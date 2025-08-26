Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barney Quinn's avatar
Barney Quinn
Aug 26

Everyone needs to read this outstanding expose of the CO2 fraud that was first conceived in the perverse mind of Maurice Strong. But most people won't. They'll continue to buy into the raw propaganda spewed out by the notoriously devious 'mainstream media', and in Canada, the 100% government-owned CBC, which costs Canadians $1.5 BILLION a year to run.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizens Congress
KZwick's avatar
KZwick
Aug 27

The Climate Hoax boils down to Wealth Transfer. This is why it's only followed by the West. Clear Socialism/Communism at work. And the wealth is not going to the less fortunate. It is gobbled up by NGOs like the ESG dictating Blackrock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Citizens Congress
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture