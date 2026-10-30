Citizens' Congress

Citizens’ Congress

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Cheerio
17h

Here's one very creative mind supporting an alternative exchange option to going the digital path for our money - especially with all the hyperbole on the airwaves towards cybercrimes and by deploy mind games and break people down...

https://www.avatarcomputertech.com/the-exchange

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