Why I’m Publishing This Now

I’ve decided to publish the foundational charter for BCFirst at a very early stage—and to do so openly.

That is not how political organizations usually operate. Most begin with slogans, personalities, and power struggles, and only later—often quietly—do the rules emerge. By the time citizens see the constitution, it is already being used to control them.

I am deliberately doing the opposite.

BCFirst is not a political party. It is a legislative association framework designed to allow independent-minded MLAs and candidates to cooperate without surrendering conscience, local accountability, or autonomy to a party machine. Because of that, the rules matter more than the branding—and they need to be visible from the beginning.

What follows is Draft 1 of the BCFirst Foundational Charter.

It is intentionally restrained.

It is intentionally boring in places.

And it is intentionally focused on limiting power rather than accumulating it.

This draft is being published for public review, critique, and stress-testing. It is not final. It is not closed. And no one is bound by it.

If BCFirst is going to exist at all, it should be built in daylight.

BCFirst

Foundational Charter of Association

Draft Version 1.0 – For Public Review

Preamble

BCFirst exists to restore representative government in British Columbia by enabling elected Members of the Legislative Assembly and aligned candidates to cooperate without surrendering independence, conscience, or local accountability.

BCFirst is not a political party. It does not exist to impose ideology, control nominations, or dictate voting behavior. It exists to provide a lawful, transparent framework for coordination within the Westminster parliamentary system.

This Charter is designed to limit power, not concentrate it.

Article I – Nature of the Association

BCFirst is a voluntary association and legislative coordination framework.

BCFirst does not:

exercise party discipline

enforce voting instructions

impose ideological conformity

supersede the authority of individual MLAs

bind members beyond explicit, time-limited agreements

Participation in BCFirst does not alter the constitutional status, legal authority, or responsibilities of any Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Article II – Purpose

The purposes of BCFirst are:

to enable cooperation among MLAs and candidates while preserving independence

to strengthen local representation within the Legislative Assembly

to provide a caucus-style framework without party control

to facilitate transparent negotiations on confidence, supply, and legislation

to protect conscience voting and riding-first accountability

BCFirst exists to coordinate representatives, not to govern them.

Article III – Membership

Membership in BCFirst may include:

sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly

declared independent candidates

individuals elected under other labels who voluntarily associate post-election

Membership is voluntary and may be withdrawn at any time without penalty or stigma.

No member may be compelled to:

vote in a particular manner

support or oppose a government

maintain membership against their will

Article IV – Core Principles

BCFirst operates under the following principles:

Primacy of the MLA – Authority flows from the elected member, not from an executive body

Conscience Voting – Members retain full freedom of vote

Riding Accountability – Constituents come before collective convenience

Transparency – Collective positions, if taken, must be recorded and disclosed

Non-Coercion – No sanctions for dissenting votes

Exit Without Retaliation – Members may leave without reputational or procedural harm

Article V – Coordination and Collective Positions

BCFirst may adopt collective positions only when:

the position is explicitly proposed

the scope and duration are clearly defined

participation is voluntary

dissenting members are recorded and respected

No collective position binds a member who does not affirm it.

Article VI – Confidence and Supply

Members may:

support a government

oppose a government

enter confidence-and-supply agreements

decline all such arrangements

Any confidence-related agreement must be:

explicit

time-limited

revocable

publicly disclosed

No permanent loyalty is implied or required.

Article VII – Governance Structure

BCFirst shall maintain only the minimum structure necessary for coordination, which may include:

a Chair or Facilitator (rotational or term-limited)

a Secretariat for record-keeping and communications

procedural officers as required

No role within BCFirst may:

issue binding directives

discipline members

override individual authority

Article VIII – Operating Protocols

Day-to-day operations shall be governed by Operating Protocols, separate from this Charter, which may address:

meeting procedures

communication standards

media coordination practices

internal dispute resolution

Operating Protocols may be amended more easily than this Charter and shall remain procedural rather than ideological.

Article IX – Transparency and Records

BCFirst shall maintain:

written records of collective positions

public disclosure of formal agreements

clear documentation of governance decisions

Opacity is grounds for reform, not enforcement.

Article X – Amendment

This Charter may be amended only by:

super-majority consent of participating members

advance notice

recorded rationale

No amendment may:

introduce party discipline

restrict conscience voting

centralize authority beyond coordination

Article XI – Dissolution

BCFirst may be dissolved by voluntary decision of its members.

Dissolution imposes no continuing obligations on former members.

Closing Note to Readers

This document is not about winning an election.

It is about rebuilding legitimacy inside a system that has drifted far from representation.

If BCFirst succeeds, it will not be because of slogans or personalities.

It will be because the rules were visible, restrained, and honest from the beginning.

Your critique and/or participation is welcome.

That, too, is the point.

