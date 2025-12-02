“A lot of normal British Columbians are quietly asking: am I about to become a guest on my own land? This is my attempt to say no – without denying history, rights, or reality.”

I am writing this because I am watching ordinary British Columbians panic.

Some are terrified that global corporations, international bodies, and unaccountable courts are slowly taking control of our land, economy, and democracy. Others are terrified that new race-based power structures will turn them into permanent second-class citizens in the place their families have called home for generations.

In the middle of all this, real people are trying to pay mortgages, build businesses, raise kids, and care for aging parents. They are hearing words like “Aboriginal title,” “UNDRIP,” and “DRIPA,” and they are not being told the whole truth about what these changes could mean for them.

This manifesto is my attempt to say plainly:

I reject corporate-globalist dominion.

I also reject race-based dominion.

And I believe there is a sane, lawful middle path that honors Indigenous rights without creating a new aristocracy over seven million people.

Where We Actually Are: Not Fantasy, Not Denial

Over the last few years, British Columbia has moved quickly to embed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) into provincial law through the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), passed in 2019. DRIPA is explicitly described by the Province as the framework for aligning all B.C. laws with UNDRIP over time, including through shared and consent-based decision-making with Indigenous governing bodies.

At the same time, the courts have issued decisions that dramatically change the ground under fee-simple landowners. The Cowichan decision in 2025 recognized Aboriginal title over a portion of land inside the City of Richmond, including areas previously considered private or municipally or federally owned. The ruling called some historic Crown land grants “defective and invalid,” raising serious questions about how secure fee-simple title really is in parts of the province.

Law firms, policy institutes, and commentators are openly acknowledging what everyday citizens feel in their gut: this combination of DRIPA, UNDRIP implementation, and evolving title jurisprudence creates real uncertainty for property rights, investment, municipal planning, and the day-to-day lives of millions of people in B.C.

You do not have to be racist, colonial, or “anti-reconciliation” to be deeply concerned about this. In fact, you should be concerned if you care about any of the following:

Clear, stable law

Equal citizenship

The ability to plan your life and business beyond the next election cycle

A democracy that answers to living voters, not to corporate boards, distant courts, or racial elites

Two Broken Empires: Corporate-Globalist vs Race-Based Dominion

When citizens feel cornered, they tend to look for simple stories. Right now, I see two very dangerous stories battling for dominance.

First, the corporate-globalist story:

“Relax. Experts, courts, international bodies, and ESG-driven corporations will manage land, water, and resources for the greater good. Ordinary citizens do not need to understand the treaties, declarations, or legal mechanisms. Just trust the process.”

We already know how this ends. Global capital and bureaucratic elites get protection and predictability. Regular people get higher costs, less say, and a permanent feeling that important decisions are being made somewhere else, by people they did not elect and cannot remove.

Second, the race-based dominion story:

“Because of historic injustice, one racial group must now have ultimate authority over land and decisions, even when that land has been lived on, paid for, and built up by others for generations. Everyone else is effectively a guest, or at best a tolerated tenant, on someone else’s territory.”

This story is equally dangerous. It replaces one hierarchy with another. It says that the accident of your ancestry is more important than your lived contribution, your responsibilities, or your rights as a citizen. It invites permanent division and resentment, and it cannot be squared with any honest definition of equal citizenship in a modern democracy.

I reject both of these visions.

I am not interested in being ruled by a global corporate priesthood.

I am also not interested in being ruled by any racial group, including my own.

What I Actually Want: A Decent Middle Path

So what does a sane middle path look like?

For me, it starts with some simple principles that most ordinary British Columbians, including many Indigenous people, can agree on if they are allowed to speak freely.

Foundational principles

Every human being in British Columbia has inherent dignity, regardless of ancestry. No one is a permanent guest on the land where they were born and raised.

Indigenous communities have real historic grievances and real legal rights that must be taken seriously, not as a guilt ritual but as a matter of justice.

At the same time, no model of “reconciliation” is legitimate if it turns millions of other people into permanent underclasses with less security, fewer rights, or no meaningful voice in how land and resources are governed.

Law must be clear, knowable, and stable. If ordinary people cannot understand their rights and obligations without a law degree and a corporate legal team, the system is already illegitimate.

Any arrangement that effectively transfers veto power over land, water, or resources must be democratically accountable and transparent. People who bear the consequences must have a say.

What this does not mean

It does not mean erasing Indigenous rights or pretending Canada’s history was fair or clean.

It does not mean telling Indigenous communities to “get over it” while corporations and governments continue to profit from land and resources taken on the cheap.

It does not mean denying the existence of Aboriginal title or ignoring court decisions because they are politically inconvenient.

What it does mean

It means drawing a clear, bright line against any race-based supremacy, no matter which direction it points.

It means openly questioning and, where necessary, amending or repealing legislation like DRIPA if it is being used in ways that undermine equal citizenship, democratic control, and property security.

It means pushing back, hard, against the idea that “international standards” or “UN frameworks” automatically trump local democratic consent.

It means insisting that every major governance arrangement affecting land, water, and resources be understandable, open to scrutiny, and anchored in the consent of the people who live with the consequences.

The Role of the Courts – and Their Limits

Some people are now saying, “The only answer is to abolish the courts’ jurisdiction, void everything, and start over.” I understand the emotion behind that. People feel betrayed, blindsided, and cornered. But raw emotion is a terrible architect.

Our courts are not above criticism, and they are not gods. They are institutions created under constitutional frameworks, staffed by human beings who can get things wrong. They can be challenged, appealed, and constrained. Their decisions can be legislatively clarified and politically responded to.

What we cannot do, in the real world, is wave a magic wand and declare that the courts suddenly have “no jurisdiction” because we do not like what they have said. That fantasy might feel good for five minutes on social media, but it does not help a single homeowner, business owner, or First Nations family trying to plan a future.

Instead, we should be doing things like:

Demanding transparent, independent analysis of major decisions like Cowichan so that citizens can see what was actually decided, where the court’s reasoning was strong, and where it may be vulnerable.

Pressuring legislators to seek reference questions when necessary, so that the Supreme Court of Canada is forced to define the outer limits of what is being done in the name of “reconciliation” and UNDRIP implementation.

Using lawful tools – including judicial review, declaratory relief, and in some circumstances quo warranto – to challenge specific offices and decision-making structures that are operating beyond the authority they were ever granted.

My goal is not to destroy courts. My goal is to make sure that no court, government, or corporation can quietly build a new feudal system under the cover of reconciliation slogans.

Why Race-Based Dominion Will Never Bring Peace

There is a hard truth here that nobody wants to say out loud.

If you tell millions of people that their homes, their towns, their farms, and their businesses sit on land that “never really belonged to them” in any morally meaningful sense, you are not building reconciliation. You are building a powder keg.

If you then go further and suggest that, because of history, one racial group should now have permanent superior rights of control, you are planting the seeds of permanent conflict. It does not matter which group is on top and which is on the bottom; the outcome is the same.

Real peace requires a shared belief that:

Everyone who lives here, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, has a permanent stake in this place.

Everyone’s children are equally entitled to a future here, not as guests, but as co-owners of a shared society.

No one is going to be dethroned or degraded purely because of their ancestry, and no one gets a lifetime of power over others purely because of theirs.

I believe many Indigenous people understand this instinctively. They do not want to trade one empire (Ottawa and global capital) for another (unaccountable hereditary or political elites speaking in their name). They want security, dignity, and control over their own affairs without becoming permanent enemies of their neighbors.

So do I.

The Middle Path: What I Am Calling For

Here is what I am asking ordinary British Columbians to consider and support.

A public, honest reassessment of DRIPA and its implementation, including a willingness to amend or repeal parts that undermine equal citizenship, municipal viability, and fee-simple security.

Transparent, time-limited, and reviewable co-governance arrangements, with plain-language explanations of how they affect local residents, businesses, and municipalities.

A clear affirmation in law that no resident of British Columbia will be treated as a lesser citizen on the basis of race, ancestry, or origin – including through backdoor mechanisms that make some people’s property and livelihoods contingent on the consent of others who are not accountable to them.

Genuine Indigenous empowerment at the community level – especially in health, education, criminal justice, and local economic development – without granting any group a racial veto over millions of other lives.

A cultural ceasefire: a commitment that we will argue fiercely about law, policy, and economics, but we will not dehumanize each other or fantasize openly about civil war as if it were a cleansing fire.

The choice is not “corporate empire versus race empire.” If those are the only options, we all lose.

The real choice is between:

A future where power is concentrated in fewer and fewer hands – whether in corporate boardrooms, judicial chambers, or racially-defined councils – and

A future where power is widely shared, transparently exercised, and answerable to the people who bear the consequences, regardless of ancestry.

I choose the second.

Invitation, Not Ultimatum

I am not writing this as a final word. I am writing it as an invitation.

If you are Indigenous and tired of being used as a moral shield for corporate and political agendas that do not actually serve your community, I want to hear from you.

If you are a non-Indigenous homeowner, farmer, worker, or business owner who feels like the ground is moving under your feet and nobody in power wants to talk about it honestly, I am writing this for you too.

If you work in law, government, or academia and you see the same risks I see, but feel you cannot speak openly inside your institution, you are not alone.

We can build a better path than globalist control or race-based dominion. But it will not come from hashtags, tribunals, or carefully stage-managed “engagement sessions.” It will come from citizens who are willing to think clearly, speak plainly, and refuse to hate each other – even when the people in charge profit from that hatred.

This is my line in the sand:

Equal dignity.

Equal citizenship.

Transparent law.

No new aristocracy, of any race or ideology.

If that resonates with you, then you and I are on the same side, even if we disagree on details. And that, at least, is a place to start.