For the past two years, Bill 36 has cast a long shadow over healthcare in British Columbia. Doctors, nurses, chiropractors, naturopaths, dentists, midwives, and countless other professionals have raised alarm bells about its sweeping powers — centralization, government-appointed regulators, expanded enforcement tools, and unprecedented control over professional autonomy.

For many British Columbians, the reaction has been the same:

“This feels wrong — but what can we actually do?”

Until recently, the honest answer was: very little.

That has changed.

A major legal shift — triggered by the Cowichan decision — has quietly opened a door that did not exist before. For the first time, there is a credible, lawful path to challenge Bill 36 based on competent jurisdiction.

And that means the public is no longer powerless.

What Is Bill 36, Really?

At its core, Bill 36 isn’t just another health statute. It restructures the entire regulatory framework for healthcare in BC:

Government control over regulatory colleges

Reduced professional independence

Expanded investigatory powers

Mandatory compliance with centralized policy

Criminal-style penalties for non-compliance

Less transparency, fewer elected representatives

Doctors and nurses don’t get a real vote. Patients get no say at all.

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about accountability, oversight, and the right of professionals to act in the best interests of patients — not political directives.

The Turning Point No One Expected

The Cowichan ruling introduced a seismic legal concept into the landscape:

Competent jurisdiction.

To put it simply:

A government must possess lawful authority before it can enforce laws, enact regulations, or punish citizens and professionals.

The ruling raised a question that has never been seriously tested in modern BC:

Does the provincial government still hold the legal authority it assumes it has?

If competent jurisdiction is in doubt, then every law that depends on that authority — including Bill 36 — becomes vulnerable to challenge.

Not by protest.

Not by politics.

But by law.

Why This Matters to Ordinary British Columbians

Bill 36 isn’t abstract. It affects real lives in real ways:

Your ability to see a doctor of your choice

The independence of your healthcare provider

How medical decisions are made

Whether practitioners can speak freely

Whether dissent becomes punishable

When regulators are appointed by government rather than elected by professionals, the risk is clear:

Policy replaces judgment.

Compliance replaces ethics.

Silence replaces honesty.

If your doctor answers to political authority instead of medical conscience, the integrity of care is compromised — regardless of who holds office.

This isn’t about ideology.

It’s about trust.

The New Legal Opening

Because of the jurisdiction issue, Bill 36 can now be challenged on three powerful fronts:

Ultra Vires (Beyond Lawful Authority)

If the government lacks competent jurisdiction, Bill 36 may be unenforceable. Procedural Fairness

Health professionals were stripped of meaningful representation. Charter Rights & Patient Impact

Freedom of conscience, expression, and choice are engaged.

This isn’t wishful thinking.

This is legal reality.

But legal openings don’t last forever. They must be acted upon — formally, strategically, and quickly.

So What Can We Do?

The path forward is clear and responsible:

✅ 1. Build Awareness

Most British Columbians have never heard of Bill 36. They don’t know what’s in it — or how it affects them. Silence helps only one side.

✅ 2. Stand With Affected Professionals

Doctors, nurses, and practitioners can’t fight this alone. Many fear retaliation. The public can give them the backing they need.

✅ 3. Support a Coordinated Legal Challenge

A lawful petition in BC Supreme Court can force the question:

Does the government still possess competent jurisdiction to enforce Bill 36?

That is a winnable fight — but only if the public engages.

✅ 4. Stay Calm, Lawful, and Organized

This is not about protest.

It is not about panic.

It is not about chaos.

It is about due process — the very foundation of democracy.

What You Can Do in 5 Minutes

If you want a practical starting point:

✅ Subscribe to stay informed as the legal process unfolds.

✅ Share this article with one healthcare professional.

✅ Forward it to someone who doesn’t know what Bill 36 does.

✅ Join the effort to support a coordinated legal challenge.

Small actions multiply fast.

What Comes Next

Over the coming days, I will be releasing:

✅ A summary of Bill 36 in plain language

✅ A template notice for professionals

✅ A breakdown of the jurisdiction challenge

✅ Updates on legal strategy and coalition-building

This is the first moment in decades where the public has genuine leverage. We don’t need permission. We don’t need political power. We don’t need to wait for elections.

We simply need to act — calmly, lawfully, and together.

The Window Is Open

History turns on quiet moments that most people miss.

This may be one of them.

Bill 36 is not inevitable.

It is not unstoppable.

It is not untouchable.

For the first time, British Columbians have a lawful mechanism to challenge it — not as radicals, but as responsible citizens.

The question now is simple:

Will we use it?

Subscribe. Share. Stand up — respectfully, rationally, and resolutely.

The future of healthcare in British Columbia may depend on it.

