A reader brought up the two legal dictionaries that are often quoted in law. The suggestion was that the government may try to slither out of responsibility, quoting and using Blacks’s Law. Allow me to explain the difference, and why that attempt would fail.

Bouvier’s Law Dictionary and Black’s Law Dictionary are not simply different editions of the same idea. They represent two completely different legal worlds—and their evolution tells the story of how the legal system shifted from common-law rights to administrative control.

And now that British Columbia’s Cowichan ruling has raised the question of competent jurisdiction, these old distinctions have suddenly become relevant again.

Because here is the key point:

The common-law doctrines reflected in Bouvier never disappeared. They were never repealed. They are still binding law in BC—unless the legislature or the courts have expressly extinguished them.

To understand why, we need to understand the dictionaries.

Bouvier’s Law Dictionary: The Original Common-Law World

John Bouvier published his dictionary in 1839. It quickly became the primary reference for the English-speaking world.

Why was it important?

Because it comes from a time before:

the bureaucratic state

administrative regulation

corporate law dominance

endless statutes and agencies

Bouvier’s definitions are rooted in:

British common law

natural rights and inherent liberties

constitutional supremacy

the idea that government is limited by citizen authority

This is the language of Magna Carta, the English common law courts, and the early constitutional era.

It is the language of:

“Government has authority because citizens grant it.”

That is profoundly different from the modern view.

Black’s Law Dictionary: The Administrative Era

Black’s Law Dictionary arrives in 1891—right when law begins shifting into a new legal paradigm:

corporate law expands

banking and insurance law dominate

government becomes the main regulator

statutory interpretation replaces natural-law reasoning

Black’s doesn’t “delete” common-law principles, but it reflects the change in legal thinking. Across its later editions, you see a steady transformation:

rights → regulated privileges

liberty → government-defined interests

law → statutes rather than inherent principles

It isn’t watered down by accident.

It reflects the changing legal system.

Put simply:

Bouvier preserves the old constitutional framework. Black’s reflects the modern institutional one.

So why does this matter in British Columbia today?

Because British Columbia is built on the same foundation:

English common law

constitutional supremacy

judicial precedent

the doctrine that jurisdiction must be properly established

Nothing in Black’s can abolish that.

Courts cannot erase it.

Governments cannot ignore it.

And here is where Cowichan changes everything.

Cowichan raised a question that Bouvier’s worldview answers

The BC Court of Appeal has now acknowledged a defect in the Province’s assumed jurisdiction over Indigenous title. This raises the possibility that the Province’s authority has never been lawfully grounded.

When courts begin questioning:

the source of jurisdiction

the historical chain of authority

constitutional legitimacy

They are stepping out of the modern administrative framework and back into the older common-law one.

Even the legal test used in Cowichan comes from the common-law tradition:

jurisdiction must be proved, not merely assumed.

And this is where Bouvier becomes relevant again—not as a book of definitions, but as a window into doctrines that still exist.

Common-law doctrines still bind the courts in British Columbia

In Canada (and especially BC), the rule is simple:

Common-law rights survive unless a legislature or superior court has extinguished them.

The courts have repeatedly recognized this:

the common law applies unless displaced

constitutional principles are foundational

Indigenous rights arise from pre-existing sovereignty

jurisdiction cannot rest solely on administrative practice

All of these doctrines pre-date the modern system.

They were never abolished.

They were only forgotten.

Black’s didn’t replace Bouvier. It replaced the worldview.

Nobody repealed Bouvier.

Nobody voted to remove common-law doctrines.

Nobody passed a law saying the citizen’s original rights no longer matter.

The legal profession merely shifted its focus.

Law schools stopped teaching the older doctrines.

Courts began citing statutes more than principles.

Government expanded into every legal domain.

But when the system is challenged—as Cowichan now does—the older framework resurfaces.

The real lesson for British Columbians

You still have access to the original common-law doctrines:

jurisdictional challenge

constitutional supremacy

implied limits on government authority

doctrines of notice, consent, due process

rights arising from pre-existing sovereignty

The Province cannot simply declare itself above them.

This is why the Cowichan case matters. It has forced open the door that the legal profession has kept politely closed for over a century: the question of where authority comes from.

And when that question is asked, the law does not begin in government.

It begins in the common law, in the people, and in the original foundations of sovereign authority.

That is the legal world Bouvier preserved.

It still exists.

And British Columbians still have the right to rely on it.

