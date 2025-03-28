Canada at War with China: The Shocking Truth Behind Cyberattacks and Silent Infiltration

Canada at War with China isn’t just a provocative headline—it’s a classified reality that’s now emerging from the shadows. With over 3,000 Chinese cyberattacks per minute hitting Canadian systems, the scale of the threat is staggering. But thanks to one man’s courage to break his silence, Canadians are finally getting a glimpse of the truth.

The Hidden War: A Nation Under Siege

For over two decades, Scott McGregor served in Canada’s Army, Navy, and Air Force. His final post—Senior Domestic Intelligence Analyst—gave him a front-row seat to the unseen battlefield where this war is being fought. What he discovered about China’s operations in Canada left him speechless.

These aren’t just teenage hackers playing games. These are elite cyber brigades under direct command of the Chinese military, targeting:

• Provincial infrastructure

• Government databases

• Financial institutions

• Critical national systems

McGregor realized these attacks were just the tip of the iceberg.

Hybrid Warfare: China’s Three-Pronged Strategy

According to McGregor, China is waging hybrid warfare—a multifaceted campaign to destabilize Canada without firing a single shot. The three prongs?

1. Political Influence

2. Economic Control

3. Transnational Crime

Through a mix of covert lobbying, strategic investments, and criminal networks, China aims to gain full control of Canada’s infrastructure, leadership, and even public opinion.

Infiltration at Every Level: What the Public Wasn’t Meant to Know

Perhaps most shocking is the level of institutional penetration. The U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, and CIA now consider Canada a national security risk—not because of Canadian actions, but because of unchecked Chinese influence. Their concerns include:

• Embedded operatives within government bodies

• Control over real estate and natural resources

• Access to top universities and data networks

• Quiet domination of critical tech firms

This isn’t speculation. It’s documented.

Project Sidewinder and Project Dragonlord: Buried Truths

When Canadian intelligence compiled a report on China’s influence, the result was Project Sidewinder—a dossier detailing deep infiltration of Canadian politics and institutions. But instead of acting on the findings, the government buried it.

The U.S. version, Project Dragonlord, went even further—revealing how Canada has become China’s gateway to North America thanks to:

• Weak regulatory laws

• Fragile enforcement mechanisms

• Political vulnerability and silence

What China Now Controls in Canada

The consequences of this unchecked influence are already visible. China has acquired significant control over:

• Mining operations

• Oil and energy companies

• Farmland and agricultural infrastructure

• Strategic technology and AI firms

This isn’t just economic leverage. It’s a silent takeover.

Political Silence: The Cost of Speaking Out

When Canadian politicians raise the alarm, they’re quickly silenced. Erin O’Toole, one of the few leaders who proposed a counter-China strategy, was ousted within months.

McGregor warns: this is warfare. It’s not being fought with tanks and missiles—but through economic coercion, information control, and the erosion of national sovereignty.

Are Canadians Ready to Wake Up?

The question is no longer if we’re under attack—but whether Canadians will respond before it’s too late. The true nature of this war demands public awareness, political courage, and a national awakening.

China is playing the long game. Are we even in the game?