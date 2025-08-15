Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina Abbott's avatar
Christina Abbott
Aug 15

Absolutely 100% bang on

I don't understand why

Albertas premier Danielle Smith is supporting canola?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nick Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture