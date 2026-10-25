I have been actively observing and participating in elections in British Columbia since 1972. I think I can safely say that watching citizens choose a government is like watching a barn door swinging in the wind.

The cycle is now fairly clear to me. People elect a government with cheer and enthusiasm, and then it is not long before they begin to get angry at the decisions being made. The protests begin, confidence deteriorates, and eventually the government either collapses or runs its course until the people elect another government somewhere else on the political spectrum.

That new government comes in full of optimism, promises and hopeful prospects. Then, after a comparatively short period of time, it begins making decisions that another large group of people dislikes. The protests begin again, confidence erodes again, and eventually we arrive at another election.

Then we do it all over again.

If you could map this political behaviour on an oscilloscope, you would probably see something resembling a sine wave.

Left. Right. Left. Right.

Up. Down. Up. Down.

After more than half a century of watching this process, I have come to a different conclusion about what is going wrong.

It is not necessarily the people we elect.

It is not necessarily the political parties.

It is the system through which governments make decisions.

We Keep Changing the Driver Instead of Fixing the Vehicle

Every election campaign encourages us to believe that replacing one collection of politicians with another collection of politicians will somehow repair government.

Sometimes it improves things.

Sometimes it makes things worse.

Usually it changes which group of citizens is angry.

What rarely changes is the underlying decision-making architecture.

Governments still conduct consultations that most citizens never see. Ministers receive briefing material the public may never examine. Bureaucracies develop recommendations behind institutional walls. Lobbyists, interest groups, consultants, political advisers and stakeholders participate at various stages of the process.

Eventually a decision appears.

Government announces what it has decided.

Then citizens are expected to argue about the result.

That is backwards.

The most important question is often not whether we agree with the decision.

The most important question is whether we can reconstruct how the decision was made.

That is the foundation of Repensity.

The Missing Layer of Democracy

Democracy gives us an opportunity to choose the people who govern us.

What democracy has never done particularly well is give ordinary citizens a reliable mechanism for auditing the reasoning of those people once they have been elected.

We have elections.

We have legislatures.

We have Question Period.

We have freedom-of-information laws.

We have auditors, committees, commissioners, public hearings and judicial review.

All of those institutions have value.

But they generally operate after the machinery of government has already begun moving.

Repensity approaches the problem from the opposite direction.

Instead of waiting until a decision becomes controversial and then trying to reconstruct what happened, the reasoning supporting important public decisions should be documented as the decision is being developed.

That creates what I call a decision record.

Not a press release.

Not political talking points.

Not communications material explaining why government was right.

A decision record.

The evidence, authority, alternatives, assumptions, risks, costs, reasoning and accountability behind the decision should be traceable.

That is what makes government examinable.

The Ten Foundational Questions

My Repensity framework begins with a simple blueprint for good governance.

Whenever a government makes a significant decision, ten foundational questions should be capable of being answered.

What problem are we trying to solve?

This sounds ridiculously simple, but government frequently begins discussing solutions before establishing precisely what problem exists.

What is happening?

How large is the problem?

Who is affected?

How was it measured?

What evidence establishes that government intervention is actually required?

If the problem cannot be stated clearly and neutrally, everything that follows rests on unstable ground.

What authority allows government to act?

Government does not possess unlimited authority merely because it was elected.

Every significant action should be traceable to constitutional authority, legislation, regulation, delegated authority, policy or some other legitimate governmental power.

Citizens should be able to ask a very simple question:

Where does government get the authority to do this?

And government should be able to answer it.

What evidence supports the proposed decision?

Material claims should be traceable to identifiable and assessable sources.

What studies were relied upon?

What data were examined?

What expert advice was obtained?

What information was rejected?

Was contradictory evidence available?

Evidence should never disappear into the phrase, “Government has determined.”

Show us the evidence.

What assumptions are being made?

Every policy decision contains assumptions.

Government may assume that behaviour will change, costs will decline, revenues will increase, risks will diminish or a particular intervention will produce a particular outcome.

Those assumptions should be identified rather than buried inside the analysis.

Facts are facts.

Assumptions are assumptions.

Predictions are predictions.

Judgments are judgments.

A trustworthy decision-making system must distinguish between them.

What realistic alternatives were considered?

There is almost never only one possible response to a public problem.

What other approaches were examined?

What would happen if government did nothing?

Was a smaller intervention possible?

Was a less expensive option available?

Could the objective have been achieved through another mechanism?

Most importantly, why were those alternatives rejected?

A government should not merely explain why it selected Option A. It should explain why Options B, C and D were not selected.

What are the costs, risks and foreseeable consequences? Every significant decision carries consequences.

Some are financial.

Some are legal.

Some are economic.

Some affect individual rights, communities, businesses or future governments.

Some consequences are intended.

Others are foreseeable but undesirable.

Government should identify those risks before the decision is made and disclose how they were assessed, mitigated or accepted.

Who influenced the decision? This is where transparency becomes particularly important.

Who participated?

Which ministries?

Which consultants?

Which lobbyists?

Which organizations?

Which corporations?

Which Indigenous governments?

Which advocacy organizations?

Which experts?

Which political advisers?

Influence does not automatically imply wrongdoing. Governments must consult people.

But citizens have a legitimate interest in understanding whose advice entered the decision-making process and how much weight it received.

Who made the final decision and accepted responsibility for it? Government frequently speaks in the institutional plural.

“We decided.”

“We determined.”

“We concluded.”

But institutions do not make decisions. People do. At some point, accountable human judgment enters the process.

Someone approves the recommendation.

Someone signs the document.

Someone accepts the risk.

Someone possesses the authority.

Citizens should be able to determine where that point of accountability exists.

What outcome was expected, and how will we know whether the decision worked?

A decision that cannot be measured can become almost impossible to evaluate.

What result was expected?

Over what period?

What indicators were established?

What constitutes success?

What constitutes failure?

When will the decision be reviewed?

Government should establish the test before knowing the answer. Otherwise, almost any result can later be characterized as success.

Can an independent citizen reconstruct the reasoning? This is the ultimate Repensity test. Take away the political party. Take away the minister. Take away the press conference. Take away the communications strategy. Give an independent person the decision record.

Can that person identify the problem, authority, evidence, assumptions, alternatives, risks, influences, costs, expected outcome and accountable decision-maker?

Can that person follow the reasoning from the evidence to the decision?

If the answer is yes, we have something approaching accountable government.

If the answer is no, we have political authority without meaningful public traceability.

This Changes the Argument

Think about what would happen if those ten questions accompanied every major government decision. The political debate would immediately change. Instead of screaming that a decision is stupid, citizens could challenge the evidence.

Instead of accusing someone of corruption because we dislike an outcome, we could examine who participated in the process.

Instead of speculating about motives, we could examine the decision record.

Instead of arguing endlessly about competing political narratives, we could examine the assumptions supporting each alternative.

Instead of waiting four years to punish a government at the ballot box, we could examine its reasoning while decisions were actually being made.

That is a fundamentally different relationship between citizens and government.

Transparency Is Not the Same as Disclosure

Governments often insist they are transparent because enormous quantities of information are technically available. That is not necessarily transparency.

Dumping 3,000 pages of documents onto a government website is disclosure.

Producing a 400-page consultant’s report is disclosure.

Posting meeting minutes is disclosure.

Publishing a budget is disclosure.

Transparency exists when citizens can follow the reasoning. That is an entirely different standard. A transparent government should be able to show us:

Here was the problem. Here was the evidence. Here were the alternatives. Here were the risks. Here was the authority. Here was the recommendation. Here is who approved it. Here is why. Here is what we expected to happen. Here is what actually happened.

That creates institutional memory and institutional accountability. It also protects governments.

When difficult decisions are genuinely supported by evidence and reasonable analysis, a transparent decision record allows government to demonstrate that fact.

Repensity is therefore not an anti-government framework. It is a good-government framework.

Elections Cannot Fix What Elections Do Not Measure

This brings me back to the British Columbia election.

We will analyze winners and losers.

We will analyze campaigns.

We will blame leaders.

We will blame candidates.

We will blame messaging.

We will blame political parties.

We will blame voters.

We will blame people who did not vote.

Then the new government will begin governing, and within months we will start arguing about its decisions.

The barn door will begin swinging again.

What if, instead of merely asking which political party should control government, we started demanding a better system for how government governs?

That is the question I believe British Columbia now needs to confront.

Our problem may not be that we keep electing the wrong people.

Our problem may be that we keep putting different people into a decision-making system that does not require them to show us enough of their work.

Repensity changes that.

It does not guarantee that everybody will agree. Nothing can.

It does not eliminate ideology.

It does not eliminate politics.

It does not guarantee perfect decisions.

What it can do is make the decision-making process visible, traceable, testable and accountable.

And that makes hanky-panky considerably more difficult.

If the evidence must be identified, the assumptions must be disclosed, the alternatives must be documented, the influence must be visible, the authority must be established, the risks must be acknowledged and an accountable person must ultimately put their name behind the decision, the entire culture of government begins to change.

Political stability does not come from everybody agreeing. It comes from people having confidence that the process itself is legitimate.

That is the foundation British Columbia is missing. We do not need another swing of the barn door.

We need to fix the hinges.

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