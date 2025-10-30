Earlier today, Independent MLA Tara Armstrong introduced a bill called the New Resident Health Cost Recovery Act. At first glance, it looks like a fiscal fairness measure — asking newcomers to pay for their own healthcare. But a closer look reveals deep legal flaws. Here’s a breakdown of why the proposal would likely violate federal law and harm BC’s reputation.

This bill would impose a $7,500 annual “health registration fee” on any non-citizen or non-permanent resident who makes their home in British Columbia — effectively creating a paywall for access to public healthcare.

While it’s framed as “cost recovery,” it is, in substance, a two-tier healthcare system targeting migrants. It would almost certainly violate the Canada Health Act, run afoul of Charter rights, and likely provoke strong political and social backlash — even among moderate voters who otherwise support fair-share principles.

Conflict with the Canada Health Act (CHA)

a. Universality (Section 10 of CHA)

“The health care insurance plan of a province must entitle one hundred per cent of the insured persons of the province to insured health services on uniform terms and conditions.”

This bill explicitly creates non-uniform terms — “new residents” must pay $7,500 annually, while others pay nothing.

👉 Direct violation of the universality criterion.

b. Accessibility (Section 12 of CHA)

“The plan must provide for reasonable access to insured health services without financial or other barriers.”

A $7,500 annual fee is an obvious financial barrier. It effectively excludes low-income migrants and temporary residents from care.

👉 Direct violation of the accessibility criterion.

c. Extra-billing / User Charges (Section 18–19 of CHA)

Any “charge by an insured person for insured services” is considered extra billing. This bill establishes a statutory extra-billing system for a subset of residents.

👉 Violates Sections 18–19 of the CHA.

Result: The federal government could respond by reducing or withholding Canada Health Transfer payments to BC. (Precedents exist: Alberta and Quebec were penalized in the past for smaller infractions.)

Jurisdictional Overreach: Federal–Provincial Conflict

Health is provincial, but immigration is federal.

By defining “new resident” solely through citizenship and immigration status, this Act crosses into the federal domain.

👉 Ultra vires (beyond provincial jurisdiction).

The province may define residency for health plan purposes — but not in a way that discriminates based on federal immigration classifications (citizen vs. permanent vs. temporary resident). Courts have ruled that such overlaps are unconstitutional when they frustrate federal objectives.

Potential Charter of Rights Violations

Section 15 — Equality Rights

The bill creates explicit discrimination based on national origin and immigration status.

Courts have consistently recognized these as analogous grounds under Section 15(1) of the Charter.

👉 It would fail a Section 1 justification test (i.e., not a minimal impairment of rights).

Section 7 — Security of the Person

By making essential healthcare contingent on an unaffordable fee, the bill could be challenged as depriving individuals of security of the person contrary to principles of fundamental justice.

Policy and Practical Problems

a. Double-charging

Many temporary workers and international students already pay provincial and federal taxes — this would force them to pay again for basic coverage.

b. Administrative chaos

The Medical Services Commission would need to:

verify immigration documents annually,

handle appeals and waivers,

manage a separate “Health Cost Recovery Account.”

This bureaucracy would cost millions to administer — dwarfing any “savings.”

c. Harm to BC’s reputation and workforce

Deterring skilled immigrants, students, and international nurses — all of whom BC badly needs.

Portrays BC as anti-migrant and out of step with Canadian values .

Could alienate younger, urban, and moderate voters — a serious political risk.

Political & Strategic Assessment

This bill:

Sounds “tough” but collapses under legal and practical scrutiny.

Would be struck down or disallowed by Ottawa.

Reinforces the perception of the sponsor as anti-immigrant , populist , or legally naive .

Risks damaging the credibility of any party or movement associated with it — especially in BC, where inclusivity and pragmatism usually define the political mainstream.

In short: it’s political theatre disguised as fiscal prudence.

To Sum it Up…

The New Resident Health Cost Recovery Act:

Contradicts the Canada Health Act ,

Likely violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms ,

Intrudes into federal immigration powers , and

Undermines BC’s reputation as a welcoming, lawful province.

If enacted, Ottawa would almost certainly withhold transfer payments, and the courts would strike it down.

Author’s Note:

The OneBC party has a powerful Constitution and Bylaws, and for that I was attracted to them. However, someone appears to have infiltrated that party in an attempt to destroy it - in my opinion. The string of “Private Members Bills” that have come out recently are canon fodder for any opposition to the party. My question is: Who is trying to destroy this new party?