Over the past few years, Substack has become my primary home for long-form analysis, documentation, and public record. With roughly 35,000 readers, it has proven to be a stable place for ideas and evidence that do not always fit neatly into mainstream channels.

That matters more than it might seem.

One lesson the last few years have made unavoidably clear is that relying on a single platform for civic or political speech is a structural weakness. Platforms change policies. Algorithms shift. Enforcement becomes inconsistent or retroactive. Entire archives can disappear overnight, often without meaningful explanation or recourse.

I learned that lesson directly between 2021 and 2023, when multiple video channels were removed for discussing issues that were later acknowledged as legitimate. While those channels were eventually reinstated, the experience clarified something important for me: permanence matters, and redundancy matters even more.

Substack remains the written record. That will not change.

However, written analysis is not always the best tool for real-time context, local discussion, or responding to developments as they unfold. For that reason, I have decided to add a limited livestream component under the name Citizens Congress. My platform of choice is Rumble.

This is not a shift away from writing, and it is not a new “show” in the conventional sense. It is a parallel channel — a place for occasional, structured conversations about British Columbia public affairs, policy decisions, and issues that directly affect citizens at the local level.

Think of it as spoken context rather than performance.

The purpose of Citizens Congress is simple: to create a standing, publicly accessible forum for explaining what is happening, why it matters, and what to watch next — without theatrics, party spin, or algorithm-chasing. When useful, the streams will be archived. When not, they will not exist at all. This is meant to be additive, not constant.

Substack will remain the primary place where analysis is documented, arguments are laid out carefully, and claims are backed with sources. The livestream exists to complement that work, not replace it.

One practical note, mentioned here only for transparency: the livestream platform includes a built-in, voluntary tipping mechanism. I am not promoting or soliciting it, and it is not required to participate in any way. All core content remains freely accessible. Independent civic speech should not depend on advertising incentives or audience manipulation, and this project is structured accordingly.

Looking ahead, streams will be occasional and topic-driven, with a focus on British Columbia and local governance issues as they arise. When a stream is planned, I will note it here in advance. If it is not relevant to your interests, nothing further is required of you.

The goal is durability — of ideas, of records, and of public discussion — across more than one medium.

Substack remains the anchor.



This is simply an additional channel of record.

Author’s Note:

Citizens Congress is non-partisan by design.

That said, when a political party, independent candidate, or civic organization demonstrates concrete alignment with the principles explored here — lawful governance, decentralization, institutional accountability, and citizen-led reform — it may receive closer analytical attention.

Coverage is driven by evidence, actions, and outcomes, not affiliation or rhetoric. Any interest shown is conditional, reversible, and subject to change as facts change.

The standard applied is consistent: principles first, parties second — if at all.

