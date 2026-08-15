Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

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Christina Abbott's avatar
Christina Abbott
12hEdited

This was exceptional

I encourage everyone to take the time to read this you will gain information that will give you the knowledge and understanding how the system works and how it fails us

We would have to put it on a postcard for a lot of citizen who are only educated by corrupt local media/ CBC news.

I don't mean that with disrespect to any single individual, but it is the truth, but the truth is they're not hungry for it . They have a misguided belief in the system. The very system that is bringing us down. Keeping us in their perpetual loop.

So my prayers is that all would spend more time reading and getting healthy journalism

Fact based research by independent individuals like Nick

And maybe we'll have a fighting chance!

After all " The Truth " is what sets us free 🤗

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KZwick's avatar
KZwick
9h

The Election Act should be changed.

1). Born in Canada to vote. Not a citizen, but born here.

This would lessen possible interference, such as the Chinese language radio station broadcasting from Washington State into the Lower Mainland to influence the Chinese diaspora.

And even better...

2) Must be a Canadian property owner paying property tax.

This would eliminate most Communists, who don't believe in private property, from voting.

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