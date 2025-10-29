We recently conducted an assessment of OneBC’s electoral viability in British Columbia’s 2026 elections, focusing on province-wide and regional dynamics. We compare their platform and messaging with major parties like the BC NDP, BC United, and the Greens. We examine leadership, organizational strength, and recent polling if available.

Evaluating the Electoral Viability of OneBC in British Columbia’s 2026 Elections

OneBC’s Platform, Leadership, and Organization

Formation and Ideology: OneBC is a new provincial party formed in June 2025 by two breakaway MLAs from the BC Conservatives, Dallas Brodie (interim leader) and Tara Armstrong (house leader) castanet.netcastanet.net. The party positions itself on the far-right, courting social conservative voters with an agenda that aggressively challenges “woke” policies. Its platform emphasizes right-wing populist themes: deep tax cuts (50% off income tax on earnings under $100k, 25% off for higher brackets), introducing private healthcare options, banning teacher strikes, and halting “mass” immigration castanet.netground.news.

OneBC also vows to “defund the reconciliation industry,” opposing Indigenous land acknowledgements and legislation like UNDRIP, and has taken an openly anti-SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) education stance ground.news1bc.ca. These policies align OneBC closely with social conservatism and populist rhetoric, drawing comparisons to the federal People’s Party in ideologyen.wikipedia.org.

Leadership and Controversies: Interim leader Dallas Brodie and MLA Tara Armstrong are the public faces of OneBC. Both bring political experience but also controversy. Brodie was ejected from the BC Conservative caucus in March 2025 for remarks “mocking and belittling” residential school survivors castanet.net. Armstrong quit the Conservatives in solidarity and has echoed OneBC’s critiques of “unfounded sovereignty claims” and the reconciliation process, attracting backlash from Indigenous communities in her district castanet.net.

These incidents underscore the party’s hardline messaging but may limit its broader appeal. Organizationally, OneBC is very small – it holds 2 seats in the 93-member legislature (enough to be recognized as BC’s fourth official party)castanet.net. It has begun grassroots outreach (e.g. town halls in Abbotsford and Penticton) and started nominating candidates beyond its two MLAs, signaling intent to grow. However, its institutional strength is nascent, with limited party infrastructure and fundraising compared to major parties. The party’s leadership is still interim, and building a stable province-wide organization remains a challenge.

Platform Leverage vs. Major BC Parties

OneBC’s policy platform and messaging starkly contrast with those of the established parties (BC NDP, BC United, and BC Greens):

BC NDP (New Democratic Party): As the governing center-left party, the NDP emphasizes social programs, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and inclusivity – all opposite to OneBC’s approach. For example, while OneBC rails against the “reconciliation industry” and land acknowledgements, the NDP actively promotes reconciliation and implementation of UNDRIP. OneBC’s promise of massive tax cuts and service rollbacks clashes with the NDP’s preference for public investment in healthcare, education, and housing. On social issues (LGBTQ+ rights, multiculturalism), the NDP’s progressive stance is diametrically opposed to OneBC’s traditionalist, anti- SOGI messaging. In short, OneBC is leveraging backlash to NDP policies (“nearly a decade of socialist policies,” as Brodie puts it castanet.net) to rally disaffected right-wing voters.

BC United (formerly BC Liberals): Historically the center-right alternative, BC United espoused pro-business and moderate social policies. However, it collapsed in 2024 (failing to win any seats) and is in disarray – with some former members forming the new centrist CentreBC party. BC United’s traditional platform accepted incremental reconciliation and was socially moderate, which OneBC derides as lacking “courage to make bold changes” castanet.net. OneBC seeks to outflank this space on the right: it attacks BC United’s legacy as too status quo and positions itself as the true conservative alternative. For instance, OneBC’s calls to end mail-in voting and enforce strict hand-counted ballots reflect a populist mistrust of institutions that BC United never embraceden.wikipedia.orgen.wikipedia.org. In messaging, OneBC leans heavily into culture-war issues and anti-establishment sentiment, whereas any remnants of BC United (or CentreBC) focus on economic growth and centrist policy. This gives OneBC a distinct brand, but one with narrower appeal.

BC Greens: The Greens prioritize environmental action, climate policy, and social justice. Their platform and voter base are almost the polar opposite of OneBC’s. Green messaging on sustainability, Indigenous rights, and diversity directly conflicts with OneBC’s rhetoric (OneBC hardly addresses climate change and instead emphasizes resource development and ending regulations). For example, where Greens champion expanded reconciliation and climate initiatives, OneBC frames such efforts as impediments to “prosperity for all.” OneBC’s leverage against the Greens is limited; it targets a different constituency. In any direct comparison, OneBC’s anti-immigration and anti-environmental-regulation tones would alienate Green voters. Thus, rather than compete for Green/NDP voters, OneBC is competing with other right-of-center parties for a pool of socially conservative and protest voters.

Notably, OneBC’s emergence also pressures the BC Conservative Party (which is not named in the question but is critical context). John Rustad’s BC Conservatives, now the official opposition with 39 seats, occupy a similar ideological space. OneBC is essentially “challenging Rustad’s party’s right flank” globalnews.ca. The two groups have overlapping platforms, and their bitter rivalry has led to public infighting.

Rustad has accused OneBC’s leaders of being “sociopaths” and alleged nefarious tactics, while OneBC in turn claims Rustad’s party isn’t true to conservative principles thetyee.cathetyee.ca. This intra-right conflict further differentiates OneBC’s messaging (which paints itself as the uncompromising true believer) from the Conservatives’ approach. However, it also dilutes the overall conservative message in BC by creating confusion and division.

Regional and District-Level Insights

OneBC’s electoral viability will vary greatly by region. Its two current MLAs hint at where it can gain traction. Vancouver-Quilchena, represented by Dallas Brodie, is an affluent urban riding traditionally held by free-enterprise parties. OneBC managed to capture it (under the Conservative banner in 2024), indicating that even some urban/suburban voters will back a right-wing populist if the mainstream alternative collapses.

Meanwhile, Tara Armstrong’s Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream riding in the Okanagan is a socially conservative-leaning area where OneBC’s messaging finds a receptive audience ground.news. Similar interior and northern districts – e.g. parts of the Fraser Valley, the Thompson-Okanagan, and Peace Country – contain voter demographics (rural/small-town, more religious or libertarian-leaning) that may respond to OneBC’s anti-establishment, pro-resource development stance.

However, in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, OneBC faces steep odds. Culturally diverse and progressive urban ridings are unlikely to embrace OneBC’s hard-right platform; here, the BC NDP and Greens dominate, and any center-right voters might prefer a moderate alternative if available. Even in traditionally right-leaning suburban ridings, a vote split between OneBC and the BC Conservatives (or any resurgent centrists) could allow NDP candidates to win with pluralities. Regional dynamics thus cut both ways: OneBC can siphon enough support in certain districts to be a spoiler or contender, but it lacks broad appeal across most of BC’s urbanized regions.

District-level insights also suggest OneBC will concentrate efforts where it has local credibility. The party’s organizers have held town halls in places like Abbotsford and Penticton – communities with significant conservative constituencies en.wikipedia.orgen.wikipedia.org. In some of these areas, municipal or community pushback (as with Penticton initially denying OneBC a public venue) shows the hurdles the party faces in gaining mainstream acceptance.

Conversely, if OneBC can rally disenchanted voters (for example, former BC Conservative supporters unhappy with Rustad, or ex-Liberal voters who won’t back the NDP), it might carve out pockets of support in the Interior and Fraser Valley. Localized factors – such as a well-known candidate or a hot-button issue (e.g. opposition to a controversial curriculum in schools) – could give OneBC a boost in specific ridings even if its province-wide numbers remain low.

Polling and Electoral Outlook

Current polling indicates that OneBC remains a minor player province-wide, though not entirely negligible. Most surveys in late 2025 show OneBC in the low single digits. For instance, an October 2025 Cardinal Research poll put OneBC at 3% support across B.C. cardinalresearch.ca, and an Angus Reid Institute poll around the same time similarly had OneBC at 5% in vote intentangusreid.org.

By contrast, the governing NDP and opposition Conservatives are each around the 35–40% range, and even the Greens hover near 10% angusreid.org. This suggests OneBC has a long way to go to be broadly competitive. Its base of support is limited, and a whopping ~20% of voters remain undecided or uninterested in any new minor party cardinalresearch.ca.

Nevertheless, OneBC’s presence could be impactful under First-Past-The-Post if it draws enough votes in key ridings. Even at 3–5% province-wide, a concentrated effort in certain districts could translate to a few seats – especially if the right-wing vote is fractured. Vote-splitting is a double-edged sword: OneBC might peel off just enough votes from the BC Conservatives (and remnants of BC United) to win a riding with a low plurality or, more likely, split the right-leaning electorate and hand victories to the NDP in places that would otherwise go to a unified conservative candidate.

Political analysts have noted that the vicious feud on the right between OneBC and Rustad’s Conservative party essentially benefits the NDP. As one commentator quipped, the firefight between Rustad and Brodie “produced only one winner: NDP Leader David Eby” thetyee.ca. If that dynamic continues into 2026, OneBC’s electoral viability may be less about its own rise and more about undermining the broader opposition to the NDP.

Another factor is leadership perception. OneBC’s leaders are relatively unknown to most voters (polling finds a majority of British Columbians have no opinion of Dallas Brodie yet angusreid.org) or carry negative baggage from past controversies. The party does not benefit from a well-known brand or leader – unlike the BC Conservatives, who at least share a name with a federal party, or the BC Greens with a distinct niche. This anonymity presents a hurdle but also an opportunity: OneBC could define itself afresh to voters who haven’t formed an opinion. How effectively it does so will influence whether it stays a fringe 5% party or grows into a force.

In summary, as of late 2025 OneBC’s electoral viability for 2026 appears limited but not entirely dismissible. The party has a clear, if polarizing, platform and a foothold in the legislature. Its success will depend on expanding beyond its two base ridings, overcoming internecine battles on the right, and convincing more voters that it is a credible alternative.

Without significant growth in support – or a collapse of its competitors – OneBC is likely to remain a “flop” rather than a “force” in 2026, potentially influencing the outcome indirectly via vote splits. Still, with BC’s political landscape in flux (the implosion of BC United and turmoil among Conservatives), there is an opening for OneBC if it can capitalize on public dissatisfaction in the year ahead.

Five Actionable Messaging Recommendations for OneBC Supporters

To boost OneBC’s visibility and influence heading into the 2026 elections, supporters and advocates should focus on smart, targeted messaging. Below are five actionable recommendations:

Emphasize Bread-and-Butter Issues: Balance the party’s messaging by highlighting economic and quality-of-life proposals (tax relief, housing affordability, healthcare improvements) that have broad appeal. Framing OneBC as champions of “prosperity for all” will resonate more widely than culture-war rhetoric. Supporters should share concrete examples of how OneBC policies could lower costs of living and create jobs, to attract voters beyond the core base. Localize and Personalize the Message: Tailor communications to regional concerns. For example, in Interior and Northern communities, stress OneBC’s support for resource industries and local decision-making. In suburban areas, focus on crime, parental rights in education, and tax cuts for families. Encourage OneBC advocates to organize town halls and community events in target ridings, giving local supporters a platform to voice concerns. Personal stories from constituents about feeling ignored by the NDP or disillusioned with traditional parties can make OneBC’s case more relatable. Differentiate from the BC Conservatives Constructively: Many potential OneBC voters are currently with Rustad’s Conservatives. Rather than only attacking that party, frame OneBC as a positive alternative. Supporters should communicate that OneBC offers integrity and principle where others have “lost their moral compass.” For instance, they can cite OneBC’s consistent stance on issues like parental involvement in schools or fiscal discipline. By diplomatically acknowledging shared values with conservatives while highlighting OneBC’s “courage to make bold changes,” advocates can woo voters put off by the Conservative infighting without alienating them. Project a Unified and Respectable Image: To overcome the perception of extremism, OneBC supporters must watch their tone. Messaging should be firm but respectful – avoid inflammatory language that can be portrayed as hateful or fringe. Advocates could focus on themes of freedom, fairness, and pride in BC to reframe contentious issues in more positive terms. For example, discuss education policy in terms of improving academic outcomes and parental choice (rather than solely attacking SOGI), or discuss election integrity proposals as ways to increase public confidence. Ensuring that OneBC rallies and social media remain civil and fact-focused will make the party more palatable to undecided voters. Leverage Social Media and Alternative Media: Given limited mainstream coverage, supporters should use social platforms, local talk radio, and community newspapers to amplify OneBC’s message. Coordinated campaigns – sharing infographics of OneBC’s platform points, short videos of Dallas Brodie or candidates speaking to issues, and using hashtags or community groups – can raise awareness at low cost. Encourage dedicated volunteers to call into open-line radio shows or write letters to editors, positioning OneBC as “the only party talking about X” (whether that’s ending the overdose crisis differently, or eliminating waste in government, etc.). By consistently injecting OneBC’s talking points into public discourse, supporters can build momentum outside the traditional news cycle.

By implementing these strategies, OneBC’s advocates can broaden the party’s appeal, shape its public image, and potentially convert more of the discontent in B.C. into electoral support. The key is to maintain message discipline and connect with voters on issues that matter to their daily lives, while distinguishing OneBC as a fresh alternative in the province’s political landscape.

