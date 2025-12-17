BCFirst: A Framework, Not a Party
Why I’m publishing a restraint-based charter for independent representation inside the Westminster system
Why I’m Publishing This Now
I’ve decided to publish the foundational charter for BCFirst at a very early stage—and to do so openly.
That is not how political organizations usually operate. Most begin with slogans, personalities, and power struggles, and only later—often quietly—do the rules emerge. By the time citizens see the constitution, it is already being used to control them.
I am deliberately doing the opposite.
BCFirst is not a political party. It is a legislative association framework designed to allow independent-minded MLAs and candidates to cooperate without surrendering conscience, local accountability, or autonomy to a party machine. Because of that, the rules matter more than the branding—and they need to be visible from the beginning.
What follows is Draft 1 of the BCFirst Foundational Charter.
It is intentionally restrained.
It is intentionally boring in places.
And it is intentionally focused on limiting power rather than accumulating it.
This draft is being published for public review, critique, and stress-testing. It is not final. It is not closed. And no one is bound by it.
If BCFirst is going to exist at all, it should be built in daylight.
BCFirst
Foundational Charter of Association
Draft Version 1.0 – For Public Review
Preamble
BCFirst exists to restore representative government in British Columbia by enabling elected Members of the Legislative Assembly and aligned candidates to cooperate without surrendering independence, conscience, or local accountability.
BCFirst is not a political party. It does not exist to impose ideology, control nominations, or dictate voting behavior. It exists to provide a lawful, transparent framework for coordination within the Westminster parliamentary system.
This Charter is designed to limit power, not concentrate it.
Article I – Nature of the Association
BCFirst is a voluntary association and legislative coordination framework.
BCFirst does not:
exercise party discipline
enforce voting instructions
impose ideological conformity
supersede the authority of individual MLAs
bind members beyond explicit, time-limited agreements
Participation in BCFirst does not alter the constitutional status, legal authority, or responsibilities of any Member of the Legislative Assembly.
Article II – Purpose
The purposes of BCFirst are:
to enable cooperation among MLAs and candidates while preserving independence
to strengthen local representation within the Legislative Assembly
to provide a caucus-style framework without party control
to facilitate transparent negotiations on confidence, supply, and legislation
to protect conscience voting and riding-first accountability
BCFirst exists to coordinate representatives, not to govern them.
Article III – Membership
Membership in BCFirst may include:
sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly
declared independent candidates
individuals elected under other labels who voluntarily associate post-election
Membership is voluntary and may be withdrawn at any time without penalty or stigma.
No member may be compelled to:
vote in a particular manner
support or oppose a government
maintain membership against their will
Article IV – Core Principles
BCFirst operates under the following principles:
Primacy of the MLA – Authority flows from the elected member, not from an executive body
Conscience Voting – Members retain full freedom of vote
Riding Accountability – Constituents come before collective convenience
Transparency – Collective positions, if taken, must be recorded and disclosed
Non-Coercion – No sanctions for dissenting votes
Exit Without Retaliation – Members may leave without reputational or procedural harm
Article V – Coordination and Collective Positions
BCFirst may adopt collective positions only when:
the position is explicitly proposed
the scope and duration are clearly defined
participation is voluntary
dissenting members are recorded and respected
No collective position binds a member who does not affirm it.
Article VI – Confidence and Supply
Members may:
support a government
oppose a government
enter confidence-and-supply agreements
decline all such arrangements
Any confidence-related agreement must be:
explicit
time-limited
revocable
publicly disclosed
No permanent loyalty is implied or required.
Article VII – Governance Structure
BCFirst shall maintain only the minimum structure necessary for coordination, which may include:
a Chair or Facilitator (rotational or term-limited)
a Secretariat for record-keeping and communications
procedural officers as required
No role within BCFirst may:
issue binding directives
discipline members
override individual authority
Article VIII – Operating Protocols
Day-to-day operations shall be governed by Operating Protocols, separate from this Charter, which may address:
meeting procedures
communication standards
media coordination practices
internal dispute resolution
Operating Protocols may be amended more easily than this Charter and shall remain procedural rather than ideological.
Article IX – Transparency and Records
BCFirst shall maintain:
written records of collective positions
public disclosure of formal agreements
clear documentation of governance decisions
Opacity is grounds for reform, not enforcement.
Article X – Amendment
This Charter may be amended only by:
super-majority consent of participating members
advance notice
recorded rationale
No amendment may:
introduce party discipline
restrict conscience voting
centralize authority beyond coordination
Article XI – Dissolution
BCFirst may be dissolved by voluntary decision of its members.
Dissolution imposes no continuing obligations on former members.
Closing Note to Readers
This document is not about winning an election.
It is about rebuilding legitimacy inside a system that has drifted far from representation.
If BCFirst succeeds, it will not be because of slogans or personalities.
It will be because the rules were visible, restrained, and honest from the beginning.
Your critique and/or participation is welcome.
That, too, is the point.
Really interesting apporach to reversing the usual sequence. The idea of putting constitutional constraints in daylight before anyone accumulates power sidesteps what typically happens in political organizing, where the formal rules only surface after informal hierarchies have already calcified. I wokred with a municipal coalition once that tried to layer accountability after winning seats, and by that point the power structure was already entrenched.
I wrote a similar party constitution. My focus was on completely disarming the party so it could not manipulate the candidates through a party whip.
