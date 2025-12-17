Citizens' Congress

Citizens' Congress

Discussion about this post

Neural Foundry
15m

Really interesting apporach to reversing the usual sequence. The idea of putting constitutional constraints in daylight before anyone accumulates power sidesteps what typically happens in political organizing, where the formal rules only surface after informal hierarchies have already calcified. I wokred with a municipal coalition once that tried to layer accountability after winning seats, and by that point the power structure was already entrenched.

Peyman Askari
25m

I wrote a similar party constitution. My focus was on completely disarming the party so it could not manipulate the candidates through a party whip.

https://x.com/PeymanAskari451/status/1977557116173901909?s=20

