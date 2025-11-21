This FAQ is designed for ordinary residents, Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, public servants, and anyone trying to understand how grand juries fit into BC’s new jurisdictional reality after the Cowichan decision.

Everything here is grounded in Canadian law, constitutional structure, and the inherited common law.

ARE GRAND JURIES LEGAL IN CANADA?

Yes.

Grand juries were never lawfully abolished in Canada.

Here’s why:

Parliament removed the machinery (procedural references) in the 1970s–80s But never passed a statute expressly repealing the grand jury And provinces have zero constitutional authority over grand-jury criminal procedure Under the Interpretation Act, a right not expressly repealed continues in force The Preamble to the Constitution Act, 1867 entrenches the entire English common law system, including grand juries

So while dormant, grand juries still legally exist.

ARE GRAND JURIES “AMERICAN”?

No.

Canada inherited grand juries from England, not the U.S.

They were used:

• In early Upper Canada

• In British Columbia

• In Ontario until 1977

• Throughout the Prairies for prison inspections

• In Quebec and Newfoundland for municipal corruption cases

The U.S. merely continued a tradition already deeply embedded in English common law.

We share the same roots.

WHO CAN CALL A GRAND JURY?

The People.

A grand jury is a common-law, citizen-led oversight body. Its authority does not flow from:

✔ the Attorney General

✔ politicians

✔ ministers

✔ judges

✔ provincial statutes

Its authority flows from:

the people acting in community, under the common law, with moral and constitutional standing.

Historically:

– citizens requested a judge to issue a writ of precept

– the sheriff summoned the jurors

– if the sheriff refused, citizens could convene one themselves

Judges and sheriffs assist the process but do not control it.

DO WE NEED PERMISSION FROM THE PROVINCE?

No.

The Province of BC has:

– no jurisdiction over criminal procedure

– no authority to abolish grand juries

– no legitimacy to interfere with them

And after Cowichan, the Province’s standing as a competent jurisdiction is already in question.

Grand juries stand outside provincial political control.

CAN A COURT REFUSE TO ISSUE A WRIT FOR A GRAND JURY?

A court may refuse — but that refusal becomes part of the evidence of system failure.

In such a scenario:

• citizens proceed

• document the refusal

• record the reasons

• convene their own grand jury under the common law

A superior court cannot extinguish a common-law right simply by ignoring it.

HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE NEEDED FOR A GRAND JURY?

Historically:

12–23 citizens.

Traditionally, 23 was optimal so that a “true bill” required a quorum of 12.

For modern BC organizing:

– begin with 8–12 core members forming an Oversight Circle

– once affidavits and evidence are ready, expand to a full jury pool of 20–25

– select 12–23 randomly or by community nomination

This flexibility is permitted under common law.

WHAT QUALIFIES A CASE FOR GRAND JURY REVIEW?

Any matter where:

✔ authorities failed to investigate

✔ there is a public wrong

✔ the wrongdoing affects the community

✔ the misconduct involves public actors or institutions

Examples in BC today:

– election irregularities

– public-health abuses (COVID era)

– policing failures

– ministry misconduct

– corruption in permitting and resource governance

– municipal overreach

– CFIA/PHO regulatory abuse

– smart meters forced installations

– unlawful government coercion

– public funds misused

– Indigenous rights undermined

– infrastructure mismanagement

All of these are classic grand jury subjects.

HOW DOES COWICHAN CHANGE THE LANDSCAPE?

Cowichan ruled that Indigenous law and title have priority in key areas.

This has three consequences:

It fractures the provincial claim to full jurisdiction It undermines the Crown’s status as a “court of competent jurisdiction” It creates a lawful vacuum in which community-based oversight is not only justified — but necessary

When government legitimacy falters, the law defaults back to the common law.

That is grand jury territory.

ARE GRAND JURIES A THREAT TO INDIGENOUS GOVERNANCE?

No — the opposite.

Grand juries can:

– operate across communities

– include Indigenous and non-Indigenous jurors

– complement restorative practices

– expose Crown misconduct

– support local accountability

Grand juries are a bridge, not a threat.

CAN A GRAND JURY INDICT?

Historically: yes.

Today in Canada, a grand jury can:

– issue presentments (formal findings of wrongdoing)

– refer matters for prosecution

– demand investigation

– create public record

– expose corruption

– compel moral and political accountability

Whether a court acts on those indictments is a second stage —

but the finding itself has powerful legal and political force.

WHAT IF THE GOVERNMENT DECLARES A GRAND JURY “ILLEGITIMATE”?

Their opinion is irrelevant.

A right that predates the Province cannot be erased by the Province.

If the government attempts suppression, it proves:

They fear the oversight They acknowledge jurisdictional weakness The process is needed more than ever

And every attempt to suppress becomes evidence.

WHAT DOCUMENTATION IS REQUIRED?

Every grand-jury submission should include:

A sworn affidavit (under oath or solemn declaration) Evidence attachments Chronology of events Identification of the public wrong Description of administrative failure Requested remedies

This will be covered in the Oversight Circles guide.

CAN A GRAND JURY BE FORMED IN ONE TOWN OR MUST IT BE PROVINCE-WIDE?

Local grand juries are fully valid.

Historically, grand juries operated at the local county level.

In BC, that could mean:

– Penticton grand jury

– Kelowna grand jury

– Oliver/Osoyoos grand jury

– Vancouver Island grand jury

– Grand Forks grand jury

And so forth.

Local legitimacy is a strength, not a weakness.

CAN THIS BE ABUSED BY EXTREMIST GROUPS?

In theory — any institution can.

In practice — it’s nearly impossible.

Grand juries require:

– sworn affidavits

– evidence

– community involvement

– moral responsibility

– consensus of 12–23 ordinary citizens

Extremists cannot easily infiltrate or manipulate such a structure.

It is more insulated than modern political institutions.

WHAT’S THE FIRST STEP FOR CITIZENS?

Form an Oversight Circle of 8–12 trusted citizens.

This will be the focus of your next Substack article.

Steps include:

Documenting evidence Drafting affidavits Reviewing Cowichan implications Preparing a petition to the court Building jury pools Outreach to Indigenous leadership Creating a local record of government failures

This is how you prepare for a lawful grand jury request.

IS THIS SEDITION OR ILLEGAL?

Absolutely not.

Sedition means unlawful attempt to overthrow lawful authority.

Grand juries are:

– lawful

– common-law

– constitutionally inherited

– rooted in the citizen’s role in governance

– designed to uphold justice, not undermine it

If anything, suppressing grand juries may be unconstitutional.

FINAL ANSWER: WHY IS THIS SO IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW?

Because BC is experiencing:

– unstable Crown jurisdiction

– unprecedented public distrust

– Indigenous–Crown authority conflicts

– collapsing oversight mechanisms

– widespread administrative abuse

When formal structures fail, the law does not vanish.

It returns to its foundation.

Grand juries are that foundation.

They are the tool the system hoped you would never remember.

Now you have.