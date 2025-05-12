In small towns and communities across British Columbia, we face a sobering reality: the erosion of local governance isn’t theoretical—it’s legislative. Bill 15, tabled by the BC NDP, isn’t just a policy proposal; it’s a tectonic shift in how decisions will be made, who gets a voice, and whether municipal governments still matter. Yet even as the threat becomes clear, many cling to outdated governance structures, habits, and beliefs that no longer serve us.

If we want to survive the political earthquake now rumbling beneath our towns, we must evolve. Not reactively. Proactively. The answer isn’t in defending broken systems—it’s in building better ones.

Below are five outdated practices that are suffocating local self-determination. It’s time to bury these relics and embrace a new citizen-led model rooted in transparency, accountability, and community control.

1. Relying on Elected Councils That Lack Real Power

The Practice: Trusting a mayor and town council to speak for us, act for us, and protect our interests—even when they’re increasingly powerless.

Why It No Longer Works: Under Bill 15, municipal councils could be overruled by Victoria on everything from zoning to land use. What’s the point of electing local officials if they can be bypassed with provincial signatures? In many small towns, we’re already asking: is our council being prepped for ceremonial extinction?

The Better Way: Shift the locus of power. Replace symbolic governance with practical oversight. A Citizen’s Congress—a nonpartisan, rotating body of informed residents—can reclaim real authority over local decision-making, provide transparency on spending, and represent diverse community interests more effectively than any rubber-stamped council. Empowered, decentralized, and connected—this model fits the times.

2. Obeying the “Corporatized Municipality” Model

The Practice: Treating municipalities like corporate entities, complete with executive staff, legal shields, and taxpayer-funded salaries to manage public resources like private assets.

Why It No Longer Works: Incorporation was once sold as a pathway to structure and service delivery. But the structure now serves bureaucracy, not the people. Layers of red tape, bloated administration, and legal protections for town officials have made meaningful citizen oversight impossible. When bylaws exist to serve the corporate interests of the municipality over its residents, the system is no longer democratic.

The Better Way: Unincorporation offers a radical—but viable—alternative. By removing the town from corporate status, residents can opt for regional governance models where essential services are contracted, not controlled, by unaccountable officials. Resources can be redirected to roads, water, and housing—not salaries and pensions. More freedom, less red tape.

3. Accepting Top-Down Planning Without Local Consent

The Practice: Waiting passively while unelected planners, developers, and provincial officials dictate the future of your town.

Why It No Longer Works: Zoning, density targets, and housing developments are now being imposed without local input. Bill 15 empowers the provincial government to fast-track “priority projects,” even over the objection of every resident in town. This removes both the “local” and the “government” from local government.

The Better Way: A community development veto—issued by a Citizen’s Congress—can become the standard. Towns can implement their own consultation rules, review development applications independently, and publish public interest assessments. Let Victoria build elsewhere if our communities say no. We decide what “growth” looks like.

4. Clinging to the Illusion That Voting Alone Equals Democracy

The Practice: Believing that electing someone once every four years is the full extent of your democratic duty.

Why It No Longer Works: Low voter turnout. No recall mechanisms. No way to bind politicians to promises. And now, thanks to Bill 15, those politicians can be overridden at any moment. This is democracy in name only—hollowed out, unaccountable, and disempowering.

The Better Way: Continuous civic participation. Imagine a town hall that never shuts down—where citizens participate in policy reviews, budget approvals, and land use decisions year-round. Technology enables this. A digital forum, paired with real-world citizen assemblies, can restore deliberative democracy at the local level. Direct feedback. Transparent voting. Real-time accountability.

5. Waiting for Permission from Higher Levels of Government

The Practice: Hoping the province or feds will “listen to our concerns” if we just write enough letters or launch enough petitions.

Why It No Longer Works: Power doesn’t listen. It responds to pressure. Petitions don’t frighten centralized governments—organized resistance does. When residents become administrators of their own community, they don’t ask for permission—they assert jurisdiction.

The Better Way: Act as if we are sovereign. Form inter-town alliances. Create citizens’ boards of inquiry into overreach. Launch parallel planning commissions. Use existing common law principles to challenge ultra vires legislation. And above all, stop playing by rules written to disempower us.

Flip the Tables: From Fearful Citizens to Fearless Stewards

For too long, we’ve been trained to obey. Programmed by legacy media conglomerates controlled by giants like BlackRock. Distracted by fear, divided by design. The governing elites banked on our silence—and worse, our compliance.

It’s time to flip the script.

From Lenin’s infamous quote about torturing chickens into submission, to today’s psychological operations fed to us under the guise of “news,” one thing is clear: rulers have always feared an awakened, united populace.

No more.

From this point on, it must be they—the bureaucrats, the unelected planners, the provincial overlords—who live in fear of us. Of what we know. Of what we are organizing. Of the power we are reclaiming.

We the People are no longer spectators. We are strategists. Builders. Watchdogs. Architects of the new civic order. Let every minister, developer, and corporate lobbyist understand: their era of unaccountable dominance is ending. The age of citizen sovereignty has begun.

So What Happens Next in small town British Columbia?

Two clear options are emerging:

Option 1: Terminate the ceremonial mayor and council, and redirect the budget to roads, water systems, and local infrastructure. Eliminate deadweight and show taxpayers results.

Option 2: Legally unincorporate. Transition the town to a regional model with self-managed services and citizen oversight. Remove it from the provincial game board entirely.

In either case, the real transformation comes when a Congress of Citizens becomes the town’s highest decision-making body. Rotating delegates from every neighborhood. Transparent records. Livestreamed meetings. Weekly bulletins. No party politics. No corporate lobbying. Just neighbors running their community, with real authority and shared responsibility.

The Future of Local Democracy Is Peer-to-Peer

Just like Airbnb disrupted hotels and Uber dismantled taxi monopolies, peer-to-peer governance is coming. Hierarchies are flattening. Centralized control is losing credibility. And in towns like Peachland, this is our moment to lead the next chapter of democratic innovation.

Let’s retire the myths that bind us to broken systems. Voting isn’t enough. Elected titles aren’t enough. Compliance isn’t enough.

Rebuild from the ground up. Not with fear—but with resolve. Not with permission—but with purpose.

If Bill 15 is the death of local government, let it also be the birth of a citizen-led democracy that no premier can silence.

