British Columbians should not have to choose between blind trust in Elections BC and an unsupported belief that every administrative error proves fraud.

There is a better standard.

An election should be able to prove itself through a complete, durable, independently testable record. Every ballot, tabulator record, reconciliation form, memory card, system log, chain-of-custody entry, exception, correction, and audit result should remain available long enough for qualified scrutiny. The institution administering the election should not merely announce that the result is secure. It should preserve the evidence that allows others to determine whether that conclusion is justified.

That is the Repensity standard.

The 2024 British Columbia provincial election demonstrated why it is needed. Elections BC’s own report confirms that one ballot box containing 861 ballots was not counted on election night.

Election officials in five electoral districts failed to report out-of-district votes from 11 tabulator tapes, affecting reported results in 69 electoral districts.

Two quarantined ballot boxes in Juan de Fuca-Malahat were initially missed.

A one-vote discrepancy in Kelowna Centre was attributed to a likely transcription error.

Incorrect transcription procedures in Surrey-Guildford and other procedural failures required formal orders from the Chief Electoral Officer. Elections BC concluded that these were human errors and that they did not change the outcome in any district.

[1] https://www.elections.bc.ca/docs/rpt/Report_of_the_CEO_PGE2024.pdf

That conclusion may be correct. But the institutional lesson cannot be that the public should simply move on.

The lesson is that election administration is a critical decision system in which human error is foreseeable, electronic records matter, margins can be extremely small, and public confidence depends on evidence that survives the event.

An anomaly is not proof, but it is not nothing

Repensity begins by separating observation, interpretation, hypothesis, evidence, and conclusion.

The observation is that significant errors occurred in 2024. Elections BC documented them.

One interpretation is that these were ordinary human mistakes made during a large, complicated election conducted in severe weather under a new voting model.

Another hypothesis is that weak controls, inadequate record preservation, or opportunities for improper conduct may have existed.

Neither explanation should be accepted merely because it is politically convenient. Both should be tested against preserved evidence.

This distinction matters. People concerned about election integrity weaken their case when they turn every discrepancy into proof of a stolen election. Institutions weaken theirs when they label legitimate questions as misinformation before producing the records required to answer them.

Responsible scrutiny does not begin with a verdict. It begins with a recoverable record.

The strongest answer to suspicion is not reassurance. It is verification.

Ballot boxes were taken to private homes

Elections BC acknowledges that, in some rural and remote areas, voting place supervisors retained sealed ballot boxes at their homes after advance voting because returning them to a distant district electoral office was impractical.

Elections BC says the ballots were reconciled through ballot accounts, the boxes were sealed, scrutineers could sign the seals, officials were screened and sworn, and any unauthorized access would be detectable. [2] https://elections.bc.ca/2024-provincial-election/election-integrity/facts-about-voting/

That is more precise than saying people casually took votes home for the weekend. It is also not a practice that should escape scrutiny merely because Elections BC considered it operationally necessary.

A private residence is not an election office. If extraordinary geography requires temporary residential custody, the exception should operate under a published control standard. That standard should include two-person custody wherever feasible, tamper-evident numbered seals, time-stamped transfer records, photographs of seal condition, secure-location requirements, immediate incident reporting, notice to candidates, and a documented comparison of seals and ballot accounts upon return.

The question is not whether an official is presumed honest. The question is whether the system protects the honest official, the ballots, and the public from an allegation that cannot later be resolved.

The care-facility allegations must be described honestly

Allegations involving mail-in ballots and residents of Argyll Lodge in Surrey-Guildford were serious. They included claims of multiple voting, non-resident voting, intimidation, and contraventions relating to vote-by-mail packages. A court petition challenging the election was filed in January 2025, then discontinued by the petitioner on December 23, 2025 without a determination of the allegations at trial.

Elections BC resumed its investigation and reported on May 29, 2026 that it found no evidence of a deliberate attempt to influence the result through non-compliance with the *Election Act*.

It also said that some evidence suggested possible non-compliance, although it was procedural, insufficient for prosecution, or otherwise did not support further action. Elections BC issued explanatory letters to 12 individuals. [3] https://elections.bc.ca/news/surrey-guildford-investigation-complete/

This does not establish that the election was stolen. It also does not establish that the procedures governing vulnerable voters were beyond improvement.

Care homes, hospitals, assisted-living facilities, and other congregate settings require enhanced safeguards because residents may depend on others to request, receive, understand, mark, seal, or deliver voting materials. Ballot collection by a single staff member may have an innocent logistical explanation. It also creates a concentration of custody and influence that should be controlled, recorded, and independently reviewable.

For the next election, every facility-based or coordinated vote-by-mail process should have a written protocol governing who may request packages, who may assist, how voter intent and capacity are protected, how sealed packages are collected, how custody transfers are recorded, and when independent election officials or scrutineers must be present. The protocol must protect both accessibility and free electoral choice. Neither objective should be sacrificed to the other.

The missing issue: the electronic election record

The most important unresolved question concerns the electronic records produced by tabulators.

A cast vote record, commonly called a CVR, is an electronic representation of how a tabulator interpreted a ballot. It is not a replacement for the paper ballot, and it must not be treated as infallible. Properly preserved, however, a CVR can support ballot-level comparison, anomaly detection, reconciliation, and independent audit. Memory-card data, event logs, configuration records, system versions, ballot images where generated, and the original results files are also part of the electronic evidence needed to reconstruct what the system did.

I have seen the claim that Elections BC deleted the 2024 CVRs within 72 hours. I have not located a primary record that independently confirms that precise timeline, so I will not present it as an established fact. Elections BC’s published procedures do confirm that tabulator memory cards were removed after post-use logic and accuracy testing, while its 2024 report says future elections will upload results from those cards after voting closes. [4] https://elections.bc.ca/docs/8080605.pdf [5] https://www.elections.bc.ca/docs/rpt/Report_of_the_CEO_PGE2024.pdf

The legal and governance issue remains.

Section 149 of the *Election Act* requires ballots, ballot accounts, voting books, voters lists, and “other materials specific to the election” to be retained for one year, or longer where an invalid-election application remains before the court. The section does not expressly name CVRs, tabulator memory-card images, event logs, or ballot images. [6] https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/96106_07#section149

That ambiguity should be removed before the next election.

No original electronic election record should be erased, overwritten, reset, returned to a vendor, or placed beyond provincial control until the full retention period has expired and every recount, court proceeding, investigation, audit, and preservation notice has been resolved. Storage cost is not a credible objection. These records are small compared with the institutional value of being able to reconstruct an election.

There can be legitimate concerns about ballot secrecy, cybersecurity, vendor licensing, equipment reuse, and the risk that a time-ordered CVR could be combined with other information to identify how a person voted. Those concerns may justify controlled access, redaction, aggregation, cryptographic protection, or supervised inspection. They do not justify destroying the underlying evidence.

Repensity requires competing explanations to be tested. A record may be deleted because of routine vendor practice, a privacy assessment, a mistaken records classification, equipment-return requirements, poor system design, or an intention to prevent scrutiny. Without a decision record, the public cannot know which explanation applies. The institutional failure is therefore not proved concealment. It is the creation of a condition in which concealment cannot be ruled out.

That alone is unacceptable in a critical democratic system.

The next election is a Level 3 decision system

Bulletproof Governance applies its highest level of scrutiny to decisions whose consequences are profound, whose failure would damage public legitimacy, or whose effects would be difficult to reverse. A provincial election plainly meets that test.

Under a Level 3 Repensity protocol, Elections BC would not be permitted to rely on fragmented procedures, internal confidence, or after-the-fact explanations. Before the writ is issued, it would publish a complete Election Evidence and Assurance Plan covering the following:

Evidence custody

The preserved election record would include voter-marked paper ballots, rejected and spoiled ballots, unopened envelopes, ballot accounts, reconciliation forms, zero tapes, results tapes, original and adjudicated CVRs, ballot images where created, tabulator event logs, memory-card images, software and firmware versions, configuration files, test decks, logic-and-accuracy results, incident records, exception orders, custody logs, seal records, vendor records, and all data used to prepare official results.

Each digital item would be copied in a forensically sound manner, assigned a cryptographic hash, entered in an evidence manifest, and stored in at least two independently controlled locations. The original would be write-protected. Every later access would be logged.

Independent challenge

Testing should not be designed and judged solely by the institution whose performance is being tested. Political parties, candidates, qualified independent auditors, records specialists, cybersecurity experts, and members of the public should have defined observation rights consistent with ballot secrecy.

Logic-and-accuracy testing is useful, but it answers only whether a machine produced the expected result under the test conditions. It does not, by itself, prove that every production ballot was interpreted correctly or that every result was completely reported. The 2024 omissions demonstrate the difference.

Paper-to-electronic verification

A statistically rigorous post-election audit should compare voter-marked paper ballots with the corresponding electronic interpretations and reported totals. In very close districts, the audit should expand automatically. Clear escalation rules should determine when a discrepancy triggers a larger sample, a full hand count, or an independent forensic review.

Elections BC did conduct hand counts of ballots from randomly selected tabulators and post-use testing in 2024. Those are worthwhile controls. [7] https://elections.bc.ca/docs/8008790_Guide-to-Voting-and-Counting.pdf

The next step is a transparent, published audit design that states the sampling method, tolerable discrepancy, confidence level, results by district, and escalation outcome.

Exception control

Every departure from normal procedure should create an exception record identifying what occurred, who authorized the response, what ballots or systems were affected, what evidence was preserved, what candidates were told, and how the issue was resolved.

The 2024 Chief Electoral Officer orders are valuable precisely because they make some exceptions visible. A bulletproof system would connect each order to the complete underlying incident record and the final verification result.

Public explanation

Public communication should explain the evidence more faithfully than it promotes institutional confidence. Elections BC should publish a post-election assurance report that identifies every material discrepancy, its cause, its scope, the evidence examined, the correction made, the residual uncertainty, and the independent reviewer’s conclusion.

“Human error” is not a complete explanation. It is a category. The public should be told which control failed, why it failed, why another control did or did not detect it, and what has changed so it is less likely to recur.

Notice to Elections BC and the Legislative Assembly

Before the next provincial election, British Columbians should receive clear answers to the following questions:

1. Does each tabulator used in British Columbia generate a ballot-level CVR, ballot image, event log, and auditable memory-card record?

2. Which of those records were generated in 2024, which were preserved, which were deleted or overwritten, on what dates, under whose authority, and pursuant to which records schedule?

3. Does Elections BC interpret “other materials specific to the election” in section 149 as including every original electronic record produced by vote-counting equipment?

4. Will the Legislative Assembly amend the *Election Act* to remove any doubt and require preservation of those records?

5. What independent paper-to-electronic audit will be conducted after the next election, and will its complete methodology and results be public?

6. What enhanced custody standard will govern ballot boxes retained outside district electoral offices?

7. What independent safeguards will protect voters in care facilities and document the custody of coordinated vote-by-mail packages?

8. Who has authority to stop deletion, resetting, equipment return, or record destruction when a discrepancy, complaint, recount, investigation, or court proceeding is foreseeable?

These are not partisan demands. They would protect every voter, every candidate, every election official, and every future government, regardless of party.

Trust should be the product, not the substitute

Elections BC is an independent office of the Legislature. Independence is important, but it is not self-verification. Good people can work inside weak systems. Honest institutions can make serious errors. A correct result can emerge from a process whose records are too incomplete to prove why it should be accepted.

Repensity does not begin by accusing election officials of corruption. It begins by refusing to build public legitimacy on assurances that cannot be independently tested.

The standard for the next British Columbia election must therefore be simple:

Preserve the complete election record. Protect the voter-marked paper ballots. Preserve the original electronic evidence. Document every transfer and exception. Verify the electronic count against the paper. Publish the method, the discrepancies, the corrections, and the residual uncertainty. Keep the records until every lawful avenue of review has closed.

If the election was administered correctly, the evidence should demonstrate it. If an error occurred, the evidence should expose it. If misconduct occurred, the evidence should make concealment more difficult. If an allegation is false, the evidence should make rebuttal more credible.

That is what responsible electoral authority looks like.

British Columbians should no longer be asked to trust an election where proof could have been preserved but was not. In the next election, operating without due Repensity must not be an option.

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*This article provides governance and public-policy analysis, not legal advice. Election legislation, court procedures, and technical systems should be confirmed with qualified B.C. election counsel and independent technical experts before legal action is taken.*

Nick Walsh

https://www.repensity.com

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