall be made public.

12.09 During the time of a Leadership Election, Members of the Board of Directors must remain neutral. Any Member who compromises that neutrality by openly or publicly endorsing or supporting a Leadership Candidate must take leave from the Board of Directors until the conclusion of the Leadership Election. Once the new Leader is selected, all remaining Members must agree to fully support the new Leader or resign from the Board of Directors.

Article 13 — Riding Associations (RA) [SUBSTANTIALLY REVISED — GRASSROOTS PROTECTION]

💡 NOTE: This Article has been substantially revised to protect riding association autonomy. The provisions of this Article are designated as Grassroots Protections under Article 1.02(e) and may only be amended by a three-quarters (3/4) majority vote at an AGM.

13.01 Subject to special area or regional arrangements, there shall be one (1) Riding Association established for each provincial electoral district.

13.02 The Board of Directors may recognize a Riding Association that:

· (a) Allows the participation of all Party Members resident in that constituency;

· (b) Actively supports the Party’s Constitution and Bylaws;

· (c) Holds at least one (1) AGM of Members, called by the RA Board of Directors or, in the absence of an RA Board, by the Provincial Board of Directors, in each calendar year for the election of Directors and/or Officers and other business and gives at least thirty (30) days’ notice of such meeting to all current Members in that RA;

· (d) Has adopted a Constitution and Bylaws consistent with the model Constitution and Bylaws for Riding Associations as established by the Provincial Board of Directors, provided that the model Constitution shall be adopted by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the Board of Directors after consultation with RA presidents, and shall be published and available to all members. [REVISED — consultation and transparency requirements added]

· (e) Has at least six (6) resident Members in good standing.

13.03 Only a Riding Association that has been approved by a vote of the Board of Directors will be a recognized Registered Constituency Association of the Party.

13.04 Rights of Riding Associations: [NEW — explicit rights enumeration]

· (a) Each recognized Riding Association has the right to: (i) elect its own officers and board of directors from among the members in its electoral district; (ii) organize its own meetings, events, and local fundraising activities; (iii) conduct its own Candidate Selection Meetings in accordance with Party rules; (iv) access the membership list for its electoral district; (v) submit resolutions for the AGM; (vi) retain locally-raised funds in its own account, subject to reporting requirements.

· (b) These rights may not be suspended, limited, or revoked by the Board of Directors except through the procedures established in Article 13.09.

13.05 The Board of Directors may take the following actions: [REVISED — significant restrictions added]

· (a) Assign an existing Riding Association to a new electoral district following a redistribution of electoral boundaries by Elections BC;

· (b) Establish a new Riding Association for an electoral district that does not already have a recognized Riding Association, in consultation with any members residing in that district;

· (c) Dissolve an existing Riding Association only under the following conditions: [REVISED — dissolution protections]

· (i) The RA has fewer than six (6) members in good standing for a continuous period of twelve (12) months; OR

· (ii) The RA has failed to hold an AGM for two (2) consecutive calendar years despite reasonable support and notice from the Provincial Party; OR

· (iii) The RA has committed a material violation of the Election Act or Societies Act as determined by Elections BC or a court of competent jurisdiction; OR

· (iv) A two-thirds (2/3) majority of the members in good standing in that electoral district vote in a secret ballot, with at least 21 days’ notice, in favour of dissolution;

· (d) In the case of dissolution under (c)(i), (ii), or (iii), the Board of Directors must first: provide the RA with sixty (60) days written notice of the grounds for proposed dissolution; give the RA a reasonable opportunity to cure the deficiency; and obtain a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the Entire Board of Directors. In the case of dissolution under (c)(iv), the vote of the members is sufficient. [REVISED — due process protections]

· (e) Upon dissolution of a Riding Association, its locally-raised funds shall be held in trust by the Provincial Party for a period of twelve (12) months, during which time a newly-constituted Riding Association in the same electoral district may claim those funds. After twelve (12) months, unclaimed funds revert to the Provincial Party. [REVISED — funds held in trust, not immediately seized]

13.06 The Party is not responsible for any debt incurred by a Riding Association unless the debt is approved by the Board of Directors and a written notice of such approval has been delivered by Party headquarters to the Riding Association before the debt is incurred.

13.07 A Riding Association may not register as a “Constituency Association” or for any other status under the Election Act, unless authorized to do so by the Party Board of Directors. The Board of Directors may withdraw such authorization only if the RA is in material violation of the Election Act or this Constitution, and only by a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote after providing the RA with thirty (30) days’ written notice and an opportunity to be heard. [REVISED — withdrawal requires cause, notice, and hearing]

13.08 A Riding Association may not issue receipts for income tax purposes unless authorized to do so by the Board of Directors.

13.09 If a Riding Association does not meet its obligations under paragraph 13.02 of this Article, the Board of Directors shall follow this intervention procedure before taking any action: [REVISED — structured intervention with escalation]

· (a) Written Notice: The Board shall send a written notice to the RA President (or, if no President, to all members in the electoral district) identifying the specific obligation(s) not being met and requesting correction within ninety (90) days;

· (b) Assistance: The Regional Director and Board shall offer reasonable assistance to the RA to help it meet its obligations during the 90-day cure period;

· (c) If the RA fails to correct the deficiency within 90 days, the Board may, by a two-thirds (2/3) vote of the Entire Board: call and run an Annual General Meeting or Special General Meeting of the Riding Association with at least 30 days’ notice to all members in the electoral district;

· (d) If the members at such a meeting are unable or unwilling to fill the necessary positions, the Board may appoint interim officers for a period not exceeding six (6) months, during which time a new election of RA officers must be held;

· (e) The Board may not permanently remove elected RA officers and replace them with Board appointees. Any Board-appointed interim officers serve only until the next RA election, which must be held within six (6) months. [NEW — prevents permanent takeover of riding associations]

· (f) Any RA whose officers are removed or replaced under this Article shall have the right to appeal to the Dispute Resolution Panel described in Article 17. [NEW — appeal right]

Article 14 — Not Used

Article 15 — Regions

15.01 The electoral districts in British Columbia shall be divided into not less than seven (7) and not more than eleven (11) Regions.

· (a) Effective upon the 43rd British Columbia General Election, there shall be eleven (11) regions. The quantity and composition of regions will be as presented in Appendix B.

15.02 Each of the regions shall have the electoral districts in Appendix B assigned to them.

15.03 Any change of Appendix B and/or of the number of Regions, and/or the constituent electoral districts shall only be undertaken by a directors’ special resolution of the Board of Directors after detailed discussions and consultation with the affected Riding Association presidents. [REVISED — consultation required]

Article 16 — Not Used

Article 17 — Appeal

17.01 A complaint may be lodged with the Party President by any three (3) Members or constituted bodies of the Party alleging a violation of the Constitution or Bylaws or a statement or action that may or has resulted in severe and evident injustice or harm to a Member or a constituted body of the Party or to the Party itself.

17.02 Satisfaction must first have been sought under existing Party procedures and rules of the appropriate organizations before the appeal is directed to the President.

17.03 Such a complaint must be in writing, must set out the details of the action or statement which gave rise to the complaint, the remedy sought, and such evidence as may be pertinent.

17.04 The President, or persons appointed by the President, shall endeavour to achieve an amicable settlement. If this is not successful, the President, with the advice of the Management Committee, shall refer the dispute to the Board of Directors for dispensation.

17.05 The Board of Directors shall consider the matter promptly and communicate their decision to the persons, entities or organizations concerned. Upon receiving a dispute, the Board of Directors shall, by a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote, appoint a three (3) person Dispute Resolution Panel. The members of this panel shall be senior, independent, and impartial party Members who are not members of the Board of Directors, are not members of the Management Committee, and have no direct interest in the matter under dispute. [REVISED — expanded independence requirements]

17.06 The Dispute Resolution Panel shall conduct a thorough investigation, including, but not limited to, interviewing the President and all parties involved in the dispute. The President and any parties involved must submit all relevant evidence and documentation to the Panel for review.

17.07 The Dispute Resolution Panel shall report their findings and recommendations to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors shall consider the matter promptly and communicate their decision to the persons, entities or organizations concerned. Any decision by a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote of the entire Board shall be binding and final.

17.08 The following matters are explicitly subject to the appeal process under this Article: (a) rejection of a nomination contestant by the Candidate Review Committee (Article 6.05); (b) discipline, censure, suspension, or expulsion of a Board Member (Article 5.13); (c) removal of Riding Association officers (Article 13.09); (d) proposed dissolution of a Riding Association (Article 13.05); (e) determination of leadership candidate ineligibility (Article 12.04). [NEW — explicit enumeration of appealable matters]

Article 18 — Not Used

Article 19 — Notice

19.01 The Board of Directors will give notice, in writing, of an AGM or of a meeting for the Election of a Leader to all Members at least forty-five (45) days in advance. Follow up reminders may be provided by email, fax, telephone or any other electronic means.

19.02 Notice of meetings of the Management Committee shall be given, with an agenda attached, not less than forty-eight hours prior to the date of the meeting. Provided, however, that a vote of two-thirds (2/3) of all Members of the Management Committee may agree to shorter notice and declare a meeting of the Management Committee to be valid and binding. Notices may be given either in writing or by email.

19.03 Notices of face to face meetings of the Board of Directors shall be given, with an Agenda attached, not less than twenty-one (21) days prior to the date of the meeting. Notices of electronic or telephone meetings of the Board of Directors shall be given, with an agenda attached, not less than ten (10) days prior to the date of the meeting.

· (a) Provided, however, that in both instances, a vote of two-thirds (2/3) of all Members of the Board of Directors may agree to shorter notice and declare a meeting of the Board of Directors to be valid and binding. Notices may be given either in writing or electronically;

· (b) Provided further, however, that the initial meeting of a newly elected Board of Directors may be convened immediately after the Party elections at an AGM and will be valid and without the need for the twenty-one (21) day notice period. The matters discussed at this meeting should be introductory and procedural in nature only and the minutes of this said meeting must be agreed to and passed by a two-thirds vote of the Board of Directors at its next meeting.

Article 20 — Rules and Regulations

20.01 The Board of Directors may, from time to time, adopt rules and regulations to expedite the business of the Party, provided that: [REVISED]

· (a) No rule or regulation may contradict, override, or diminish any provision of this Constitution and Bylaws, particularly provisions designated as Grassroots Protections;

· (b) All rules and regulations adopted by the Board between AGMs shall be ratified by the delegates at the next AGM by simple majority vote. Any rule or regulation not ratified shall cease to have effect; [NEW — AGM ratification required]

· (c) All rules and regulations shall be published on the Party website within fourteen (14) days of adoption and shall be communicated to all Riding Association presidents. [NEW — transparency requirement]

APPENDIX A: CODE OF CONDUCT [REVISED]

THIS “CODE OF CONDUCT” IS APPENDIX “A” TO, AND IN ALL WAYS PART OF, THE CONSTITUTION AND BYLAWS OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA.

Article 1 — Introduction

1.01 This “Code of Conduct” (hereafter referred to as “the Code”) is “Appendix ‘A’” to the Constitution and Bylaws of the Conservative Party of British Columbia (hereinafter referred to as “The Party”) and shall, in all ways material, be deemed to be an integral part of the said Constitution and Bylaws.

1.02 Purpose and aims of the Code: The goals and aims of this Code are to promote unity in the Party by requiring respectful conduct and ethical principles when dealing with internal Party business and/or activities and in relationships with all citizens of British Columbia, while preserving each member’s right to free expression, legitimate criticism, and democratic participation. [REVISED — free expression affirmed]

1.03 Application: This Code is intended to govern, where specified, not only the conduct of the Directors, Officers and Members of the Party but any employees, committee chairs or any other supporters who may be undertaking or assisting in the affairs of the Party.

1.04 Complement to Constitution and Bylaws: The provisions of this Code are intended to complement and enhance, in a consistent manner, the requirements that arise at law and in the Constitution and Bylaws of the Party.

Article 2 — Ethical Principles

2.01 The Party and its Members subscribe to the following general ethical principles and agree to abide by them in their individual and collective actions with one another and the citizens in general when acting on behalf of the Party or otherwise when acting in any manner associated with the Party, namely:

· (a) Act at all times honestly, in good faith and in a manner which will enhance the image of and be in the best interests of the Party. Further, while acknowledging that political actions require open and free speech and honest informed debate to achieve results, to: (i) always be truthful, treat others fairly and with respect; (ii) never knowingly misrepresent the stated purposes, principles, values or policies of the Party; (iii) whenever necessary, recognize and respond to the authorized structures and operational procedures of the Party.

· (b) When in any way representing the Party, work for the general benefit of the Party and not for personal gain or enhancement. All members, employed staff, supporters or associates must: (i) adhere to the principles, policies and general agreements of the Party when representing the Party; (ii) use the resources of the Party for the maximum benefit of the Party.

· (c) All Members must avoid and declare conflicts of interest as detailed in the original Code provisions.

· (d) All Members must work toward mutually beneficial partnerships and work collaboratively with one another with the object of building the Party and providing effective governance.

· (e) All Members involved in decisions materially affecting the operations of the Party shall keep specified confidential information (that has been declared confidential in advance in a properly constituted meeting) confidential.

· (f) All Members holding office must communicate responsibly, collaboratively, openly and without delay.

Article 3 — Overall Behaviour, Good Conduct and Responsibilities of Members [SUBSTANTIALLY REVISED]

3.01 It is acknowledged that the Party is a democratic political entity and that healthy democratic organizations require open debate, constructive criticism, and the ability of members to hold their leaders accountable. Every Member should do all possible to protect and enhance the reputation of the Party while exercising their democratic rights. [REVISED — democratic rights affirmed]

3.02 Members SHALL NOT: [REVISED — narrowed from broad speech restrictions to specific harmful conduct]

· (a) Make personal attacks, threats, or defamatory statements (as defined in law) against other members, officers, or the Party;

· (b) Disclose information that has been specifically and formally designated as confidential in a properly constituted meeting;

· (c) Knowingly publish false statements of fact about the Party, its members, or its officers;

· (d) Use Party resources, membership lists, or confidential information for personal commercial gain or for the benefit of another political party.

3.03 Members ARE PERMITTED TO: [NEW — explicit protection of democratic speech]

· (a) Publicly express disagreement with Party policies, decisions, or leadership, provided they do not make false statements of fact or personal attacks;

· (b) Advocate for alternative candidates during nomination processes;

· (c) Organize within the Party to seek changes to the Constitution, Bylaws, policies, or leadership;

· (d) Communicate with media about matters of public interest, provided they do not disclose formally designated confidential information;

· (e) Petition the Board of Directors, the Grassroots Accountability Committee, or the AGM on any matter.

3.04 No member may be disciplined, censured, suspended, or expelled under this Code for exercising the rights described in Article 3.03. [NEW — enforcement protection]

Article 4 — Summary and Intent

4.01 The foregoing Articles of this Code of Conduct should, in all ways, be understood and interpreted as intending to advance the unity, good governance and effective administration of the Party while protecting the democratic rights and freedoms of expression of its members. [REVISED — democratic rights protection added]

APPENDIX B: REGIONS AND ELECTORAL DISTRICTS

Appendix B forms part of Article 15. [UNCHANGED from March 2025 version]

Burnaby-New West-Tri Cities (Lower Mainland)

Burnaby Centre; Burnaby East; Burnaby North; Burnaby South-Metrotown; Burnaby-New Westminster; Coquitlam-Burke Mountain; Coquitlam-Maillardville; New Westminster-Coquitlam; Port Coquitlam; Port Moody-Burquitlam

Central Interior-Columbia (Interior)

Columbia River-Revelstoke; Kamloops Centre; Kamloops-North Thompson; Fraser-Nicola; Salmon Arm-Shuswap; Vernon-Lumby

Fraser Valley (Lower Mainland)

Abbotsford South; Abbotsford West; Abbotsford-Mission; Chilliwack North; Chilliwack-Cultus Lake; Langley-Abbotsford; Langley-Walnut Grove; Langley-Willowbrook; Maple Ridge East; Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Northwest (Interior)

Bulkley Valley-Stikine; Nechako Lakes; North Coast-Haida Gwaii; Skeena

Okanagan-Kootenays (Interior)

Kootenay Central; Kootenay-Monashee; Kootenay-Rockies; Boundary-Similkameen; Kelowna Centre; Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream; Kelowna-Mission; Penticton-Summerland; West Kelowna-Peachland

Prince George-Peace River (Interior)

Cariboo-Chilcotin; Prince George-North Cariboo; Prince George-Valemount; Peace River North; Peace River South; Prince George-Mackenzie

South Vancouver-Richmond (Lower Mainland)

Richmond Centre; Richmond-Bridgeport; Richmond-Queensborough; Richmond-Steveston; Vancouver-Fraserview; Vancouver-Kensington; Vancouver-Langara; Vancouver-Little Mountain; Vancouver-Point Grey; Vancouver-Quilchena

Surrey-Delta (Lower Mainland)

Delta North; Delta South; Surrey City Centre; Surrey North; Surrey South; Surrey-Cloverdale; Surrey-Fleetwood; Surrey-Guildford; Surrey-Newton; Surrey-Panorama; Surrey-Serpentine River; Surrey-White Rock

Vancouver Island Central and North

Courtenay-Comox; Cowichan Valley; Ladysmith-Oceanside; Mid Island-Pacific Rim; Nanaimo-Gabriola Island; Nanaimo-Lantzville; North Island; Powell River-Sunshine Coast

Vancouver Island South

Esquimalt-Colwood; Juan de Fuca-Malahat; Langford-Highlands; Oak Bay-Gordon Head; Saanich North and the Islands; Saanich South; Victoria-Beacon Hill; Victoria-Swan Lake

Vancouver-North Shore (Lower Mainland)

North Vancouver-Lonsdale; North Vancouver-Seymour; Vancouver-Hastings; Vancouver-Renfrew; Vancouver-South Granville; Vancouver-Strathcona; Vancouver-West End; Vancouver-Yaletown; West Vancouver-Capilano; West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

SUMMARY OF ALL CHANGES

The following is a complete summary of every change made from the March 2025 constitution to this grassroots revision. Each change is tagged [REVISED] or [NEW] in the body of the document.

Constitution Art. 2.01(d): NEW — Added purpose: protect democratic rights of members and RAs

Constitution Art. 3.01(f): NEW — Added principle: grassroots democracy; authority flows from members upward

Bylaw Art. 1.02(e): NEW — Defined ‘Grassroots Protection’ provisions requiring 3/4 AGM vote to amend

Bylaw Art. 2.02: REVISED — Eliminated President’s power to waive 21-day membership waiting period

Bylaw Art. 2.08: REVISED — Removed ‘campaigns against nominee’ as grounds for forfeiture; only joining another party triggers forfeiture

Bylaw Art. 2.10: REVISED — RAs get access to local membership data

Bylaw Art. 3.01: REVISED — Added Board accountability language

Bylaw Art. 3.06(e): REVISED — Regional Directors fill vacancies by regional RA president nomination, not Leader appointment

Bylaw Art. 3.06(f): REVISED — Regional nomination first, Board appointment only as last resort after 60 days

Bylaw Art. 4.01(g): NEW — Two Regional Directors added to Management Committee

Bylaw Art. 4.02(b): REVISED — Management Committee quorum raised from 5 to 6

Bylaw Art. 4.02(c): REVISED — Delegation must be recorded and reported to Board

Bylaw Art. 4.07(d): NEW — Regional Directors must submit quarterly written reports

Bylaw Art. 5.04: REVISED — Principal Officers may only endorse candidates from legitimate CSM process

Bylaw Art. 5.13: REVISED — Democratic rights protections added; appeal right added; expulsion requires independent panel review

Bylaw Art. 6.02: REVISED — Election Readiness Committee chair requires Board confirmation; regional representation added

Bylaw Art. 6.03(d): REVISED — CSM on RA’s behalf requires RA president consent or 2/3 member vote

Bylaw Art. 6.04(a): REVISED — Candidate review limited to objective, publicly stated criteria

Bylaw Art. 6.04(c): NEW — Candidate Review Committee cannot reject based on political views

Bylaw Art. 6.05: REVISED — Full appeal rights for rejected candidates to independent panel

Bylaw Art. 6.07(a): REVISED — Finance Committee chair requires Board confirmation

Bylaw Art. 6.09(a): REVISED — Stakeholder Committee chair requires Board confirmation

Bylaw Art. 6.11: REVISED — Regional representation requirements protected during reconstitution

Bylaw Art. 7.01(b): REVISED — Constitution Review Committee must include RA-nominated members

Bylaw Art. 7.01(d): NEW — Grassroots Accountability Committee created with direct AGM resolution power

Bylaw Art. 8.05: REVISED — AGM quorum raised to 100 delegates + 1/3 riding representation

Bylaw Art. 8.09: REVISED — Floor resolutions accepted with 20% delegate support, not President’s sole discretion

Bylaw Art. 8.10: NEW — Grassroots Accountability Committee can place AGM resolutions without Board approval

Bylaw Art. 10.01(d): NEW — Committees must forward all submitted amendments; cannot suppress them

Bylaw Art. 10.03: REVISED — Grassroots Protection provisions require 3/4 majority to amend

Bylaw Art. 11.03: REVISED — Fixed 9-month timeline, 180-day notice, no discretionary changes

Bylaw Art. 12.04: REVISED — Board veto eliminated; objective eligibility criteria only; appeal right added

Bylaw Art. 12.08(c): REVISED — Electronic voting requires audit trail and accessibility accommodations

Bylaw Art. 13.04: NEW — Explicit enumeration of Riding Association rights

Bylaw Art. 13.05: REVISED — RA dissolution only under four specific conditions; due process required; funds held in trust

Bylaw Art. 13.07: REVISED — Deregistration only for cause, with notice and hearing

Bylaw Art. 13.09: REVISED — Structured 90-day intervention process; no permanent Board-appointed officers; appeal right

Bylaw Art. 15.03: REVISED — Regional changes require consultation with RA presidents

Bylaw Art. 17.05: REVISED — Expanded independence requirements for Dispute Resolution Panel

Bylaw Art. 17.08: NEW — Explicit list of matters subject to appeal

Bylaw Art. 20.01: REVISED — Board rules require AGM ratification and public posting

Code of Conduct 1.02: REVISED — Free expression rights affirmed

Code of Conduct 3.01: REVISED — Broad speech restrictions replaced with democratic rights affirmation

Code of Conduct 3.02: REVISED — Prohibited conduct narrowed to personal attacks, defamation, breach of confidentiality, misuse of resources

Code of Conduct 3.03: NEW — Explicit protections for dissent, advocacy, organizing, media communication, and petitioning

Code of Conduct 3.04: NEW — Enforcement protection: cannot be disciplined for exercising democratic rights

Code of Conduct 4.01: REVISED — Democratic rights protection added to interpretive clause