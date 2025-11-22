What Is Bill 36?

Bill 36 is a law in British Columbia that changes how healthcare professionals are regulated. It replaces the old system with a new structure that gives the provincial government much more control over licensing, discipline, and policy.

In simple terms, it changes who is in charge of healthcare regulation — and how decisions are made.

I’ve added this audio form of it in case anyone just wants to listen to the article.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Key Changes Under Bill 36

1. Government Appoints the Regulators

Previously, professionals elected many of the people who oversaw their regulatory colleges.

Under Bill 36, most regulators are now appointed by the government.

Plain meaning: Regulators answer to the government, not to the profession.

2. Colleges Are Merged and Centralized

Independent colleges that once oversaw individual professions are being combined into larger bodies.

Plain meaning: Smaller professions may lose their own voice and be governed by groups unfamiliar with their field.

3. Expanded Enforcement Powers

Regulators gain the ability to:

Access records

Conduct investigations

Impose restrictions or penalties

Some actions may occur without a full hearing.

Plain meaning: Regulators can act faster and with broader authority, and professionals have fewer ways to challenge decisions.

4. Government Can Issue Binding Directives

The Minister of Health can give instructions that colleges must follow.

Plain meaning: Political decisions can influence professional practice.

5. Mandatory Compliance Requirements

Bill 36 imposes mandatory standards, education, reporting, and adherence to government-approved practices.

Non-compliance can result in suspension, loss of license, or fines.

Plain meaning: Professionals may be required to follow rules even when they believe those rules are not in the best interest of patient care.

6. New Grounds for Discipline

Professionals can be disciplined for broad terms like:

“Unprofessional conduct”

“Risk to public confidence”

Plain meaning: Speaking out, disagreeing, or challenging policy could lead to punishment.

How Bill 36 Affects Patients

Reduced choice in available healthcare providers

Potential loss of independent or alternative practitioners

Professionals may feel pressure to remain silent

Possible increase in wait times if practitioners leave BC

Plain meaning: Control shifts away from the patient-provider relationship and toward government oversight.

How Bill 36 Affects Healthcare Professionals

Less independence

Less representation

Greater risk of penalties

Limited ability to challenge decisions

More top-down directives

Plain meaning: Professionals may feel less free to act based on their training and conscience.

Supporters Say Bill 36 Will:

Streamline regulation

Improve consistency

Increase accountability

Reduce duplication

Critics Say Bill 36 Will:

Politicize healthcare

Silence professionals

Remove democratic oversight

Create unchecked power

Harm patient care quality

The Bottom Line

Bill 36 shifts regulatory power:

From independent professional bodies

To the provincial government

It gives government more authority and reduces the voice of professionals. For patients, the practical impacts involve trust, choice, transparency, and access to care.

Beginner Q&A: Bill 36 Explained Simply

What does Bill 36 actually do?

It puts the government in charge of regulating healthcare professionals instead of letting professionals elect their own regulators.

Does this affect all healthcare professions?

Yes. It applies to doctors, nurses, dentists, chiropractors, naturopaths, midwives, and many others.

Can a healthcare provider lose their license more easily under Bill 36?

Potentially yes. The new system gives regulators more power to suspend or discipline professionals.

Can professionals speak openly under Bill 36?

They can, but they may face consequences if their statements are seen as undermining public confidence or contradicting government policy.

Does Bill 36 affect patient choice?

Yes. If practitioners leave BC or face restrictions, patients may have fewer options.

Is Bill 36 about a specific medical treatment or topic?

No. It is about control over the entire regulatory system, not one issue or policy.

Why are people worried?

Because decision-making shifts away from professionals and toward government appointees, raising concerns about political influence.

Why do some people support it?

Supporters believe centralized control will make regulation more consistent and efficient.

Can Bill 36 be challenged?

Yes. There are legal mechanisms that can be used to challenge its validity or implementation, especially in light of recent jurisdiction questions.

Do patients need to do anything right now?

Not necessarily, but staying informed and aware of changes in access and care is important.

Share