British Columbia is entering a volatile political season, and the speed of the deterioration is hard to ignore.

I have been watching OneBC closely since its emergence, not because I’m invested in personality politics, but because BC is now desperate for functional political disruption. Housing, crime, cost of living, healthcare collapse, institutional secrecy, and legislative capture are no longer abstract concerns. They are lived reality.

So when OneBC blew apart in public — explosively, emotionally, and predictably — I paid attention. And when Tara Armstrong walked away and chose to sit as an Independent MLA, I paid even closer attention.

I believed the best remaining move was obvious: reunification, discipline, and a mature reassembly of forces. No relitigation. No blame games. No purity spirals. Just a united bloc with the courage to confront the BC establishment and restore democratic balance.

I acted on that belief, and I reached out.

After four days, I received a response from Tara Armstrong’s office.

Here is what they sent:

“On behalf of MLA Tara Armstrong, thank you very much for your email and desire to provide support.

MLA has read your email and as always appreciates your insight. However, as she begins the next session, she will be attentive to the needs of her constituency as a priority and will manage party politics with discipline and diplomacy.”

It is a carefully written reply. Professional. Polite. It sounds reassuring.

But politically, it says something else entirely.

It says: No.

And that “No” forces a larger, more serious conversation — not about Tara Armstrong personally, but about what is happening to politics in British Columbia at the systems level.

Because what we are witnessing isn’t normal political volatility.

It looks increasingly like sabotage.

The OneBC Implosion Wasn’t Just Dysfunction — It Was a Pattern

When OneBC first appeared, it carried something rare: momentum with disruptive potential.

That is always dangerous to the establishment.

Not because the establishment fears debate — they can manage debate.

They fear uncontrolled momentum.

They fear unapproved leadership.

They fear any movement that isn’t tethered to their financial donors, internal gatekeepers, media compliance mechanisms, and professional consultant class.

And that is why the collapse of OneBC didn’t strike me as merely accidental or “organic.” It had the smell of a hostile takeover.

Key conservative disruptors created a hostile internal environment and aired dirty laundry publicly, with astonishing indiscipline. Everything was amplified out in the open. Drama over strategy. Ego over mission. Chaos over discipline.

The result was predictable.

Tara Armstrong walked away.

And now she sits as an Independent MLA — without party funding, without a robust organization, without structure, without a larger strategic machine behind her.

That is not a normal move.

That is not what politicians do if they believe they are best positioned to win power and deliver results.

That move raises the uncomfortable question:

Who voluntarily steps into political exile — unless they believe they have no other option?

Or unless they believe something larger is in play.

Why I Made the Case for Reunification

I wrote to Tara Armstrong because the logic was straightforward.

Independent MLAs have moral power, but they usually have weak operational power. They are easy to isolate, easy to ignore, easy to starve of resources and attention.

In BC’s Westminster-style legislature, independents are structurally disadvantaged by design. The rules don’t merely “favor parties.” They are built to suppress outsiders. Funding, staffing, question period leverage, committee influence, media oxygen — all of it flows through party status.

So if the mission is to save the province, not simply protest it, reunification made sense.

Not because OneBC was perfect.

But because BC cannot afford fragmentation on the right while the NDP machine grinds forward with union power, bureaucratic capture, and ideological certainty.

My proposal required only one thing: maturity.

No relitigation. No vengeance. No score-settling. No moral theatre.

Just a strong pivot:

“OneBC is back. The mission is bigger than disagreements. Let’s govern like adults.”

Strategically, it was the best move available.

Which is why the refusal matters.

The Two Futures Tara Armstrong Now Faces

With reunification off the table (for now), there are only a handful of paths left — and none are easy.

One path is that Armstrong remains Independent indefinitely.

But any serious analyst must admit the risk: she will likely be challenged in the next provincial election. Big money will arrive. Institutional support will mobilize against her. Media narratives will frame her as fringe, unstable, isolated, or irrelevant.

Independents are vulnerable not because they’re wrong, but because they lack machinery.

The second path is that Armstrong waits. She lets the Conservative Party of BC leadership race play out, and then re-enters with a grand announcement that captures momentum at the perfect moment.

That could be politically smart.

But only if the Conservative Party of BC is itself a genuine vehicle for democratic disruption — and not merely another controlled structure shaped by money, gatekeeping, and internal manipulation.

And this is where the deeper problem begins.

The Deep Dive That Changed My View

After receiving the response from Armstrong’s office, I started digging.

I looked into the players associated with the OneBC fiasco — the people who inflamed it, steered it, weaponized internal conflict, or benefited from its collapse.

What I found was alarming.

Connections led to money players and long-time political activists.

One individual was even documented in the “Weather Underground Report” from several years ago.

That same individual was connected to another figure who was reportedly exposed by members of the Reform Party of Canada in 1992 as operating as a CSIS infiltrator. The belief at the time was that the role was simple: infiltrate the party and ensure it went nowhere.

I understand how this sounds to people who have never studied political disruption, infiltration tactics, or narrative warfare.

They want it all to be coincidence.

They want dysfunction to be accidental.

But history doesn’t support that comfort.

In politics, the fastest way to destroy a rising movement is not direct attack — it is controlled internal fracture.

You don’t kill it from the outside.

You destabilize it from the inside.

And that is precisely what OneBC looked like: not merely conflict, but engineered conflict.

If the Party System Becomes Pay-to-Play, Democracy Is Finished

Then came another detail that should outrage every citizen in BC — left, right, or otherwise.

Reports are circulating that the Conservative Party of BC charges $100,000 for candidates to enter the leadership race.

If this is true, it is beyond disturbing.

Who pays $100,000 for the “privilege” of leading a political party?

That is not democracy.

That is an auction.

That is oligarchy with a ballot-shaped mask.

If leadership is purchased, then leadership will serve the purchaser-class — not the public.

When political parties become financial instruments, the people are no longer the sovereign.

They become the audience.

They become the product.

They become the labor force for the ambitions of wealthy internal actors.

And the implications are profound:

If this is the new structure of BC politics — where serious disruption is systematically sabotaged and controlled parties are run through money gates — then BC is in deep trouble.

Because it means there will be no party left that actually serves the people of British Columbia.

None.

Not one.

Just competing machines funded by interests, operating under the illusion of choice.

The Final Conclusion: Independents May Be the Only Rational Strategy

And that brings me to the conclusion that I did not want to reach — but cannot avoid.

If party politics in BC has become structurally corrupt, then Jordan Kealy may have been right all along.

Electing Independents may now be the only sensible option left.

Not one Independent.

Not two.

A bloc.

A dozen or more.

A coordinated Independent caucus.

And the reason is not symbolic — it is structural.

Because if enough Independents are elected, they can pressure the Legislature to amend the rules that make Westminster unfair. They can level the playing field so that democratic representation does not require party membership, donor compliance, or ideological submission.

This is the missing reform conversation in BC:

Not “which party will save us?”

But:

“How do we redesign the rules so the people are represented even when parties fail? This is BC’s Kobayashi Maru moment.”

If the party system is now captured, then the solution is not simply to pick a different party.

The solution is to break the monopoly.

And that means restructuring legislative governance itself.

A disciplined Independent bloc could force reforms such as:

Fair funding rules for Independents

Committee participation that isn’t party-controlled

Equal access to question period

Reduced party control mechanisms

Public accountability levers that cannot be suppressed by internal party discipline

This is not utopian.

It is procedural.

It is democratic infrastructure.

And it may be the only governance model left that can actually save BC.

This Is Bigger Than Tara Armstrong — It’s About Whether BC Can Still Be Governed

Tara Armstrong’s response may have been diplomatically written, but the political meaning is sharp.

She is not choosing reunification.

She is choosing independence.

And if she sticks with that path, she may inadvertently become the front edge of the only serious solution left: the Independent solution.

If BC’s party system becomes a money-filtered, infiltration-prone, gatekept theatre — then the only remaining democratic instrument is to elect people who cannot be controlled through party structure.

That is the entire point of Independents.

They cannot be whipped.

They cannot be bought as easily through party funnel systems.

They cannot be silenced with internal discipline.

They stand alone — which is both their weakness and their power.

But a bloc of Independents? That is no longer weakness.

That becomes leverage.

And with leverage, you can rewrite the rules.

BC may now be at the moment where politics stops being about personalities and starts being about governance architecture.

If citizens understand that, and act on it, the next election could be the beginning of something genuinely historic.

If they don’t, BC becomes what too many jurisdictions have already become:

A managed democracy where the public votes — but doesn’t rule.

Share