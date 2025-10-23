Author’s Note:

This version of OneBC’s Private Member’s Bill reflects how I would have framed the Bill to uphold truth, unity, and respect in public institutions. It preserves the original intent — protecting factual integrity and equal citizenship — while presenting it in a way that builds bridges rather than barriers.

Contents

Definitions Integrity Standards for Land Acknowledgements Protection of Academic Freedom and Open Inquiry Education, Collaboration, and Institutional Policies Integrity Assurance and Review Procedures Ministerial Review and Public Reporting Offense Act This Act Prevails Regulations Commencement

Preamble

Whereas reconciliation must rest upon truth, mutual respect, and the equal dignity of all citizens under the law; and



Whereas symbolic statements, including land recognitions, should serve to unite the people of British Columbia in shared understanding rather than divide them through inherited blame or political ideology; and



Whereas historical truth and Canadian sovereignty coexist with a commitment to honour Indigenous cultures and lawful treaties;



Therefore, the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia enacts the following to ensure that all publicly funded acknowledgements of land or history are truthful, inclusive, and consistent with the constitutional order of Canada.

Definitions

1 - In this Act:

“governing authority”, in relation to a public body or school, means the person or entity that is responsible for the governance and administration of that public body or school;



“land acknowledgement” means a public statement, whether oral or written, that recognizes or refers to the traditional, ancestral, unceded, or treaty territories of Indigenous peoples in relation to land located in British Columbia;



“post-secondary institution” means an institution established or continued under one of the following Acts:



(a) the College and Institute Act;

(b) the Royal Roads University Act;

(c) the Thompson Rivers University Act;

(d) the University Act;



“public body” has the same meaning as in Schedule 1 to the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act;



“publicly funded employee” means an individual who is employed by or provides services under contract to a public body or a school, and whose compensation is funded in whole or in part by public funds;



“school” has the same meaning as in the School Act.

Integrity Standards for Land Acknowledgements

2 (1) All publicly funded land acknowledgements made by employees, contractors, or representatives of public bodies or schools shall:



(a) accurately reflect verifiable historical and legal facts regarding the land and its peoples;

(b) affirm the sovereignty of the Crown and the equal citizenship of every British Columbian;

(c) promote respect and reconciliation through education, not division; and

(d) avoid language that attributes moral guilt or inherited blame to any group or ancestry.

(2) Nothing in this section shall be construed as limiting academic inquiry, artistic expression, or open discussion of history, provided such expression does not advocate the denial of Canada’s lawful sovereignty or the exclusion of any citizen based on race, origin, or belief.

(3) Institutions may collaborate with Indigenous and non-Indigenous historians and community leaders to develop model land acknowledgements that meet the standards set out in subsection (1).

Protection of Academic Freedom and Open Inquiry

3 (1) Nothing in this Act shall limit the freedom of academic, cultural, or historical inquiry at any public post-secondary institution.

(2) Faculty, researchers, and students retain full freedom to explore and debate questions of history, sovereignty, and reconciliation, provided that such discussion does not advocate the denial of Canada’s lawful sovereignty or promote racial or ancestral blame.

(3) Institutions are encouraged to sponsor balanced research and forums that advance factual understanding of Indigenous and non-Indigenous contributions to the shared history of British Columbia.

Education, Collaboration, and Institutional Policies

4 (1) Each governing authority of a public body or school shall, within six months of this Act coming into force, adopt an Integrity and Inclusion Policy consistent with this Act.

(2) The policy must include procedures for:

(a) educating publicly funded employees on factual standards for land acknowledgements;

(b) facilitating dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to develop sample acknowledgements that promote unity; and

(c) addressing concerns or complaints through restorative education before discipline is considered.

(3) Policies established under subsection (1) must be publicly available, reviewed annually, and updated to reflect new historical findings or reconciliation initiatives.

Integrity Assurance and Review Procedures

5 (1) A concern regarding a possible breach of Section 2 may be submitted in writing to the appropriate governing authority.

(2) Upon receiving a concern, the governing authority shall:

(a) acknowledge receipt within 14 days;

(b) conduct an impartial review focused on dialogue and correction; and

(c) offer education, mediation, or, where necessary, disciplinary measures consistent with existing employment policies.

(3) Where a concern is resolved through clarification or education, no record of misconduct shall be maintained.

(4) The goal of every review shall be the restoration of factual integrity and mutual respect, not punishment.

Ministerial Review and Public Reporting

6 (1) The Minister responsible must, every five years after this Act comes into force, conduct a comprehensive review of its implementation and effectiveness.

(2) The Minister’s report shall be tabled in the Legislative Assembly and must include:

(a) summaries of institutional policies developed under this Act;

(b) statistics on concerns raised and how they were resolved;

(c) examples of best practices promoting truthful and inclusive acknowledgements; and

(d) recommendations for legislative or educational improvement.

(3) All reports under this section must be made publicly available in print and online to encourage transparency and civic trust.

Offence Act

7 Section 5 of the Offense Act does not apply to this Act or to the regulations.

This Act Prevails

8 - To the extent of any conflict or inconsistency between this Act and any other enactment, this Act prevails.

Regulations

9 - The Lieutenant Governor in Council may make regulations referred to in section 41 of the Interpretation Act.

Commencement

10 - This Act comes into force on the date of Royal Assent.

